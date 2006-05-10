Used 2007 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 141,573 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$3,995$1,135 Below Market
Bunker Lake Park and Sell - Ham Lake / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U198612
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,216 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$4,990$1,265 Below Market
Madina Auto Brokers - Fort Myers / Florida
MADINA AUTO BROKERS 239-288-5048 3258 FOWLER ST FORT MYERS FLORIDA 33901 WE HAVE THE BEST BUY HERE PAY HERE PROGRAM IN FT MYERS. WE OFFER ALL TYPES OF FINANCING AND PROGRAMS TO FIT YOUR NEEDS ALL INTERNET PRICING AND ADDS ARE CASH OR WAC PLUS TAX TAG AND FEES
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y17U116397
Stock: IOJ096
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-05-2019
- 103,998 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,995$990 Below Market
Napleton River Oaks Cadillac - Calumet City / Illinois
This 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II is proudly offered by Napleton River Oaks Lincoln Cadillac Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Exceptional in every sense of the word, this incredibly low mileage vehicle is one of a kind. There is no reason why you shouldn't buy this Cadillac DTS Luxury II. It is incomparable for the price and quality. More information about the 2007 Cadillac DTS: For traditional luxury large car buyers, the 2007 Cadillac DTS remains one of only a handful of choices. The DTS compares favorably against its rivals, with more power than the Lincoln Town Car and a larger, more impressive interior than the Chrysler 300. It also offers plenty of luxury features and comfort for its $42,210 base price. Interesting features of this model are enough room inside to stretch out, comfortable ride., and Fresh Cadillac styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57YX7U155795
Stock: P4077A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 64,565 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,950
Top Quality Motors - Ashland / Missouri
+ This vehicle has been inspected, including an oil change, new oil, air and cabin filters(cabin filters on applicable vehicles only) + FREE CarFax available at www.topqualitymotors.com + This is CLEAN TITLE vehicle, meaning it has NOT been salvaged. + Check with Salesperson for Dealership Warranty information. + Ask about Service contracts available
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57YX7U222492
Stock: 10639
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 78,956 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$9,137$764 Below Market
Nissan of Cool Springs - Franklin / Tennessee
ONLINE PURCHASE with HOME DELIVERY available for this vehicle! Nissan of Cool Springs is pleased to offer this handsome 2007 Cadillac DTS in Brown. We just made the online car-buying process EVEN EASIER! Just text DELIVER to 96300 learn about EZ Purchase Online and having your vehicle delivered to your home! Equipped with: 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated Side Viiew Mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quad Band Antenna, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter, and XM Satellite Radio! Come in and see why we have consistently been rated among the top dealerships in TN! Pre-owned vehicles purchased at Nissan of Cool Springs come standard with one key. If we received more than one key from the previous owner, we will include them. Additional keys, as well as dealer-installed accessories, may be purchased at the time of sale. See dealership for Details. Odometer is 16478 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. Brown 2007 DTS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Cadillac
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y17U228357
Stock: L533371B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 72,360 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,263
Boyle Buick GMC - Abingdon / Maryland
This 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I is proudly offered by Boyle Buick GMC This Cadillac includes: 1SC DTS LUXURY TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC 4T80-E (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac DTS. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac DTS Luxury I. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2007 Cadillac DTS is a pre-owned vehicle. This Cadillac DTS Luxury I comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Cadillac decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. More information about the 2007 Cadillac DTS: For traditional luxury large car buyers, the 2007 Cadillac DTS remains one of only a handful of choices. The DTS compares favorably against its rivals, with more power than the Lincoln Town Car and a larger, more impressive interior than the Chrysler 300. It also offers plenty of luxury features and comfort for its $42,210 base price. Interesting features of this model are enough room inside to stretch out, comfortable ride., and Fresh Cadillac styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y27U162773
Stock: 20409B2
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 93,480 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Ed Voyles Hyundai - Smyrna / Georgia
2007 Cadillac DTS Performance Gold Mist 4-Way Power Rear Lumbar Seat Adjuster, 4-Wheel Independent Performance Suspension, Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Brake Assist, Dark Burled Walnut Wood Trim, Deluxe Heated Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Driver/Front Passenger 4-Way Power Lumbar Control, Front & Rear Ultrasonic Parking Assist, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, Heated Windshield Washer Fluid System, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Magnetic Ride Control, Memory Package, Nuance Leather Seating Surfaces w/Perforation, Performance Algorithm Shifting, Power Folding Heated Outside Mirrors, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Preferred Equipment Group 1SE, Quad Band Antenna, Radio data system, RainSense Generation II Front Intermittent Wipers, Rear Seat Height Adjustable Head Rests, Remote keyless entry, Security system, StabiliTrak, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Trunk Cargo Net, Trunk Mat, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, XM Satellite Radio. 2007 Cadillac DTS Performance in Gold Mist.Ed Voyles Hyundai services all areas of Metro Atlanta: Marietta, Smyrna, Mableton, Sandy Springs, Kennesaw, Acworth, Cartersville, Emerson, Dallas, Woodstock, Towne Lake, Canton, Roswell, Alpharetta, Duluth, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Lithia Springs, Douglasville, Conyers, Tucker, Campbellton, College Park, Decatur, Dunwoody, Ball Ground, Brookhaven, Austell, Sandy Plains, Hiram, Powder Springs, Vinings, and we are more than willing to take vehicles to our customers to show them, we will even ship them to you if necessary! We've been in the community for decades and we will do whatever it takes to ensure our customers have the best experience possible! Please call us today to experience the Ed Voyles difference! * Customer must trade in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade-Assist credit; Trade-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. ** Customer must finance with Dealer Financing for Customer to receive $500 Finance-Assist credit; Finance-Assist credit is provided by Ed Voyles. See dealer for complete details. Price excludes, tax, tag, title, and electronic filing fee. A copy of the advertisement must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded. We attempt to update this inventory regularly; however, there can be a lag time between the sale of a vehicle and the updating of inventory. Please contact us to verify availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Performance with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57957U189247
Stock: 3P7409B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 145,249 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,927
Gene Latta Ford - Hanover / Pennsylvania
2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I FULLY INSPECTED AND SERVICED, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, ~BLUETOOTH, HANDS-FREE CALLING~, ~HEATED/COOLED SEATS~, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, POWER DRIVERS SEAT.White Diamond Tricoat FWDWe have finanacing on most vehicles. We welcome all trades! Customers Come First at Gene Latta Ford. Call us at 1-717-633-1999 or visit us on the web at www.genelatta.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y17U229394
Stock: P6991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 32,545 milesFair Deal
$9,552$365 Below Market
Kolar Cadillac - Hermantown / Minnesota
Crimson Pearl 2007 Cadillac DTS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC ONE OWNER, Preferred Package. At Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac, we dont do the talking - we listen to what you want. Our friendly staff is dedicated to taking care of your vehicle and providing the customer service you expect. We want to earn your business by educating, delivering exceptional customer service both before and after the sale, and being a trusted name in our communities. By celebrating 50 years in 2018 and we hope to keep being a part of your family. Because youre not just getting a car, youre getting Kolar. We sell and service all makes and models of Pre-owned / Used Vehicles Used Cars, Used Trucks, Used Sport Utility, 10K under used cars, Ford, Chevrolet/Chevy, Honda, Toyota, Porsche, Land Rover, Jaguar, INFINITI, Audi, Nissan, Mazda, Hyundai, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram, SRT, Mitsubishi, Lexus, Kia, Volkswagen, Mini, BMW, Mercedes, Fiat, Volvo, GMC, Cadillac, Lincoln as well as other brands. Odometer is 65348 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y27U170064
Stock: E20-57A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 65,183 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$8,544
Edd Rogers Chevrolet Buick - Sparta / Tennessee
Shop from the comfort of your home! Contact us today and schedule an at-home test drive. We will deliver to you!Edd Rogers Chevrolet Buick is a conveniently located Sparta, Tennessee dealership that serves drivers in the Cookeville and Crossville areas. Our business has been family owned and operated since 1994, and we invite you to experience our high level of customer service today!Blue Chip 2007 Cadillac FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHCOdometer is 41974 miles below market average!DTS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y57U128990
Stock: 3656A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 117,358 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$5,995
Center Road Auto Sales - North Ridgeville / Ohio
Visit our website http://www.centerroadautosales.com for more information and photos on this or any of our other vehicles or call us today for a test drive at 330-220-6603
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y67U152103
Stock: 15545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 102,965 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,495
Ken Nelson Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Dixon / Illinois
Luxury I Gold MistClean CARFAX. Odometer is 6703 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y97U151124
Stock: XPJ406A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 179,075 miles
$4,997
Bradshaw Buick Chevrolet GMC - Greer / South Carolina
Recent Arrival! Mystic Gray 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I **NO ACCIDENT HISTORY ON CARFAX**, **GREAT CARFAX SERVICE HISTORY**, **ACCIDENT FREE**, **TWO-OWNER**, ABS brakes, AM/FM Stereo w/CD/MP3 Player/XM Satellite, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated & Cooled Front Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Heated rear seats, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory Package, Remote keyless entry, StabiliTrak, Traction control, XM Satellite Radio. **BRADSHAW BUY B4 AUCTION VEHICLE** These are a select offering of used cars, trucks, and SUVs that have traditionally been sold to independent dealers and small used car lots. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that are perhaps 'flawed' in some way. They are only offered for a limited time (14-21 days) before being sent to auction. They are sold 100% AS-IS without any warranty coverage. They are sold with our best price listed on the windshield with no negotiation necessary!! Contact dealer for more information. https://www.kbb.com/kbbreport/bhtx6
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y87U141202
Stock: RJ66785B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 106,985 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,499
Executive Autosport - Portland / Oregon
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U159907
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 172,187 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,900
Okoboji Toyota - Spirit Lake / Iowa
DTS LUXURY II MODEL INCLUDES: *DRIVER & FRONT PASSENGER HEATED & COOLED SEATS *HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATS *MEMORY SETTINGS FOR 2 DRIVERS *HEATED LEATHER WRAP STRG WHEEL WITH WOOD ACCENTS *UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE *HEATED OUTSIDE MIRRORS WITH TURN SIGNAL, PWR ADJUST & FOLD DRIVER SIDE AUTO DIMMING *ULTRASONIC F/R PARK ASSIST *STABILITRAK-STABILITY CONTROL WITH BRAKE ASSIST *HEATED WASHER FLUID *ADAPTIVE REMOTE START *AUTO TRI ZN AIR CONDITIONING *POWER LUMBAR, REAR SEAT, 4 WAY *ADJUST. REAR HEAD RESTRAINTS *POWER MASSAGING FRONT SEATS *8-SPEAKER BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM *IN-DASH 6 DISC CD CHANGER EXCEPT W/DVD NAVIGATION SYSTEM *POWER TILT/TELESCOPE STRG WHL *DARK BURLED WALNUT WOOD TRIM *TRUNK CONVENIENCE PACKAGE *REAR SEAT VANITY MIRRORS *INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL *17 ALUMINUM, CHROME WHEELS *WINDSHIELD WIPER/RAIN SENSING., Power Mirrors,Vanity Mirrors,Traction Control,Airbag - Driver,Airbag - Passenger,Side Airbags,Roof Airbags,Air Conditioning,AM/FM Radio,CD Changer,Satellite Radio,Premium Audio System,Four Wheel ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Front Wheel Drive,Vehicle Anti-theft,V8 Cyl. Engine,Floor Mats,Fog Lights,Remote Keyless Entry,Power Locks,Heated Mirrors,Trip Computer,Wheels - Chrome,Power Windows,Intermittent Wipers,Heated Rear Seats,Rear Backup Sensors,Leather Seats,Power Driver Seat,Power Passenger Seat,Fold Down Rear Seat,Tilt Steering Wheel,Leather Wrapped Steering,Power Steering,Compact Spare Tire
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U101747
Stock: 24744ZA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-10-2020
- 123,925 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,990
Auto Lane - Peoria / Illinois
We appreciate your interest in this vehicle and for that we offer you $100 OFF THE LISTED PRICE if you print this internet page and bring it with you to the dealership this offer is limited only for outright purchases not valid for in house financing. On most of our vehicles we offer NO CREDIT CHECK in house programs and our lease to own program includes a 24 month or 30000 miles 50% / 50% engine and transmission coverage warranty at no additional charge! Our in house no credit check financing requires a specific per vehicle down payment and a valid driver’s license but pay stubs proof of income or utility bills are not required. Secondary bank financing is also available and requires a credit check and must meet certain requirements. We welcome outright cash purchases or your own outside financing. Most of our vehicles include a 30 day unlimited miles 50% / 50% comprehensive warranty at no additional charge. Optional extended service plans might be available at an additional price. Feel free to call us for more information or stop out and test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y17U125116
Stock: 17-11
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,742 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,888
Jim Cogdill Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Knoxville / Tennessee
Cognac Frost 2007 Cadillac 4D Sedan DTS FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 6943 miles below market average! 17/25 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57Y47U230734
Stock: 2L241T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 129,600 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,950
Lee Motor - Dawson / Minnesota
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD57YX7U116883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac DTS searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DTS
- 5(56%)
- 4(29%)
- 3(5%)
- 2(10%)
Related Cadillac DTS info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible 2011
- Used Audi Q3 2018
- Used INFINITI QX70 2010
- Used Audi RS 3 2018
- Used Nissan Juke 2017
- Used Mercury Mariner Hybrid 2010
- Used Lincoln MKS 2016
- Used Dodge Avenger 2014
- Used Mazda CX-7 2012
- Used Bentley Mulsanne 2018
- Used Cadillac ELR 2016
- Used Ford Crown Victoria 2011
- Used Ford E-Series Van 2014
- Used Dodge Viper 2014
- Used Buick Regal Sportback 2017
- Used Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Lexus GS 450h
- Used Subaru STI S209
- Used McLaren 720S Spider
- Used Lincoln Mark VIII
- Used GMC Envoy XL
- Used Kia Soul EV
- Used Ford Taurus X
- Used Buick Reatta
- Used Jaguar XK
- Used McLaren 720S
- Used Pontiac Bonneville
- Used Lexus RC 300
- Used Ford Escort
Shop used models by city
- Used Cadillac STS Santa Ana CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Santa Ana CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Miami Beach FL
- Used Cadillac ELR Irving TX
- Used Cadillac XT6 Plano TX
- Used Cadillac DTS Kansas City KS
- Used Cadillac XTS Seattle WA
- Used Cadillac CTS Savannah GA
- Used Cadillac XT6 Elizabeth NJ
- Used Cadillac Escalade EXT Katy TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Cadillac CT6 2017 Bloomington IL
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV 2016 Seattle WA
- Used Cadillac XTS 2017 Long Beach CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 BMW X3 M
- 2020 Volvo S60
- 2019 INFINITI Q60
- Mercedes-Benz SLC-Class 2019
- 2019 Kia Sedona
- 2019 Jaguar F-TYPE
- 2020 GMC Sierra 2500HD
- 2022 Chevrolet Traverse News
- Mercedes-Benz A-Class 2020
- 2019 NX 300h
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon