Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

Greg Sweet Chevrolet Buick - Conneaut / Ohio

GREG SWEET CHEVROLET BUICK 440-593-7714 WE OFFER SPECIAL FINANCING AND COMPETITIVE RATES! ACCEPTING TRADE INS! 286 E. MAIN RD. CONNEAUT OH 44030 2005 Cadillac DeVille Mileage: 74,080 Engine: 4.6L DOHC V8 Northstar Engine EPA FUEL ECONOMY RATINGS * City 18/hwy 26 (4.6L engine/4-speed auto trans) EXTERIOR * Headlamps, halogen, Tungsten, windshield wiper activated, includes Twilight Sentinel, flash-to-pass and cornering lamps * Mirrors, outside rearview, dual power, heated, folding with turn signal indicators * Daytime running lamps * Glass, Solar-Ray light tinted * Wipers, intermittent, front INTERIOR * Floormats, carpeted, front and rear * Retained accessory power, power windows and radio remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened * Sound system, ETR AM/FM stereo with CD player, includes seek-and-scan, TheftLock, digital clock and 8-speakers * Steering wheel, mounted radio controls, includes cruise and temperature controls * Seats, front leather seating surfaces 40/20/40 split-bench, includes driver and front passenger 10-position power adjusters with articulating head restraints, fold-down inboard armrest * Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, adjustable * Steering wheel, leather-wrapped rim * Trunk release, power, includes valet lockout, located in glovebox * Climate control, tri-zone automatic, includes individual climate settings for driver, right front passenger and rear passengers, dual-zone front and auxiliary rear air/heat control, includes air filtration system * Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, includes telltale in instrument panel cluster * Armrest, center, rear, includes dual cupholders and storage * Keyless entry, remote, includes panic button and trunk release * Tire pressure monitor * Defogger, rear-window, electric, includes front and side window outlets, driver and front passenger * Fuel gauge, digital * Armrest, center, front * OnStar, 1-year Directions & Connections Service, includes Driving Directions, Information/Convenience Services, RideAssist, Automatic Notification of Air Bag Deployment, Stolen-Vehicle Tracking, Emergency Services, Roadside Assistance, Remote Door Unlock, Remote Horn and Lights, GM Goodwrench Remote Diagnostics, AccidentAssist and Online Concierge. Drivers can also obtain the available voice-activated, hands-free Personal Calling service and Virtual Advisor that provides location-based traffic and weather reports and other personalized information. (Visit www.onstar.com for system information and details.) * Instrumentation, digital, includes speedometer, fuel gauge, coolant temperature and Driver Information Center * Illuminated entry * Fuel filler door release, power * Map pockets, front doors and front seatbacks * Seat, rear pass-through * Door locks, power programmable, includes lockout protection * Antenna, integral, front and rear * Windows, power, includes express-down, all and express-up, front and rear passenger lockout * Visors, illuminated vanity mirrors, driver and front passenger * Mirror, inside rearview, electrochromic (light-sensitive auto dimming), includes compass and OnStar controls * Driver Information Center, includes miles range (analog cluster), mpg average and instant, fuel used, timer, battery volts, tire pressure monitor, RPM tachometer (digital cluster), engine oil life, transmission fluid life, and driver personalization features with warning and status messages * Theft-deterrent system, PASS-Key III MECHANICAL * Engine, 4.6L DOHC V8 Northstar (275 HP [205.1 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 300 lb.-ft. [405.0 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) * Brake/transmission shift interlock, automatic transmission * Transmission, 4-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive, Hydra-matic (4T80-E) * Tires, P225/60R16, Symmetry S-rated,

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD54Y25U107693

Stock: 13864A2

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 04-23-2020