Consumer Rating
(41)
2007 Cadillac DTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious and comfortable cabin, smooth and quiet ride, easy-to-use DVD navigation system.
  • Lacks the upscale image of its competition, so-so interior materials quality for this price range.
List Price Range
$5,899 - $7,999
Used DTS for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its plush ride, vast backseat and smooth V8 driving the front wheels, the 2007 DTS is a traditional Cadillac for the traditional Cadillac buyer.

Vehicle overview

For more than 50 years, the Cadillac DeVille was a mainstay in the luxury car segment, offering the traditional American luxury car virtues of a spacious cabin, comfy seats and a soft, quiet ride. As the decades wore on, the DeVille adapted to the changing times, downsizing to more maneuverable dimensions and using a variety of power plants (including a horrid diesel V8 in the late '70s). More recent times have seen the company get back on track and the current car is reminiscent of the days when driving a Caddy meant that one enjoyed a powerful V8, classy styling and a roomy, sumptuous interior. Last year the DeVille nameplate was replaced by "DTS" (DeVille Touring Sedan) in accordance with the company's new three-letter nomenclature. This year, the 2007 Cadillac DTS continues to offer the qualities that attract folks to America's premier luxury brand.

Last year's revamping gave the DTS all of Cadillac's current styling cues, such as stacked headlights, an egg-crate grille and crisp character lines, as seen on the company's other models, such as the CTS and SRX. The cabin also reflects modern times, as one can choose buckets and a console up front instead of a traditional bench seat. Of course, there is plentiful room for all passengers and the trunk is huge. A passable amount of modern technology is here, too, such as a navigation system, adaptive cruise control and heated, cooled and massaging seats.

All told, the 2007 Cadillac DTS remains true to its lineage while offering a level of sophistication that keeps it reasonably current. Compared to large imported luxury sedans, such as the Lexus LS 460 and Mercedes-Benz S-Class, the DTS lags behind in terms of top-notch materials, build quality, handling dynamics and, for most people, its perceived level of prestige. But the Caddy is also anywhere from $10,000 to $30,000 less expensive than those cars. Compared with cars in its price range, such as the Lincoln Town Car and Chrysler 300C, the CTS makes a much stronger showing, besting the Lincoln in performance and topping the Chrysler in cabin ambience and interior volume. For those buyers desiring a sedan that represents an updated version of the traditional big American luxury car, the DTS is the best choice available.

2007 Cadillac DTS models

The 2007 Cadillac DTS large luxury sedan is available in four trim levels: base, Luxury I, Luxury II and Performance. The base version comes with dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, OnStar, bi-xenon headlamps, a power front seat, remote vehicle start, a CD/MP3 player and satellite radio. Luxury I adds heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and park assist. Luxury II features triple-zone climate control, a six-disc CD changer, power lumbar adjustments front and rear, a power tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, driver-seat memory positioning, a power rear sunshade, rear vanity mirrors and chrome wheels. The Cadillac DTS Performance has a more powerful V8 with performance-oriented transmission programming, 18-inch wheels and a firmer suspension with Magnetic Ride Control. Significant options available for the DTS, depending on the trim, include adaptive cruise control, a sunroof and a navigation system.

2007 Highlights

Color palates are shuffled, the wheels now feature a colored wreath and crest, and the powertrain warranty is extended to five years/100,000 miles. Other than that, the 2007 Cadillac DTS is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

A pair of 4.6-liter "Northstar" V8s see duty in the 2007 Cadillac DTS. All but the Performance model have a 275-horsepower version, while the DTS Performance upgrades to a 292-hp version. A four-speed automatic is the only transmission, and in the Performance it is tweaked for faster response.

Safety

Stability control is standard on all but the base trim, while all versions come with antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In NHTSA frontal crash tests, the Cadillac DTS scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the passenger. In that agency's side-impact test, the DTS scored four stars for front and rear passengers. In IIHS frontal-offset testing, the DTS rated a "Good" (the highest score out of four), while side-impact testing yielded an "Acceptable" rating (the second highest score).

Driving

Considering its large size and softly tuned suspension, the DTS carries itself fairly well. There's plenty of power on hand for quick passes and effortless high-speed cruising, while the suspension manages to offer a compliant ride and solid handling, provided you're going at a relaxed pace. Road and wind noise are barely noticeable, and the sheer volume of room in the cabin makes it a terrific long-distance highway cruiser.

Interior

Interior room is outstanding in the 2007 Cadillac DTS, with both five- and six-passenger models available. Front-seat passengers are coddled in sumptuous leather seats. Rear passengers are given just as much legroom as front passengers, and the 18.8-cubic-foot trunk can hold several large suitcases without a problem. The overall interior design and materials are good but still aren't up to the high standards of the European or Japanese competition. The majority of the controls are easy to decipher, including the navigation system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac DTS.

5(56%)
4(29%)
3(5%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best I've Ever Owned
Jim ,10/05/2006
This is the best car I have owned in 55 years of owning and driving vehicles. It is comfortable, enjoyable to drive, good looking, and I know of no other vehicle that meets the same standard.
Over 200,000 miles and going...
BigJJ,09/12/2015
Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I just past 200,000 miles!!! I've owned this Caddy for almost 7yrs. Bought with 1684miles...yes, 1,684! Regular oil changes & tune-ups and I've had one issue... At 154,320miles I had the transmission go out. I had it rebuilt. Now at 201,140 there is a ticking that's coming from the engine block and I have a torn drivers side seat. The car is going to be my son's after the ticking sound is looked at by Cadillac. I am now looking for another 2007-2010 DTS!!!
A dream to drive .
Kim,10/02/2015
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
This car replaced 2000 cadillac Deville. Which did get better mpg.then the 2007 dts but hands down this dts with the performance package is awesome to drive the power and handling and comfort is a dream and style is tops.
Mystic Gray DTS
applevalleyallstar,07/27/2008
Fun to drive, tighter cabin feel,no gas tank release or lock, no automatic break release, rear trunk area too high, no auto trunk close/lock. Leaves a lot to be desired from the previous years of Cadillac ownership. Driver's seat really squeals with the leather rubbing against the console, rear headliner problems. Navigation is great, so is the Bose sound. Gas mileage is less than my previous DTS by three miles city and 2 miles highway. The higher end, shorter body makes it look more like a sport than a luxury sedan. The vehicle has enough power, but sure sucks up the gas when you, 'step on it'. Nice color coordination on the Mystic Gray ext. and the titanium interior.
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
The 2007 Cadillac DTS is 17 feet long. Yet somehow it is so easy to overlook.

When was the last time you noticed one? The full-size 2007 DTS is also the Cadillac that's habitually marginalized by the automotive press as a holdover, old-school Caddy driven only by very old men who smell strongly of medicinal salves or livery-service drivers who smell strongly of Drakkar Noir.

Certainly there is some truth to these stereotypes.

Assuming it wasn't a taxi, the last car that picked you up at the airport probably was either a Lincoln Town Car or a Cadillac DTS. It was black. And it smelled. And the only privately owned DTS that you've seen that wasn't being driven by an old man with lumbago was painted Mary-Kay pink.

(Incidentally, for the 2007 model year, Cadillac has modified the pink paint it uses on the Mary Kay DTS. "Mary Kay V is making everyone forget Mary Kay IV," says one Cadillac official. "Mary Kay IV is so 2006.")

Even Cadillac doesn't seem hip on promoting the DTS. Last year the company gave the venerable big boy a face-lift to bring it more in line with the edgy look of current Cadillacs. Yet the DTS's front-drive platform (shared with the Buick Lucerne) is a holdover from the previous generation of Cadillac sedans. Its length, featherweight steering and generally relaxed attitude date back much further — to a time well before Cadillac had aspirations to be the maker of German-style sport sedans.

Let's do the time warp again
All this leaves the DTS a bit lost in time. It possesses neither the glittering ostentation of the Escalade nor the sternness of the German-inspired CTS. New styles have made the DTS a quaint reminder of a time in the luxury-car world long since passed. The Lincoln Town Car — the only direct competitor to the DTS — is equally out of step with its maker's brave new world.

So why did we bother borrowing, testing and writing about this throwback?

Because Cadillac sold 59,031 DTSs in 2006. The DTS is Cadillac's second-best-selling vehicle, behind the three-model Escalade range (62,000 yearly sales), but ahead of the CTS (54,000 yearly sales). Compared to the DTS, the modern-as-tomorrow STS sells less than half as many examples each year.

One thumb up
All of this might not totally explain why we attempted to steer our loaded DTS with only one thumb and a forefinger on its large-diameter steering wheel.

It seemed somehow appropriate to roll easy down city streets with our upper body listing slightly to the right, our right elbow resting on the cushy center pad and our left thumb locked around the bottom-left steering wheel spoke.

We glided around town in this fashion for a week.

Not once did we feel the desire to turn the car quickly. Other than at the test track, we never applied the brakes in anything but a leisurely manner. And naturally we never bothered changing gears because the DTS has only a conventional automatic with no sequential-shift capability. Anyway, the transmission contains only four forward gears, half as many as the automatic in the new Lexus LS 460. So what would really be the point?

And, God help us, we liked it. How much of our enjoyment is based on the novelty of driving such a throwback is not immediately clear.

The dirty bits
Just because car writers and car company marketing types don't see the big, soft American luxury sedan as a growth market, this does not mean that Cadillac has let the DTS lie fallow.

Cadillac gave the DTS a significant update for 2006. It changed the name of the car from "DeVille" to "DTS," (DeVille touring sedan), which, at least superficially, ties the big sedan with the high-profile STS (Seville touring sedan). The old boy also got a cosmetic nip and tuck, with a pointy front grille inspired by the Cadillac Sixteen concept car of 2003, plus some super-slim LED taillamps.

We didn't do a full test last year when Cadillac made these changes. After all, who ever thinks about the DTS?

Assuming a buyer opts for the "DTS Performance Sedan" package (we're going to let that oxymoronic description stand with no further emphasis), the DTS comes with a boatload of performance upgrades and electronic whizbang gizmos.

They include the 292-horsepower Northstar V8 (up 17 hp from the standard version), front and rear heated seats, front and rear ultrasonic parking-assist system, rain-sensing wipers with a heated washer system, automatically adjusting Magnetic-Ride dampers, remote starting system and a variety of other systems and doodads.

Bah, who needs numbers?!
The powertrain and suspension upgrades of the Performance Sedan-equipped model result in decent numbers at the test track. The DTS rides, well, it rides like a Cadillac. And we mean that in the way people used to use the term.

"Rides like a Cadillac" was once widely used to mean "soft and cushy," just as "Who do you think you are? Mario Andretti?" was employed to say that you drive too fast.

The difference, at least for the DTS with its Magnetic-Ride automatically adjusting dampers, is a car that doesn't pitch and wallow like a dinghy in choppy water. On the skid pad, where it posted a credible 0.78 g, the DTS stayed on a relatively even keel.

That the nose of the DTS doesn't dive for the pavement under panic braking and that its brake pedal delivers good feedback are even more surprising. Unfortunately, control feedback and measurable performance are a bit at odds here. From 60 mph, the 4,127-pound DTS takes 137 feet to come to a halt. This is 14 feet longer than a Toyota Avalon and 9 more than a Lexus LS 460.

There's a similar disconnect between feel and performance through the slalom, where the Caddy posts a 59.5-mph speed. The car is easy to control and feels more neutral than we expect from a car with 61 percent of its weight over the front axle. But its performance is a few mph slower than most full-size cars, from the Hyundai Azera to the Lexus LS 460.

At 7 seconds flat, the DTS's sprint from zero to 60 mph is, well, it's fine. It's more than adequate, if not much quicker than V6-powered quasi-competitors such as the Azera, Avalon and Chrysler 300. But the DTS sounds like a muscle car, which makes it at least feel fast. So, there's that.

Inside fine
We acknowledge that there are probably very few DTS buyers who know or care what a skid pad is. And that's fine. Part of what we find refreshing about the DTS is its dismissal of the wimpy, quiche-eating, Eurocentric obsession with ultimate handling prowess at the expense of comfort.

The easy-access interior is where it's at with the DTS. It is conservative by design and by simple design inertia — no surprises good or bad. There are the expected chunks of high-gloss wood trim, an upright dashboard and naturally roomy footwells.

A new-for-2007 cocoa-color seat leather is the only disconcerting aspect of the hushed interior. The brown color stands in stark contrast to the pale khaki hue of the rest of the interior. And the finish on the cocoa leather is so flat that it seems unfinished.

Not unexpectedly, the DTS offers generous rear-seat room. Although it rides on a wheelbase that's about an inch shorter than that of the rear-drive STS, the DTS offers more than 3 inches of additional rear-seat legroom.

Overall, the DTS contains about 15 more cubic feet of interior space and 5 more cubic feet of cargo capacity than the STS. The DTS also has a bit more rear-seat legroom than the bigger Town Car. Chalk one up for front-drive packaging there.

The same old question
Sure, we enjoyed cruising around in the DTS.

And if a spacious, soft and somnolent sedan is what one wants, there aren't many choices that offer seating for six. If you regularly wear a fedora, then you owe it to yourself to check out a DTS. If you wear a chauffeur's cap, then you'll want to have a look at the DTS-L long-wheelbase model that Cadillac has just begun building for the livery-car market.

But we've come to the conclusion that much of our enjoyment in driving the DTS was based on the novelty of the experience.

It has been a sort of palate cleanser between servings of sportier sedans. The DTS, at an as-tested price of $53,300, is not cheap. And, frankly, there is comfort to be found in more modern conveyances — cars that don't carry the same whiff of obsolescence.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Second Opinions

Road Test Editor Brian Moody Says:
There's something about luxury and soft that go together like short men and big trucks. On the other hand there's a point where soft becomes imprecise.

Thankfully, the DTS doesn't cross that line.

GM's Magnetic Ride control works well, but there's a spooky, artificial feel to it. Hit a big dip in the road and the suspension suddenly firms up. What I'd really like to see is a version of Magnetic Ride Control that has driver-adjustable settings like Sport and Comfort.

The sound of this Caddy's V8 is surprisingly prominent. I like it. It's not harsh or intrusive, and the subtle rumble reminds me of Cadillac's glorious past when power and luxury were always synonymous.

I also like the way the DTS looks. The sharp edges and flat surfaces really show well on a big car and they give the DTS a classy, established look without resorting to retro.

I know most people would consider a car like the Lexus LS long before the DTS, but I think the Cadillac has more character, something aging hot-rodders like American Graffiti's John Milner would drive just to keep that flavor of American power. Only now the seats are much softer and there's a Bose stereo.

Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Overview

The Used 2007 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Cadillac DTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2007 Cadillac DTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2007 Cadillac DTS Luxury I is priced between $5,927 and$7,999 with odometer readings between 72360 and145249 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Cadillac DTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Cadillac DTS for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2007 DTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,899 and mileage as low as 72360 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Cadillac DTS.

Can't find a used 2007 Cadillac DTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac DTS for sale - 9 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $16,760.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 4 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,710.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac DTS for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $18,868.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $11,876.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Cadillac DTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

