When people ask how this car has treated me, I tell them that this car is special; it can do anything. Super comfortable inside, exceptional under the hood, beautiful on the outside. It has so much power, and being so low to the ground makes it seem like a sports car. In terms of reliability, this car is a great example of American quality. I bought it with 97K miles on it and put 15K the first year with no problems. Only one repair ever (water pump pulley), which apparently was done incorrectly the first time. The mileage isn't great, but can vary widely. I got up to 35 mpg on a trip to Vegas. I intend to drive this car until there's no more miles it can handle. I absolutely love this car.

