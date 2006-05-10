Used 2007 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me

127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
DTS Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    141,573 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,995

    $1,135 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in Light Green
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    121,216 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $4,990

    $1,265 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in Black
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    103,998 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,995

    $990 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    64,565 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,950

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    78,956 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $9,137

    $764 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    72,360 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,263

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Performance in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Performance

    93,480 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in White
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    145,249 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,927

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    32,545 miles
    Fair Deal

    $9,552

    $365 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    65,183 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,544

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    117,358 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I

    102,965 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,495

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    179,075 miles

    $4,997

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    106,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,499

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II in Silver
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury II

    172,187 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $3,900

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    123,925 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS in Light Brown
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    90,742 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,888

    Details
  • 2007 Cadillac DTS
    used

    2007 Cadillac DTS

    129,600 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,950

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac DTS searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DTS
  4. Used 2007 Cadillac DTS

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DTS

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac DTS
Overall Consumer Rating
4.341 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
  • 5
    (56%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 2
    (10%)
Best I've Ever Owned
Jim ,10/05/2006
This is the best car I have owned in 55 years of owning and driving vehicles. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive, good looking, and I know of no other vehicle that meets the same standard.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
DTS
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac DTS info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings