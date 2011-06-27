Used 2011 Cadillac DTS for Sale Near Me
- $8,995Great Deal | $4,166 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium82,322 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Power Ford Lincoln - Newport / Oregon
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E60BU135845
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $9,980Great Deal
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium75,440 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E61BU100246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,999Great Deal | $1,469 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury139,871 milesDelivery available*
Bob Allen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram FIAT - Danville / Kentucky
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E61BU131217
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $7,995Good Deal | $649 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium87,400 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
A Better Way Wholesale Autos - Naugatuck / Connecticut
For sale at A Better Way Wholesale Autos - 2019 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award winner - Connecticut's highest volume independent auto dealer! We have the area's largest selection of pre-owned vehicles at the lowest prices available, over 700 in stock to choose from! Financing for all credit tiers and extended warranties available. Please contact our sales department for more information about this vehicle or the rest of our inventory. Call 203-720-5600, view our website www.abwautos.com, or visit our showroom in Naugatuck, CT. Open 7 days a week!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU119019
Stock: 119019AL
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$11,967Good Deal | $2,095 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium51,747 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Carbone Buick GMC of Utica - Utica / New York
PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below Kelley Blue Book! LOW MILES - 51,747! Navigation, Sunroof, Heated Leather Seats, Heated Rear Seat, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, ENGINE, NORTHSTAR 4.6L DOHC V8, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. OPTION PACKAGES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, AM/FM STEREO with DVD-based navigation, voice recognition and 8 speakers, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive, Hydra-matic 4T80-E (STD), NORTHSTAR 4.6L DOHC V8 (275 HP [205 kW] @ 6000 rpm, 295 lb-ft of torque [400 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD). EXPERTS CONCLUDE 'The DTS continues to offer cushy luxury and V-8 power in a not-unattractive package.' -CarAndDriver.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E61BU143422
Stock: G143422A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- Price Drop$9,990Fair Deal | $550 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium99,762 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Joe Machens Hyundai - Columbia / Missouri
Joe Machens Hyundai is here to make your vehicle purchase easy during this uncertain times. We will provide video walkaround of the vehicle, do all paperwork for purchase via FedEx or UPS, and deliver the vehicle to you! You will never have to visit the dealership! Please contact one of our friendly Product Specialists for more information!2011 Cadillac DTSClean CARFAX. Incredibly well kept! Great condition!Our philosophy is to offer the lowest, most competitive new and pre-owned prices in the State. At Joe Machens Hyundai, our goal is to treat you so well that you will never do business anywhere else. Stop by today and become a member of the Joe Machens Hyundai family. 855-439-1408.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E69BU104402
Stock: H5394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $8,995Good Deal | $1,486 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury89,664 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Superior Auto Care - Rochester / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E63BU108134
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$10,900Fair Deal | $1,003 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury69,228 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Baraboo Motors - Baraboo / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E62BU100431
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,485Fair Deal
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury22,794 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Colonial Buick GMC - Loganville / Georgia
ONLY 22,721 Miles! Luxury Collection trim. Sunroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Satellite Radio, Heated Rear Seat. AND MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Satellite Radio, Multi-CD Changer, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats. MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Rear Parking Aid. EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com explains 'The DTS continues to offer cushy luxury and V-8 power in a not-unattractive package.'. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $51,900*. WHY BUY FROM US Here at Colonial Buick GMC, we work hard to find you the perfect new or used car, truck, SUV, or crossover that best fits your needs. Looking for parts or need an oil change? Colonial Buick GMCs got you covered there too. Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E6XBU113654
Stock: G21002B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $7,999Fair Deal | $536 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium112,941 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
One & Only Motors - Atlanta / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E69BU138758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$16,998
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury68,114 milesDelivery available*
CarMax Gastonia - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Gastonia / North Carolina
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in NC, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E62BU102227
Stock: 18947803
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $12,999Fair Deal | $319 below market
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury43,235 milesDelivery available*
Delaware Subaru - Wilmington / Delaware
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E64BU103427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $14,995
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium82,821 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mildenberger Buick Chevrolet GMC - Hamilton / Montana
This stunning 'LOW MILEAGE' Radiant Silver Metallic 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium FWD sedan will catch your eye. It rides on 17'Chrome wheels with NEW tires + breaths through double dual chrome exhaust pipes with Chrome trim + grill to stand out. Enjoy keyless entry with security, remote start features + trunk release. Inside you'll be spoiled with the plush interior starting with front heated + cooled Black leather massaging bucket seats with memory, lumbar support + heated rear seats. Notice the open feel of a sunroof while you adjust your power tilting/ telescoping heated leather/ wood steering wheel with controls mounted. You'll breath easy with tri-zone climate controls while listening to the sounds of your 8 speaker BOSE AM-FM-XM-MP3-CD Stereo + navigation system. Enjoy the power of a 275hp Northstar 4.6L V8 engine + feel of this high tech Cadillac with tuned suspension + 4 speed automatic. This efficient luxury sedan is rated at 15-23 MPG + comes with many SAFETY features like 4 wheel disk anti-lock brakes with traction + brake assisted stability control, child locks, front + rear parking sensors, tire pressure + fluid monitor, heated power folding turn signal mirrors, privacy glass, intermittent wipers, HID auto headlights + dim mirror, fog lamps, thermometer to detect icy conditions, Onstar navigation, emergency crash alert + response service, compass, integrated hands free phone + dual front, side + curtain airbags. Enjoy the best! You won't find a better price anywhere with our LOW overhead! Come on down from Helena, Missoula or Canada to get your best deal today,or call 877-623-2177. Use this Cadillac dealer to service your NEW or USED vehicle Professionally! Purchasing a new vehicle should be an exciting + joyous event. Let us help. We have access to numerous financing options to help you.There is no better time to get a deal! ALSO ask us about; Chevy, Chevy Truck, Chevrolet, HD, 1500, 2500, 3500, GMC, GMC Truck, Cadillac, Buick, car, truck, SUV, 5th Wheel, towing, diesel, diesel pickup truck, XT4, XT5, Escalade, CTS, CT6, Sierra, Silverado, Equinox, Traverse, Suburban, Tahoe, Yukon, Yukon XL, Terrain, Acadia, Denali, High Country, price, sale, deal, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, GM, Malibu, Impala, Cruze, sedan, hatchback, wagon, Heavy Duty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU125029
Stock: 20-126A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-27-2020
- $9,995
2011 Cadillac DTS Base95,165 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Karl Sales and Service - Troy / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KA5E62BU106500
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $11,900Fair Deal
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium91,686 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cadillac of Sioux Falls - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
Outstanding design defines the 2011 CADILLAC DTS! Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E65BU149059
Stock: C4063Q
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- $7,995
2011 Cadillac DTS Premium108,710 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kar Connection - Little Ferry / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KH5E68BU116850
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,298
2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury66,773 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS Luxury with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KD5E66BU121993
Stock: 1993
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $13,000
2011 Cadillac DTS Base50,157 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
A2Z Autos - Indianapolis / Indiana
not desired (Included and only available with (KTI) Tire Inflator Kit.)|Headlamps
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac DTS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6KA5E63BU130482
Stock: A3027
Certified Pre-Owned: No