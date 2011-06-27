Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me
- $2,998Great Deal | $1,068 below market
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base106,926 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nevada Auto Mall - Nevada / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y0YU193719
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $2,999Good Deal | $713 below market
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base89,823 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Auto Express - Orlando / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y7YU293204
Stock: 293204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,995
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base46,191 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Car Guys - Houston / Texas
We got this vehicle with damage to the right front fender and door. Car is fully loaded with incredibly low miles so the condition is unbelievably clean. Please come by for a test drive. before third party pics are at the end of pics. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y3YU174808
Stock: 174808
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-11-2019
- $3,495Fair Deal | $332 below market
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base110,976 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida
Come see this 2000 Cadillac DeVille . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac DeVille comes equipped with these options: WHITE DIAMOND EXTERIOR PAINT, SAFETY/SECURITY PKG -inc: StabiliTrak, ultrasonic rear parking assist, programmable garage door opener, LEATHER SEATING AREAS, LEATHER RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar support, heated front/rear seats, memory pkg for (2) drivers (recalls exit positions for driver seat, outside mirror, steering wheel, climate control & radio), trunk mat w/decklid tie-downs, BODY-SIDE ACCENT STRIPE (STD), AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER -inc: Theftlock, (8) speakers, 4.6L (279) SFI DOHC V8 275-HP NORTHSTAR ENGINE (STD), 16" CHROME WHEELS, and Windshield wiper-activated halogen headlamps.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y6YU208871
Stock: 9008B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- $5,995
2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS105,241 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota
Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 17/28 City/Highway MPGWhite Diamond 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS FWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 300 hp 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: ONStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Front Bench Seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5796YU274240
Stock: 24222P1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $6,995
2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS94,228 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado
2000 Cadillac DTS - Beautiful Pearl White with Heated leather seats Bose Stereo NorthStar Motor Power Windows and Locks. Available at Helton Auto - (719)375-8800 - 1403 South Tejon St. 80906 All prices are plus appropriate sales tax. Please call Bob at 719-633-4221 for details or to schedule a test drive
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KF5792YU245334
Stock: YU245334
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$4,990
2000 Cadillac DeVille Base85,286 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan
We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y7YU172530
Stock: KP2356
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $3,998Great Deal | $855 below market
2001 Cadillac DeVille Base98,089 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania
CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Local Trade!, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cabernet, Neutral Shale Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-leveling suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning. 2001 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp CabernetRecent Arrival!This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Calls Readers Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y41U287253
Stock: J01004B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- New Listing$2,988Great Deal | $2,696 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base82,120 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida
WE ARE OPEN!!! 82,120 MILES LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y7XU716698
Stock: VIN6698
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,750Good Deal | $1,293 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base100,642 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois
CALL 815-397-8900 TODAY!! 100K MILES!! 4.6L V8 POWER!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! POWER PACKAGE WITH CRUSIE CONTROL!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! GREAT DRIVER!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Sterling 1999 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Leather Seats*, Neutral Shale w/Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGBuy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y4XU718358
Stock: B15289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- $1,995Good Deal | $522 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base173,666 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Engel Bros - Farina / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y5XU767066
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,685Good Deal | $635 below market
2001 Cadillac DeVille Base85,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Seminole Toyota - Sanford / Florida
**FREE DELIVERY WITHIN 100 MILES OR ARRANGED DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE US**, **WE ARE CLOSELY FOLLOWING ALL CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULARLY DEEP CLEANING OUR STORES AND VEHICLES**Odometer is 4825 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGSOME OF THE LOWEST PRICED USED CARS IN THE UNITED STATES!! #1 VOLUME FLORIDA FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP!! (Based on Florida department of highway safety and motor vehicles cross sell report, #1 2018 Sales, #2 2019 Sales) Reduced $1500 is already included in the online advertised price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y21U267020
Stock: LM301538B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-06-2020
- $5,999Fair Deal | $729 below market
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base51,917 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 1999 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Base 4dr Sedan features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Champagne interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y6XU793305
Stock: WYC-793305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- $6,400
2001 Cadillac DeVille Base68,417 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois
Cashmere 2001 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp Neutral Shale Leather.Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y41U262465
Stock: 1046A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- $5,900
2001 Cadillac DeVille Base93,766 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Jackson / Michigan
In Good Shape. DeVille trim. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Heated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Non-Smoker vehicle, Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, CD Player Cadillac DeVille with White Diamond exterior and Oatmeal interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. EXPERTS RAVE 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US We opened in our current location with a commitment to offer customers a better way to purchase a vehicle. At Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, you'll never hear, 'Let me check with my sales manager, ' or be passed from one department to the next. Here, you'll determine pricing and financing directly with your sales consultant for a pressure- free experience. By working with the same person from start to finish, you'll appreciate our transparency and avoid the typical hassles! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y01U285404
Stock: A3836
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $7,850
1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance114,852 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois
>>>1999 CADILLAC DEVILLE***LOW MILES***LEATHER****FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KE54Y9XU701455
Stock: W3908A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,960Fair Deal
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base77,887 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois
Recent Arrival! Cotillion White 1999 Cadillac DeVille *VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!, *LEATHER SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *AIR CONDITIONING, *ALLOY WHEELS, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! 17/26 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y3XU768653
Stock: BX7726B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $3,333
1999 Cadillac DeVille Base177,377 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Marketplace Chevy Buick - Stonewall / Louisiana
Neutral Shale Leather. **SHREVEPORT/ BOSSIER CITY** Marketplace Cheverolet is just 7 miles south of Shreveport straight down I-49. 17/26 City/Highway MPG Autoworld Pre-owned proudly serving the following communities Shreveport, Bossier City, Natchitoches, Coushatta, Many, Zwolle, Keithville, Stonewall, Ruston, Logansport, Texarkana.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD54Y4XU714097
Stock: 714097T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020