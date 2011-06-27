Used 2011 Cadillac DTS for Sale

  • $8,995Great Deal | $4,166 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    82,322 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E60BU135845
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $9,980Great Deal

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    75,440 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    AutoNet - Dallas / Texas

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E61BU100246
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $5,999Great Deal | $1,469 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    139,871 miles
    Delivery available*

    Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E61BU131217
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $7,995Good Deal | $649 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    87,400 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut

    For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU119019
    Stock: 119019AL
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • Price Drop
    $11,967Good Deal | $2,095 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    51,747 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Carbone Buick GMC of Utica - Utica / New York

    PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! LOW MILES - 51,747! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, NORTHSTAR 4.6L DOHC V8, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with DVD-based navigation, voice recognition and 8 speakers, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, Hydra-matic 4T80-E (STD), NORTHSTAR 4.6L DOHC V8 (275 HP [205 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The DTS continues to offer cushy luxury and V-8 power in a not-unattractive package.' -CarAndDriver.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E61BU143422
    Stock: G143422A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-12-2020

  • Price Drop
    $9,990Fair Deal | $550 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    99,762 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Joe Machens Hyundai - Columbia / Missouri

    Joe Machens Hyundai is here to make your vehicle purchase easy during this uncertain times. We will provide video walkaround of the vehicle, do all paperwork for purchase via FedEx or UPS, and deliver the vehicle to you! You will never have to visit the dealership! Please contact one of our friendly Product Specialists for more information!2011 Cadillac DTSClean CARFAX. Incredibly well kept! Great condition!Our philosophy is to offer the lowest, most competitive new and pre-owned prices in the State. At Joe Machens Hyundai, our goal is to treat you so well that you will never do business anywhere else. Stop by today and become a member of the Joe Machens Hyundai family. 855-439-1408.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E69BU104402
    Stock: H5394A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-08-2020

  • $8,995Good Deal | $1,486 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    89,664 miles
    3 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Superior Auto Care - Rochester / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E63BU108134
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $10,900Fair Deal | $1,003 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    69,228 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Baraboo Motors - Baraboo / Wisconsin

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E62BU100431
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,485Fair Deal

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    22,794 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Colonial Buick GMC - Loganville / Georgia

    ONLY 22,721 Miles! Luxury Collection trim. Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Heated Rear Seat. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com explains 'The DTS continues to offer cushy luxury and V-8 power in a not-unattractive package.'. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $51,900*. WHY BUY FROM US Here at Colonial Buick GMC, we work hard to find you the perfect new or used car, truck, SUV, or crossover that best fits your needs. Looking for parts or need an oil change? Colonial Buick GMCs got you covered there too. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E6XBU113654
    Stock: G21002B
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-19-2020

  • $7,999Fair Deal | $536 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    112,941 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E69BU138758
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • New Listing
    $16,998

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    68,114 miles
    Delivery available*

    CarMax Gastonia - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Gastonia / North Carolina

    CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E62BU102227
    Stock: 18947803
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $12,999Fair Deal | $319 below market

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    43,235 miles
    Delivery available*

    Delaware Subaru - Wilmington / Delaware

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E64BU103427
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $14,995

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    82,821 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana

    This stunning 'LOW MILEAGE' Radiant Silver Metallic 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium FWD sedan will catch your eye. It rides on 17'Chrome wheels with NEW tires + breaths through double dual chrome exhaust pipes with Chrome trim + grill to stand out. Enjoy keyless entry with security, remote start features + trunk release. Inside you'll be spoiled with the plush interior starting with front heated + cooled Black leather massaging bucket seats with memory, lumbar support + heated rear seats. Notice the open feel of a sunroof while you adjust your power tilting/ telescoping heated leather/ wood steering wheel with controls mounted. You'll breath easy with tri-zone climate controls while listening to the sounds of your 8 speaker BOSE AM-FM-XM-MP3-CD Stereo + navigation system. Enjoy the power of a 275hp Northstar 4.6L V8 engine + feel of this high tech Cadillac with tuned suspension + 4 speed automatic. This efficient luxury sedan is rated at 15-23 MPG + comes with many SAFETY features like 4 wheel disk anti-lock brakes with traction + brake assisted stability control, child locks, front + rear parking sensors, tire pressure + fluid monitor, heated power folding turn signal mirrors, privacy glass, intermittent wipers, HID auto headlights + dim mirror, fog lamps, thermometer to detect icy conditions, Onstar navigation, emergency crash alert + response service, compass, integrated hands free phone + dual front, side + curtain airbags. Enjoy the best! You won't find a better price anywhere with our LOW overhead! Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Canada to get your best deal today,or call 877-623-2177. Use this Cadillac dealer to service your NEW or USED vehicle Professionally! Purchasing a new vehicle should be an exciting + joyous event. Let us help. We have access to numerous financing options to help you.There is no better time to get a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU125029
    Stock: 20-126A
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 02-27-2020

  • $9,995

    2011 Cadillac DTS Base

    95,165 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Bob Karl Sales and Service - Troy / New York

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KA5E62BU106500
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $11,900Fair Deal

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    91,686 miles
    No Accidents
    Delivery available*

    Cadillac of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls / South Dakota

    Outstanding design defines the 2011 CADILLAC DTS! Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: Yes

    Accident History: No Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Rental Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E65BU149059
    Stock: C4063Q
    Certified Pre-Owned: No
    Listed since: 08-01-2020

  • $7,995

    2011 Cadillac DTS Premium

    108,710 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    Kar Connection - Little Ferry / New Jersey

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: No

    Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU116850
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,298

    2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury

    66,773 miles
    1 Accident
    Delivery available*

    MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

    talk

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 1 Reported Accident

    Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KD5E66BU121993
    Stock: 1993
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

  • $13,000

    2011 Cadillac DTS Base

    50,157 miles
    2 Accidents
    Delivery available*

    A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana

    not desired (Included and only available with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit.)|Headlamps

    AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary

    Accident Free Vehicle: No

    Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents

    Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner

    Personal Use Only: Yes

    Usage Type: Personal Use Only

    History Provider: AutoCheck

    Title Details: Clean Title

    Salvage Vehicle: No

    Frame Damage: No

    Theft History: No

    Lemon Status: No

    Free History Report: No

    Features and Specs:

    Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
    Engine: 8-cylinders
    Transmission: Automatic
    Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
    18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)

    Listing Information:

    VIN: 1G6KA5E63BU130482
    Stock: A3027
    Certified Pre-Owned: No

