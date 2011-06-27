  1. Home
1998 Cadillac DeVille Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engine, surprising performance
  • Too much technowizardry that promises to be very expensive to repair when it breaks, anachronistic trimmings
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

DeVille took over Big Kahuna duties for Cadillac last year, after the rear-wheel drive Fleetwood was dropped from the lineup. With its eggcrate grille, slab-sided flanks and long, thin, horizontal taillamps, the DeVille certainly looks the part.

For 1997, Cadillac spruced up this traditional sedan, revising the front styling forward of the windshield and dumping the half-moon rear wheel wells. Also new, and designed to fill the gap left by the departure of the Fleetwood, was the d'Elegance model, which added gold trim, chrome wheels, a Rainsense wiper system (it turns on automatically when it begins to rain) and leather seats to the basic DeVille. Fortunately, a vinyl or fake convertible roof is nowhere to be found on the d'Elegance option list, though we're sure some enterprising aftermarket outfitter will be more than happy to install one if this is your preference.

Concours got some much needed interior attention for 1997. Gone were the dopey Rubik's cube climate controls and trip computer from the old car, and the digital display gauges vanished. Replacing them were a tasteful analog setup, with a new center console that contained audio and climate controls, driver information center, and dual cupholders. The fresh audio and climate controls boasted Lexus-like appearance and operation. Also gone was the chromed-plastic switch convention that formerly resided on the driver's armrest. The power window and mirror switchgear was simplified and dipped in a tasteful matte black, while the seat controls moved to the door panel and used a single metaphoric seat-shaped control for all adjustments.

Base models were also upgraded with the addition of dual-zone climate controls and MagnaSteer variable-effort steering gear. All DeVilles received structural enhancements, brake system revisions, additional programmable features, and side-impact airbags.

Accordingly, revisions for 1998 are comparatively few. New radios are available, programmed features are enhanced, heated seats are standard on the d'Elegance and Concours and Concours models get new alloy wheels. The biggest news, however, is the addition of StabiliTrak to the optional equipment rosters of the base and d'Elegance models. StabiliTrak, the integrated chassis control system found only on the Concours in 1997, is an advanced handling system that includes stability enhancement and road texture detection features. Stability enhancement helps the driver control the DeVille in all driving conditions and on all road surfaces by detecting when the DeVille is not responding appropriately to driver input and applying the brakes selectively to bring the car back under control. Road texture detection reads the road surface and helps the antilock braking system work more effectively on rough roads.

Major techo-wizards, these Cadillacs. We did not particularly enjoy our week with a 1996 Concours, but for 1997 many of our gripes were addressed, and further improvements this year look promising. Now that the hideous new Lincoln Town Car is the only other American ultra-luxury model on the market, the traditionally styled DeVille is looking good, indeed.

1998 Highlights

StabiliTrak, an integrated chassis control system that can prevent four-wheel lateral skids, is available on base and d'Elegance. New radio systems debut, and door lock programmability is enhanced. An idiot light is added to warn about loose fuel caps, and new colors are available inside and out. Heated seats are added to the d'Elegance and Concours while the Concours also gets a much needed alloy wheel redesign. Second-generation airbags debut as standard equipment.

Beware the North*Star
MrCadillacness,11/25/2010
There's nothing quite like a drive in a Cadillac. The exterior is unique and the interior is spacious. It certainly turns heads especially being 25 and owning one for pleasure driving. 4.6L engine with 300 horses that begs to be unleashed out on the open road.
It is the CADILLAC of cars
Dave,03/10/2006
This is my first Cadillac. I have owned two Lincolns, an Oldsmobile 98, and a Chrysler "New Yorker." None of the other cars came close to the DeVille. I can set the cruise control on 80, and drive all day getting 24 miles per gallon. On a two lane highway, I can step on the gas and the 4.7 liter "NorthStar" engine accelerates like a sports car, making passing safe and quick. Its comfort is great! I'm 66 years old and can drive all day and feel fine. Its handling is REALLY great for such a large car. Maintenance is minimal. I have had to replace one headlight. It is no wonder people use the word "Cadillac" to describe top shelf products of all types.
Love the Luxury and outstanding Economy
Jackie O'Brien,01/02/2009
I bought this car after wrecking my Infinity after an ice storm and have not regreted it one bit. The ride is very smooth; seats are comfortable, everything is at finger tips for easy adjustment. This car gets fantastic fuel usage: 18-21 mpg in town and 26- 28 mpg on the highway driving the speed limit. During the time I have owned the car, I have spent less than $3500 for maintenance plus the regular 3000 mile check up & oil change, etc., and new tires. The body is still beautiful and shinny.
1998 Cadillac Deville
twindavid,03/19/2011
I have found the Deville to be comfortable, quiet, and surprisingly fuel efficient. The car averages 23 MGP. Highway mileage approaches 27-29 MPG. The Northstar V8 is strong and responsive. Obviously, a car of this size does not handle like a sports car, nor was it designed to do so, but it is a beautifully designed cruiser. Virtually every option was ahead of its time back in 1998, and they are still workings flawlessly 13 years later. A true testament in reliability!
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1998 Cadillac DeVille

Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille Overview

The Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille is offered in the following submodels: DeVille Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, Concours 4dr Sedan, and D'elegance 4dr Sedan.

