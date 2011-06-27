Estimated values
1999 Cadillac DeVille Concours 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,228
|$1,977
|$2,388
|Clean
|$1,092
|$1,764
|$2,131
|Average
|$822
|$1,339
|$1,617
|Rough
|$552
|$913
|$1,103
Estimated values
1999 Cadillac DeVille 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,382
|$2,332
|$2,851
|Clean
|$1,230
|$2,081
|$2,544
|Average
|$926
|$1,579
|$1,931
|Rough
|$622
|$1,077
|$1,317
Estimated values
1999 Cadillac DeVille D'elegance 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,399
|$2,744
|$3,476
|Clean
|$1,245
|$2,448
|$3,102
|Average
|$937
|$1,857
|$2,354
|Rough
|$629
|$1,267
|$1,606