Used 2005 Cadillac DeVille for Sale Near Me

74 listings
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    108,469 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $3,300

    $1,178 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    92,909 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,995

    $1,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    126,248 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,500

    $604 Below Market
    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    151,015 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $3,990

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille DHS in Gray
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille DHS

    84,018 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,876

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in White
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    74,080 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,970

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    85,335 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,000

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille Livery Fleet
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille Livery Fleet

    117,766 miles
    Title issue, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,300

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille in Light Brown
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    111,857 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,599

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille DHS
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille DHS

    Not Provided
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,488

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    173,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2005 Cadillac DeVille
    used

    2005 Cadillac DeVille

    189,653 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $2,222

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac DeVille in Light Brown
    used

    2004 Cadillac DeVille

    93,806 miles
    Title issue, 5 Owners, Lease

    $3,994

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac DeVille in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Cadillac DeVille

    105,830 miles
    Good Deal

    $3,799

    $1,665 Below Market
    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac DeVille in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac DeVille

    116,943 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,000

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac DeVille DTS in Black
    used

    2004 Cadillac DeVille DTS

    82,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,590

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac DeVille in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac DeVille

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $5,299

    Details
  • 2004 Cadillac DeVille in White
    used

    2004 Cadillac DeVille

    179,303 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,950

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac DeVille

I love my car!
Phillip,11/01/2010
Bought our 2005 DTS in 2008 with only 35000 miles. Certified Used. We love this car, big, comfortable, and good gas mileage for a tank of this size (around 26 on the highway and 19 in the city) DTS has the tighter suspension and is very agile and doesn't feel like my grandmothers "floating" DeVille. Im a tall guy at 6ft1in and it gives me plenty of room while doing the same for the rear seat passengers. Has every option and gadget and I love it. Our next Car will be a DTS!
