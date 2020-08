Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

S & H Motor Sales - Elkhart / Indiana

*CLEAN CARFAX* *HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR*Stop in today and take this beauty for a test drive today at S & H where we make the sales process SIMPLE & HASSLE FREE!Clean CARFAX. Neutral Shale w/Nuance Leather Seat Trim, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, Nuance Leather Seat Trim, Speed-sensing steering, Traction control. Cabernet 2002 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hpAt S & H we pride ourselves on our OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE, our TRANSPARENT SALES PROCESS and our ROCK BOTTOM PRICES! Recent Arrival! 18/27 City/Highway MPGAt S&H all of our vehicles are new car dealer trade-ins, lease cars or purchased locally from private owners. We also have a full service repair shop that inspects every vehicle we sell. When you buy from S&H you get much more than a great pre-owned vehicle at a rock bottom price, you also get make a friend in the car business!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 25 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD54Y22U200824

Stock: 20577

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-07-2020