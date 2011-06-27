1993 Cadillac DeVille Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$948 - $2,035
Used DeVille for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
Fleetwood tag moved to big new DeVille rear-drive sedan. Speed-sensitive steering debuts. Speed Sensitive Suspension is standard on all models. Grille is revised. Special Edition option packages include really cool stuff like gold trim and Phaeton roof.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Cadillac DeVille.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Denver_g,06/07/2010
Bought this car with 76k and its now up to 88k fuel economy is more forgiving than other cars if you drive it right was able to get 38Mpg on round trip from Quincy, IL to Springfield, IL, beautiful flawless metallic high gloss maroon with matching leather, great sound from digital tune radio 7 band EQ and tape, amazing power if anyone is thinking of buying a used mustang lets have a little competition to see which is faster and more comfortable. I feel horrible using this car for every day driving.
webter,04/25/2013
When people ask how this car has treated me, I tell them that this car is special; it can do anything. Super comfortable inside, exceptional under the hood, beautiful on the outside. It has so much power, and being so low to the ground makes it seem like a sports car. In terms of reliability, this car is a great example of American quality. I bought it with 97K miles on it and put 15K the first year with no problems. Only one repair ever (water pump pulley), which apparently was done incorrectly the first time. The mileage isn't great, but can vary widely. I got up to 35 mpg on a trip to Vegas. I intend to drive this car until there's no more miles it can handle. I absolutely love this car.
JayKinFL,07/15/2008
Cadillac introduced an all-new front-drive Deville for 1985. The car received an extensive update for 1989, and another mild facelift in 1991. The 1993 model was the last year before the 1994 re-design. Acceleration is remarkable for a large front-drive vehicle, and the interior room is hard to beat. Drivers of all sizes should be able to find a way to get comfortable. The overall design has held up very well, and the '91 - '93 Deville still looks contemporary today. Composite front fenders have found themselves to be prone to cracking, and rust through on the A-pillar (particularly at the front-door hinges) is something to look for. Because of a long model run, used parts are plentiful.
Barbara Rossetto,03/20/2009
I have owned my Cadillac Sedan de Ville for 14+ years and consider it the finest car I have ever owned. I have never had to perform anything but normal maintenance on this beautiful vehicle, have taken many major road trips in it in utmost comfort and safety, and enjoy it every day for normal in-town driving around Los Angeles. Always a pleasure to enter, its tasteful interior gives my passengers a sense of spacious comfort unmatched in any other car. I love this car today just as much as I did when I drove it out of Casa de Cadillac in 1994. Faithful oil changes, brake service, align, etc. and keep it forever! After 157K miles, still Five Star !
Features & Specs
See all Used 1993 Cadillac DeVille features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the DeVille
Related Used 1993 Cadillac DeVille info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019