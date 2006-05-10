Used 2007 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me

Boyle Buick GMC - Abingdon / Maryland

This 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I is proudly offered by Boyle Buick GMC This Cadillac includes: 1SC DTS LUXURY TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE, HYDRA-MATIC 4T80-E (STD) 4-Speed A/T A/T *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. Excellence, luxury and stature are just a few of the pillars this car is built upon. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Cadillac DTS. A rare find these days. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Cadillac DTS Luxury I. If not for a few miles on the odometer you would be hard-pressed to know this 2007 Cadillac DTS is a pre-owned vehicle. This Cadillac DTS Luxury I comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Cadillac decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. This rare vehicle is a prime example of automotive engineering perfected. More information about the 2007 Cadillac DTS: For traditional luxury large car buyers, the 2007 Cadillac DTS remains one of only a handful of choices. The DTS compares favorably against its rivals, with more power than the Lincoln Town Car and a larger, more impressive interior than the Chrysler 300. It also offers plenty of luxury features and comfort for its $42,210 base price. Interesting features of this model are enough room inside to stretch out, comfortable ride., and Fresh Cadillac styling

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD57Y27U162773

Stock: 20409B2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-29-2020