  • $2,998Great Deal | $1,068 below market

    2000 Cadillac DeVille Base

    106,926 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Nevada Auto Mall - Nevada / Missouri

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y0YU193719
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $2,999Good Deal | $713 below market

    2000 Cadillac DeVille Base

    89,823 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Auto Express - Orlando / Florida

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y7YU293204
    Stock: 293204
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,995

    2000 Cadillac DeVille Base

    46,191 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Car Guys - Houston / Texas

    We got this vehicle with damage to the right front fender and door. Car is fully loaded with incredibly low miles so the condition is unbelievably clean. Please come by for a test drive. before third party pics are at the end of pics. thanks - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Cassette, Full Leather Interior Surface, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Mirrors, Remote Fuel Door, Split Front Bench, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Ahmed 832-856-1CAR at 832-856-1227 or gocarguys@gmail.com for more information. - Please go to WWW.GOCARGUYS.COM for more PICTURES and Directions. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Title issue reported

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y3YU174808
    Stock: 174808
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 01-11-2019

  • $3,495Fair Deal | $332 below market

    2000 Cadillac DeVille Base

    110,976 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Gator Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Melbourne / Florida

    Come see this 2000 Cadillac DeVille . Its Automatic transmission and Gas V8 4.6L/279 engine will keep you going. This Cadillac DeVille comes equipped with these options: WHITE DIAMOND EXTERIOR PAINT, SAFETY/SECURITY PKG -inc: StabiliTrak, ultrasonic rear parking assist, programmable garage door opener, LEATHER SEATING AREAS, LEATHER RECLINING FRONT BUCKET SEATS, COMFORT/CONVENIENCE PKG -inc: 4-way pwr lumbar support, heated front/rear seats, memory pkg for (2) drivers (recalls exit positions for driver seat, outside mirror, steering wheel, climate control & radio), trunk mat w/decklid tie-downs, BODY-SIDE ACCENT STRIPE (STD), AM/FM STEREO RADIO W/CASSETTE/CD PLAYER -inc: Theftlock, (8) speakers, 4.6L (279) SFI DOHC V8 275-HP NORTHSTAR ENGINE (STD), 16" CHROME WHEELS, and Windshield wiper-activated halogen headlamps.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y6YU208871
    Stock: 9008B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-22-2020

  • $5,995

    2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS

    105,241 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Auto Center Bargain Lot - Wayzata / Minnesota

    Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival! 17/28 City/Highway MPGWhite Diamond 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS FWD Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 300 hp 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bumpers: body-color, Cassette, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: ONStar, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather steering wheel, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split Front Bench Seat, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Weather band radio.Let us show you how we can make your buying experience pleasant, easy, fun and worry free. We have EXCELLENT on the spot Bank and Credit Union FINANCING available and we will give you top dollar for your trade in if you have one. Come by today and take this beauty for a nice, long test drive. You WILL be impressed! Thank you!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KF5796YU274240
    Stock: 24222P1
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $6,995

    2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS

    94,228 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Helton Auto - Colorado Springs / Colorado

    2000 Cadillac DTS - Beautiful Pearl White with Heated leather seats Bose Stereo NorthStar Motor Power Windows and Locks. Available at Helton Auto - (719)375-8800 - 1403 South Tejon St. 80906 All prices are plus appropriate sales tax. Please call Bob at 719-633-4221 for details or to schedule a test drive

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille DTS.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KF5792YU245334
    Stock: YU245334
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $4,990

    2000 Cadillac DeVille Base

    85,286 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Suburban Chevrolet - Ann Arbor / Michigan

    We offer a wide selection of pre-owned inventory from high end specialty cars to economical around town transportation. Call today!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2000 Cadillac DeVille .
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    19 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y7YU172530
    Stock: KP2356
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-25-2020

  • $3,998Great Deal | $855 below market

    2001 Cadillac DeVille Base

    98,089 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Kelly Mitsubishi - Emmaus / Pennsylvania

    CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY, Local Trade!, Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, FWD, Cabernet, Neutral Shale Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Auto-leveling suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Rear air conditioning. 2001 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp CabernetRecent Arrival!This vehicle has been safety checked by our service department and is being sold As-Is due to age, mileage or condition. For additional details, please contact our sales department at (855) 550-0125. We use Live Market Pricing to scan over 40,000 websites to assure you the best value for your money. Kelly Auto Group has been serving the Lehigh Valley since 1967 and was recently voted Best Place to Buy an Used Vehicle in the Lehigh Valley by Morning Calls Readers Choice Awards. Come see why our customers agree, you can Count on Kelly.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y41U287253
    Stock: J01004B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-29-2020

  • New Listing
    $2,988Great Deal | $2,696 below market

    1999 Cadillac DeVille Base

    82,120 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Beach Blvd Automotive - Jacksonville / Florida

    WE ARE OPEN!!! 82,120 MILES LEATHER V8 AT A/C BUY HERE PAY HERE FINANCING AVAILABLE ON OVER 250 VEHICLES! KING OF DEALERS! MILITARY DISCOUNT! HUGE SAVINGS!! WOW BRAND NEW MOTOR SCOOTERS $1095! NEW INVENTORY ARRIVING DAILY ON SALE! OVER 200 QUALITY VEHICLES UNDER $10,000! FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 1967 IN SAME LOCATION! WE SERVICE WHAT WE SELL BEFORE AND AFTER THE SALE! WE BUY CARS FOR CASH! TRADES WELCOME! CARFAX 1-OWNER VEHICLES AVAILABLE! CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE! CALL FOR AVAILABILITY! FACEBOOK,TWITTER, YOU CAN GET THE BEST OF US! BEACHBLVDAUTOMOTIVE.COM REAL IN HOUSE FINANCING FOR GOOD OR BAD CREDIT! WE FINANCE! *PRICE GOOD ONLY FOR DAY OF PUBLICATION *LISTED CASH PRICE PLUS P.D.I. FEE OF $499, STATE AND LOCAL TAXES, TAG, REGISTRATION FEES, AND TITLE FEES 1-866-678-0802

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y7XU716698
    Stock: VIN6698
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $3,750Good Deal | $1,293 below market

    1999 Cadillac DeVille Base

    100,642 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Anderson Toyota - Loves Park / Illinois

    CALL 815-397-8900 TODAY!! 100K MILES!! 4.6L V8 POWER!! AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! POWER PACKAGE WITH CRUSIE CONTROL!! LEATHER INTERIOR!! GREAT DRIVER!! RIGHT HERE AT THE ANDERSON USED CAR SUPERSTORE!! Home test-drives and delivery available! Sterling 1999 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC Leather Seats*, Neutral Shale w/Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGBuy or lease from the comfort of your home! From start to finish - you can build your deal online with FAST LANE. Remote test-drives and delivery available. A truly contact-free process! View pricing and payment options, research and choose protection products, arrange financing and even upload needed documents! Call us today to check availability! New and used sales 815-397-8900. Your number one source for used cars in Rockford! Over 400 to choose from! Free Autocheck! Family-owned and proudly serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Belvidere, Winnebago and Boone Counties and Northern Illinois / Southern Wisconsin for 50 years. Our commitment to customer service is second-to-none. Your Rockford Used Cars Superstore on the corner of Riverside and Perryville!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y4XU718358
    Stock: B15289
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-24-2020

  • $1,995Good Deal | $522 below market

    1999 Cadillac DeVille Base

    173,666 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Engel Bros - Farina / Illinois

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y5XU767066
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $4,685Good Deal | $635 below market

    2001 Cadillac DeVille Base

    85,982 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Seminole Toyota - Sanford / Florida

    **FREE DELIVERY WITHIN 100 MILES OR ARRANGED DELIVERY ANYWHERE IN THE US**, **WE ARE CLOSELY FOLLOWING ALL CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULARLY DEEP CLEANING OUR STORES AND VEHICLES**Odometer is 4825 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGSOME OF THE LOWEST PRICED USED CARS IN THE UNITED STATES!! #1 VOLUME FLORIDA FRANCHISE DEALERSHIP!! (Based on Florida department of highway safety and motor vehicles cross sell report, #1 2018 Sales, #2 2019 Sales) Reduced $1500 is already included in the online advertised price.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y21U267020
    Stock: LM301538B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 06-06-2020

  • $5,999Fair Deal | $729 below market

    1999 Cadillac DeVille Base

    51,917 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois

    This 1999 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Base 4dr Sedan features a 4.6L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is White with a Champagne interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y6XU793305
    Stock: WYC-793305
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 07-23-2020

  • $6,400

    2001 Cadillac DeVille Base

    68,417 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Bull Valley Ford - Woodstock / Illinois

    Cashmere 2001 Cadillac DeVille FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive Northstar 4.6L V8 SFI DOHC 275 hp Neutral Shale Leather.Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y41U262465
    Stock: 1046A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

  • $5,900

    2001 Cadillac DeVille Base

    93,766 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Jackson / Michigan

    In Good Shape. DeVille trim. Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Heated Rear Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Non-Smoker vehicle, Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, CD Player Cadillac DeVille with White Diamond exterior and Oatmeal interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle, Wholesale pricing! This vehicle is sold As-Is and priced to sell. We have not inspected this vehicle. EXPERTS RAVE 4 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US We opened in our current location with a commitment to offer customers a better way to purchase a vehicle. At Extreme Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram, you'll never hear, 'Let me check with my sales manager, ' or be passed from one department to the next. Here, you'll determine pricing and financing directly with your sales consultant for a pressure- free experience. By working with the same person from start to finish, you'll appreciate our transparency and avoid the typical hassles! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Lease Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2001 Cadillac DeVille with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/25 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y01U285404
    Stock: A3836
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-21-2020

  • $7,850

    1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance

    114,852 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Windy City Motors - Chicago / Illinois

    >>>1999 CADILLAC DEVILLE***LOW MILES***LEATHER****FLEXIBLE FINANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE***CASH JOBS ***BAD CREDIT***NO CREDIT*** MATRICULA*** NO LICENSE***SE HABLA ESPANOL >>>FOR PRE APPROVAL PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE WWW.WINDYCITYMOTORS.CO AND FILL OUT OUR SECURED LOAN APPLICATION ***PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 773-717-7000***TO SCHEDULE APPOINTMENT/TEST DRIVE*** ***AFTER HOURS YOU MAY TEXT 773-457-8898 OR 630-863-4302 FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE*** ***WE ARE A FULL AUTO REPAIR SERVICE SHOP. WE PROVIDE SERVICES FOR ALL OF YOUR CAR/TRUCK NEEDS; FROM OIL CHANGES TO MAJOR REPAIRS AND BODYWORK. ***THANK YOU VERY MUCH FROM THE WINDY CITY MOTORS TEAM.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KE54Y9XU701455
    Stock: W3908A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,960Fair Deal

    1999 Cadillac DeVille Base

    77,887 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Sam Leman's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram City - Peoria / Illinois

    Recent Arrival! Cotillion White 1999 Cadillac DeVille *VERY CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT!, *LEATHER SEATS, *POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER SEATS, *POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, *AIR CONDITIONING, *ALLOY WHEELS, *REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY.Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive! Call 309-692-1801 today to set up a test drive ! 17/26 City/Highway MPG

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y3XU768653
    Stock: BX7726B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-15-2020

  • $3,333

    1999 Cadillac DeVille Base

    177,377 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Marketplace Chevy Buick - Stonewall / Louisiana

    Neutral Shale Leather. **SHREVEPORT/ BOSSIER CITY** Marketplace Cheverolet is just 7 miles south of Shreveport straight down I-49. 17/26 City/Highway MPG Autoworld Pre-owned proudly serving the following communities Shreveport, Bossier City, Natchitoches, Coushatta, Many, Zwolle, Keithville, Stonewall, Ruston, Logansport, Texarkana.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 1999 Cadillac DeVille with 2500lb Towing Capacity.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD54Y4XU714097
    Stock: 714097T
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-11-2020

