Vehicle overview

A favorite of traditional American luxury car buyers for more than a half-century, the Cadillac DeVille has enjoyed a storied, if sometimes checkered past. During its glory days of the 1950s, '60s and '70s, this Caddy was admired for its flashy styling, plush interior, powerful V8 performance, array of latest automotive gadgets and fine build quality. The dark era of the '80s brought embarrassment to the iconic nameplate when it was powered by a string of weak, unreliable engines and received a rather embarrassing downsizing.

More recent times have seen a return of sorts to the old standards of power, classy styling, quality and comfort. In an effort to bring the DeVille in line with current Caddy offerings, a refresh a few years ago gave this large sedan a new name: DTS (DeVille Touring Sedan) along with Cadillac's new face, meaning the stacked headlights and pointed egg-crate grille similar to those seen on the STS and SRX models.

The 2008 Cadillac DTS stays the course as it continues to offer old-school American luxury for folks more interested in a hushed, relaxing ride than in attacking apexes. This is not to say the DTS is a rolling anachronism, as it offers a fair level of sophistication under its stately sheet metal. The standard V8 engine delivers decent oomph while the Magnetic Ride automatically adjusting suspension (on the Performance trim) provides that trademark Caddy ride along with respectable handling.

Those shopping the large luxury sedan segment will note that the DTS lags behind luxury stalwarts such as the Lexus LS and Mercedes S-Class in terms of interior materials quality, handling dynamics and level of prestige. But those cars are anywhere from $12,000 to $35,000 more than the Caddy. Measured against cars more in its price range such as the Lincoln Town Car and Chrysler 300C, the DTS makes a much stronger showing, beating the Lincoln in performance and topping the Chrysler in cabin luxury and interior volume. For those buyers desiring a car that represents an updated version of the traditional American luxury sedan, the 2008 Cadillac DTS is the best choice available.