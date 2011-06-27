Close

Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana

This stunning 'LOW MILEAGE' Radiant Silver Metallic 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium FWD sedan will catch your eye. It rides on 17'Chrome wheels with NEW tires + breaths through double dual chrome exhaust pipes with Chrome trim + grill to stand out. Enjoy keyless entry with security, remote start features + trunk release. Inside you'll be spoiled with the plush interior starting with front heated + cooled Black leather massaging bucket seats with memory, lumbar support + heated rear seats. Notice the open feel of a sunroof while you adjust your power tilting/ telescoping heated leather/ wood steering wheel with controls mounted. You'll breath easy with tri-zone climate controls while listening to the sounds of your 8 speaker BOSE AM-FM-XM-MP3-CD Stereo + navigation system. Enjoy the power of a 275hp Northstar 4.6L V8 engine + feel of this high tech Cadillac with tuned suspension + 4 speed automatic. This efficient luxury sedan is rated at 15-23 MPG + comes with many SAFETY features like 4 wheel disk anti-lock brakes with traction + brake assisted stability control, child locks, front + rear parking sensors, tire pressure + fluid monitor, heated power folding turn signal mirrors, privacy glass, intermittent wipers, HID auto headlights + dim mirror, fog lamps, thermometer to detect icy conditions, Onstar navigation, emergency crash alert + response service, compass, integrated hands free phone + dual front, side + curtain airbags. Enjoy the best! You won't find a better price anywhere with our LOW overhead! Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Canada to get your best deal today,or call 877-623-2177. Use this Cadillac dealer to service your NEW or USED vehicle Professionally! Purchasing a new vehicle should be an exciting + joyous event. Let us help. We have access to numerous financing options to help you.There is no better time to get a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU125029

Stock: 20-126A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-27-2020