Used 2010 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me

Gabriel/Jordan Ford - Livingston / Texas

: **This vehicle is located at Wagner Cadillac but can be made available upon request. LOW MILES - 67,088! Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, Rear Air AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Cadillac w/1SC with OCEAN PEARL TRICOAT exterior and SHALE W/COCOA ACCENTS interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 275 HP at 6000 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH MP3 COMPATIBLE 6-DISC IN-DASH CD CHANGER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, Radio Data System (RDS) and 8 speakers (STD), TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, Hydra-matic 4T80-E (STD), ENGINE, NORTHSTAR 4.6L DOHC V8 (275 HP [205 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: CarAndDriver.com's review says "V-8 power; voluminous trunk and interior; soft seats, soft ride, soft everything.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. VISIT US TODAY: At Wagner Cadillac, our success has been built upon our tireless commitment to customer service and excellence. This is more than just a "catch phrase" for us. It is our pledge. We strive day-in and day-out to meet the needs of our customers in the showroom, on the service drive, and in the community. We look forward to exceeding your expectations soon! Pricing analysis performed on 7/3/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KD5EY7AU108749

Stock: AU108749

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-01-2020