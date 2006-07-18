5 star reviews: 68 %

4.75 out of 5 stars, I love my car!

Phillip , 11/01/2010

Bought our 2005 DTS in 2008 with only 35000 miles. Certified Used. We love this car, big, comfortable, and good gas mileage for a tank of this size (around 26 on the highway and 19 in the city) DTS has the tighter suspension and is very agile and doesn't feel like my grandmothers "floating" DeVille. Im a tall guy at 6ft1in and it gives me plenty of room while doing the same for the rear seat passengers. Has every option and gadget and I love it. Our next Car will be a DTS!

4.5 out of 5 stars, 1st caddy

chrisptown , 06/19/2010

purch. cert. used. 1st caddy. the only drawback and it's a big one is the seats. Watch if you're buying with cooled seats, they are very firm, and the leather trim is quite low quality. the upscale DTS DHS have softer leather.

4.75 out of 5 stars, First DeVille

Paul , 07/18/2006

This is our first Cadillac. We purchased it as a certified pre-owned car at a reasonable price. The warranty and the car have more than exceeded our expectations.

5 out of 5 stars, The Everyman's American V8 Luxury Sedan

John , 10/19/2018

4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)

Hello All, I hope you find this review helpful, if not too long! I bought this car after my previous car, a 2006 Chrysler 300, was totalled in a highway pileup (too many bad drivers out there). I bought the Deville for $3,000 with 96,000 miles on it - it was finally time. It was a one-owner, owned by an older gentleman who only took it for service to the dealer he bought it from in '05, a HUGE plus and reassurance. I had been craving a V8-powered American sedan for years, and this one won me over. It may be the finest example of a car of my craving for the price. First, a few impressions on the engine, transmission and ride. The engine is the famed Northstar V8, which in this base trim level provides 275 horsepower and 300 (!) lb. ft. of torque. The engine is an absolute gem, it has fantastic power, sounds awesome, and gets very good fuel economy for a V8 (I get 22.5 mpg mostly highway). It is famed for these good traits, but also for some bad ones too, unfortunately. All Northstars are known to be oil burners; mine has yet to need a top-off (in about a month of ownership), but I know most need to be watched with the eye of a hawk, as they can burn oil very fast. Secondly, and more seriously, these engines are infamous for blowing head gaskets, which lead to repairs that can cost anywhere from $2,000 up to even $3,500+. The problem is not the gasket itself, but the head bolts, which often pull out of the aluminum block, lifting the gaskets and causing overheating. 1997-1999 Northstars are by far the worst, stay away at all costs. 2000 saw a lengthening of the head bolts, which helped some. Your best bet is a 2005 or newer Northstar, as these head bolts were not only lengthened, but also had a coarser thread that virtually fixed the issue. Get a 2005+ if possible!! It is well worth it, what an engine. Make sure you flush your coolant at least once a year, to help keep the engine running cool and increase life. The transmission is a 4-speed, which is adequate. Its pretty reliable as long as you treat it well. The car could be infinitely better with a 5- or 6-speed (for fuel economy and performance), but the 4-speed is good enough for a car like this. And the ride - oh man, THE RIDE. It is far and away the best part of the experience. You simply waft down the road. It's incredible. Stepping inside the cab, your comfort experience is further increased with incredibly comfortable leather seats, wood-grain trim, and solid, durable construction that pleases the eye as well as the hand. My Deville is the base model, but strangely, it came loaded with basically every option minus Night Vision, fog lights and stability control. It has heated and cooled power memory seats (front and back are heated, only front seats cooled), sunroof, OnStar, Sirius XM, heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto headlights, CD, the works. The seats are supremely comfortable, and the heated seat function is terrific (3 levels of heat). The car comes with 4 power outlets, 2 front, 2 back. There is a vast amount of room as well, tons of space for 5 adults. The radio, cruise control and Driver Information Center controls are intuitive, with many controls on the steering wheel. The fit and finish is excellent. The trunk is also HUGE - the Mafia jokes never cease! There are a few minor complaints, however. The climate controls are a annoying - the buttons are not intuitive at all. I may be old-school, but dials work so well for fan speed and zone - why switch to an up-down button (for both) to navigate? And also, when you press the A/C button, the light indicator "A/C off" turns on, and shuts off on a second press. Why not say "A/C on?" Too confusing! If the icon isn't lit, I believe the A/C is on, if it is lit, the A/C is off, still not sure! Why do this GM?? Second, the battery is NOT in the engine bay, nor in the trunk - its under the rear seat. Yes, that's right! Definitely not a hazard! Typical of 2000's GM.I sure hope there is no leak of any sort - talk about heated seats! The only other thing I can think of is the lack of stability control as standard. I believe every Cadillac should have it standard. All in all, this is a fantastic buy for the price - you simply won't get more for less. It's been problem-free so far. Make sure to have some $$ set aside for potential repairs, but if you can find a low-mileage example, I don't know why you wouldn't pull the trigger. If you dream of Uncle Sam, 8 cylinders, La-Z-Boys and room for all your friends, you can't go wrong here! What a car!

