Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me
- 108,469 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,300$1,178 Below Market
- 92,909 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,995$1,013 Below Market
- 126,248 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,500$604 Below Market
- 151,015 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$3,990
- 84,018 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,876
- 74,080 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$6,970
- 85,335 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
- 117,766 milesTitle issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,300
- 111,857 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,599
- Not ProvidedTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,488
- 173,859 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 189,653 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$2,222
- 93,806 milesTitle issue, 5 Owners, Lease
$3,994
- 105,830 miles
$3,799$1,665 Below Market
- 116,943 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,000
- 82,909 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,590
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$5,299
- 179,303 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,950
Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DeVille
Read recent reviews for the Cadillac DeVille
See all 54 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.554 Reviews
Report abuse
Phillip,11/01/2010
Bought our 2005 DTS in 2008 with only 35000 miles. Certified Used. We love this car, big, comfortable, and good gas mileage for a tank of this size (around 26 on the highway and 19 in the city) DTS has the tighter suspension and is very agile and doesn't feel like my grandmothers "floating" DeVille. Im a tall guy at 6ft1in and it gives me plenty of room while doing the same for the rear seat passengers. Has every option and gadget and I love it. Our next Car will be a DTS!
