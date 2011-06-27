  1. Home
2008 Cadillac DTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and comfortable interior, soft and serene ride, user-friendly navigation system.
  • Quality of some interior materials not up to par.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Cadillac DTS is the best choice available for those wanting a traditional large America luxury sedan.

Vehicle overview

A favorite of traditional American luxury car buyers for more than a half-century, the Cadillac DeVille has enjoyed a storied, if sometimes checkered past. During its glory days of the 1950s, '60s and '70s, this Caddy was admired for its flashy styling, plush interior, powerful V8 performance, array of latest automotive gadgets and fine build quality. The dark era of the '80s brought embarrassment to the iconic nameplate when it was powered by a string of weak, unreliable engines and received a rather embarrassing downsizing.

More recent times have seen a return of sorts to the old standards of power, classy styling, quality and comfort. In an effort to bring the DeVille in line with current Caddy offerings, a refresh a few years ago gave this large sedan a new name: DTS (DeVille Touring Sedan) along with Cadillac's new face, meaning the stacked headlights and pointed egg-crate grille similar to those seen on the STS and SRX models.

The 2008 Cadillac DTS stays the course as it continues to offer old-school American luxury for folks more interested in a hushed, relaxing ride than in attacking apexes. This is not to say the DTS is a rolling anachronism, as it offers a fair level of sophistication under its stately sheet metal. The standard V8 engine delivers decent oomph while the Magnetic Ride automatically adjusting suspension (on the Performance trim) provides that trademark Caddy ride along with respectable handling.

Those shopping the large luxury sedan segment will note that the DTS lags behind luxury stalwarts such as the Lexus LS and Mercedes S-Class in terms of interior materials quality, handling dynamics and level of prestige. But those cars are anywhere from $12,000 to $35,000 more than the Caddy. Measured against cars more in its price range such as the Lincoln Town Car and Chrysler 300C, the DTS makes a much stronger showing, beating the Lincoln in performance and topping the Chrysler in cabin luxury and interior volume. For those buyers desiring a car that represents an updated version of the traditional American luxury sedan, the 2008 Cadillac DTS is the best choice available.

2008 Cadillac DTS models

The 2008 Cadillac DTS is a large, front-wheel-drive luxury sedan that is offered in five trim levels: base, Luxury I, Luxury II, Luxury III and Performance. The base is nicely equipped with dual-zone automatic climate control, leather seating, OnStar, bi-xenon headlamps, power front bucket seats, remote vehicle start, a CD/MP3 player and satellite radio.

Luxury I features a 40/20/40-split front seat that's heated and cooled and allows for six-passenger seating. It also comes with heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel and park assist. Luxury II features bucket front seats and triple-zone climate control. Luxury III adds chrome wheels, power-folding mirrors, a power rear sunshade, Bose audio with six-CD changer, power lumbar support for all outboard seats, massaging front seats, a power tilt/telescoping steering wheel, driver seat memory, rear vanity mirrors and auto-dimming headlights.

The Performance version is equipped similar to the Luxury III but features a more powerful V8, specifically calibrated transmission programming, 18-inch wheels, side blind-spot alert and a firmer suspension with Magnetic Ride Control. Notable options available for the DTS (depending on the trim level) include adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, the side blind-spot alert, a sunroof and a navigation system.

2008 Highlights

Stability control is now standard on the base model, another Luxury trim level debuts and a handful of exterior and interior color schemes are juggled. Otherwise, the 2008 Cadillac DTS sees no notable changes.

Performance & mpg

Two 4.6-liter V8 engines are employed in the DTS lineup. All trims except the Performance have 275 horsepower, while the enhanced V8 in the DTS Performance makes 292 hp. Either way, the lone transmission is a four-speed automatic, which is calibrated for quicker response in the Performance model. On-road acceleration is adequate as we've timed a DTS Performance to 60 mph in 7 seconds flat.

Safety

Stability control is standard across the board, as are antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. In crash testing, the 2008 Cadillac DTS did well for a large luxury sedan. In National Highway Traffic Safety Administration frontal crash tests, the DTS scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the passenger. In that agency's side-impact test, the DTS scored four stars for front and rear passengers. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset testing, the DTS rated a "Good" (the highest of four), while side-impact testing yielded an "Acceptable" rating (the second-highest score).

Driving

Considering its large size and softly tuned suspension, the 2008 Cadillac DTS carries itself fairly well. There's plenty of power on hand for quick passes and effortless high-speed cruising, while the suspension manages to offer a compliant ride and solid handling, provided you're going at a relaxed pace. Road and wind noise are barely noticeable, and the sheer volume of room in the cabin makes the DTS a fantastic long-distance highway cruiser.

Interior

The DTS is one of the few cars left that offers six-passenger capacity via a front (split) bench seat that is available on the two lower trims. The luxury of space is plainly evident, as passengers are treated to soft yet supportive seats that offer as much legroom in back as they do in front. At nearly 19 cubic feet, the trunk has no problem accepting large suitcases or a foursome's golf bags.

Overall, the cabin is handsome and most controls are simple to use -- no small feat given the large number of high-tech features. Although generally good, the interior materials are not up to the high standards set by European or Japanese luxury marques.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Cadillac DTS.

5(66%)
4(22%)
3(3%)
2(3%)
1(6%)
4.4
27 reviews
27 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Batmobile... All Grown-up
miguelski,05/24/2011
In considering a replacement for my 2004 black Supercharged SS Monte Carlo (Batmobile) I looked for an American made "grown-up" 4 door car. My internet research led me to the Certified 2008 black-on-black Cadillac DTS which I purchased. I am very pleased with my purchase.
Miss my old Caddy
caddygirl4life,11/11/2012
My 2008 DTS is sexy, I have been driving a caddy since 16 and have owened through the years 10 plus cars (caddy's) always upgrading to a newer year... The 2008 is the first caddy I brought brand new and I have to say the even though I think the car looks good, the ride is just not there. I really miss my 97 deville concours and wished I never upgraded.
What a Cadillac is supposed to be!
Southern,11/30/2008
Big, strong and comfortable. Quiet. Economical - using regular gas, long oil intervals and all this with a torquey V8. Really well thought out. No "Idrive" or other difficult to understand user interfaces like the competition offers. Has all the toots and whistles including power lumbar with massage! Side radar that warns if something is in the blind zone. Rear and front parking aids. And a bunch more. Needless to say it is very comparable to more expensive foreign cars, but does some things better. This car just makes you feel good when you drive it.
Wanted to love it...but in the end...didnt!
phillip_g,03/12/2015
Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I have loved Cadillacs since I was 5 years old and rode with my Granny everywhere in her many Cadillacs over the years. I am not the typical age of the traditional Caddy buyer. I like the size, comfort, and style of large American Cars. Family has always driven Caddys or Lincolns and I carry on that tradition with a great amount of pride. Purchased Certified-Used in early 2011, traded a 2005 Deville DTS that I loved. The 2008 DTS is NOT a sports car nor is it intended to be. I am so very disappointed in its reliability issues not only for the cost but also for sentimental reasons.
See all 27 reviews of the 2008 Cadillac DTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 Cadillac DTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2008 Cadillac DTS Overview

The Used 2008 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury II 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Luxury I 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Luxury III 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

