2007 Cadillac DTS Review
Pros & Cons
- Spacious and comfortable cabin, smooth and quiet ride, easy-to-use DVD navigation system.
- Lacks the upscale image of its competition, so-so interior materials quality for this price range.
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its plush ride, vast backseat and smooth V8 driving the front wheels, the 2007 DTS is a traditional Cadillac for the traditional Cadillac buyer.
Vehicle overview
For more than 50 years, the Cadillac DeVille was a mainstay in the luxury car segment, offering the traditional American luxury car virtues of a spacious cabin, comfy seats and a soft, quiet ride. As the decades wore on, the DeVille adapted to the changing times, downsizing to more maneuverable dimensions and using a variety of power plants (including a horrid diesel V8 in the late '70s). More recent times have seen the company get back on track and the current car is reminiscent of the days when driving a Caddy meant that one enjoyed a powerful V8, classy styling and a roomy, sumptuous interior. Last year the DeVille nameplate was replaced by "DTS" (DeVille Touring Sedan) in accordance with the company's new three-letter nomenclature. This year, the 2007 Cadillac DTS continues to offer the qualities that attract folks to America's premier luxury brand.
Last year's revamping gave the DTS all of Cadillac's current styling cues, such as stacked headlights, an egg-crate grille and crisp character lines, as seen on the company's other models, such as the CTS and SRX. The cabin also reflects modern times, as one can choose buckets and a console up front instead of a traditional bench seat. Of course, there is plentiful room for all passengers and the trunk is huge. A passable amount of modern technology is here, too, such as a navigation system, adaptive cruise control and heated, cooled and massaging seats.
All told, the 2007 Cadillac DTS remains true to its lineage while offering a level of sophistication that keeps it reasonably current. Compared to large imported luxury sedans, such as the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the DTS lags behind in terms of top-notch materials, build quality, handling dynamics and, for most people, its perceived level of prestige. But the Caddy is also anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 less expensive than those cars. Compared with cars in its price range, such as the Lincoln Town Car and Chrysler 300C, the CTS makes a much stronger showing, besting the Lincoln in performance and topping the Chrysler in cabin ambience and interior volume. For those buyers desiring a sedan that represents an updated version of the traditional big American luxury car, the DTS is the best choice available.
2007 Cadillac DTS models
The 2007 Cadillac DTS large luxury sedan is available in four trim levels: base, Luxury I, Luxury II and Performance. The base version comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, OnStar, bi-xenon headlamps, a power front seat, remote vehicle start, a CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. Luxury I adds heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and park assist. Luxury II features triple-zone climate control, a six-disc CD changer, power lumbar adjustments front and rear, a power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, driver-seat memory positioning, a power rear sunshade, rear vanity mirrors and chrome wheels. The Cadillac DTS Performance has a more powerful V8 with performance-oriented transmission programming, 18-inch wheels and a firmer suspension with Magnetic Ride Control. Significant options available for the DTS, depending on the trim, include adaptive cruise control, a sunroof and a navigation system.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
A pair of 4.6-liter "Northstar" V8s see duty in the 2007 Cadillac DTS. All but the Performance model have a 275-horsepower version, while the DTS Performance upgrades to a 292-hp version. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission, and in the Performance it is tweaked for faster response.
Safety
Stability control is standard on all but the base trim, while all versions come with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In NHTSA frontal crash tests, the Cadillac DTS scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the passenger. In that agency's side-impact test, the DTS scored four stars for front and rear passengers. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the DTS rated a "Good" (the highest score out of four), while side-impact testing yielded an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest score).
Driving
Considering its large size and softly tuned suspension, the DTS carries itself fairly well. There's plenty of power on hand for quick passes and effortless high-speed cruising, while the suspension manages to offer a compliant ride and solid handling, provided you're going at a relaxed pace. Road and wind noise are barely noticeable, and the sheer volume of room in the cabin makes it a terrific long-distance highway cruiser.
Interior
Interior room is outstanding in the 2007 Cadillac DTS, with both five- and six-passenger models available. Front-seat passengers are coddled in sumptuous leather seats. Rear passengers are given just as much legroom as front passengers, and the 18.8-cubic-foot trunk can hold several large suitcases without a problem. The overall interior design and materials are good but still aren't up to the high standards of the European or Japanese competition. The majority of the controls are easy to decipher, including the navigation system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac DTS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
