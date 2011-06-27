1998 Cadillac DeVille Review
Pros & Cons
- Powerful V8 engine, surprising performance
- Too much technowizardry that promises to be very expensive to repair when it breaks, anachronistic trimmings
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Vehicle overview
DeVille took over Big Kahuna duties for Cadillac last year, after the rear-wheel drive Fleetwood was dropped from the lineup. With its eggcrate grille, slab-sided flanks and long, thin, horizontal taillamps, the DeVille certainly looks the part.
For 1997, Cadillac spruced up this traditional sedan, revising the front styling forward of the windshield and dumping the half-moon rear wheel wells. Also new, and designed to fill the gap left by the departure of the Fleetwood, was the d'Elegance model, which added gold trim, chrome wheels, a Rainsense wiper system (it turns on automatically when it begins to rain) and leather seats to the basic DeVille. Fortunately, a vinyl or fake convertible roof is nowhere to be found on the d'Elegance option list, though we're sure some enterprising aftermarket outfitter will be more than happy to install one if this is your preference.
Concours got some much needed interior attention for 1997. Gone were the dopey Rubik's cube climate controls and trip computer from the old car, and the digital display gauges vanished. Replacing them were a tasteful analog setup, with a new center console that contained audio and climate controls, driver information center, and dual cupholders. The fresh audio and climate controls boasted Lexus-like appearance and operation. Also gone was the chromed-plastic switch convention that formerly resided on the driver's armrest. The power window and mirror switchgear was simplified and dipped in a tasteful matte black, while the seat controls moved to the door panel and used a single metaphoric seat-shaped control for all adjustments.
Base models were also upgraded with the addition of dual-zone climate controls and MagnaSteer variable-effort steering gear. All DeVilles received structural enhancements, brake system revisions, additional programmable features, and side-impact airbags.
Accordingly, revisions for 1998 are comparatively few. New radios are available, programmed features are enhanced, heated seats are standard on the d'Elegance and Concours and Concours models get new alloy wheels. The biggest news, however, is the addition of StabiliTrak to the optional equipment rosters of the base and d'Elegance models. StabiliTrak, the integrated chassis control system found only on the Concours in 1997, is an advanced handling system that includes stability enhancement and road texture detection features. Stability enhancement helps the driver control the DeVille in all driving conditions and on all road surfaces by detecting when the DeVille is not responding appropriately to driver input and applying the brakes selectively to bring the car back under control. Road texture detection reads the road surface and helps the antilock braking system work more effectively on rough roads.
Major techo-wizards, these Cadillacs. We did not particularly enjoy our week with a 1996 Concours, but for 1997 many of our gripes were addressed, and further improvements this year look promising. Now that the hideous new Lincoln Town Car is the only other American ultra-luxury model on the market, the traditionally styled DeVille is looking good, indeed.
1998 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1998 Cadillac DeVille.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the DeVille
Related Used 1998 Cadillac DeVille info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade