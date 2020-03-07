Used 2010 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me
127 listings
- 80,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995$681 Below Market
- 67,112 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,995
- 49,642 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$15,998
- 94,172 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$476 Below Market
- 73,276 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,000
- 74,189 miles
$12,998
- 114,975 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$8,500$335 Below Market
- 98,795 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,988
- 147,106 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,987
- 89,663 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,828
- 128,285 miles
$7,500
- 89,325 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$10,400
- 161,178 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$4,990
- Not ProvidedFrame damage, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995
- 148,539 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,995
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
- 82,322 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,995$4,166 Below Market
- 75,440 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,980
idaspaceman,12/23/2010
I test drove the Lincoln MKS, Buick Lacrosse, Lucerne, and the Lexus E350. Hands down the DTS was a superior engine and ride., and luxury items to either be on par or superior. Everyone will have pro's and con's...but at the end of the day it was an easy decision for me. I know there will be some who will say it's a Grandpa vehicle...call me old, but there is nothing like the ride and luxury of a Caddy.
