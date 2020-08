Used 2009 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me

Big City Motors / 12th Street Auto Mart - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

FRESH TRADE IN IS THIS DIAMOND WHITE 2009 CADILLAC DTS WITH 91,835 MILES LOADED WITH OPTIONS FULLY SERVICED AND THIRD PARTY INSPECTED. STOP BY FOR A TEST DRIVE AND FINANCE WITH US TODAY.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac DTS Luxury 6-Passenger with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD57Y79U125186

Stock: 7784A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020