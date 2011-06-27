  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DTS
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac DTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(5)
Appraise this car

2009 Cadillac DTS Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2009 Cadillac DTS. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Cadillac DTS for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price Range
$8,900 - $9,995
Used DTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac DTS.

5(60%)
4(40%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
5 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2009 DTS Review
floy,01/07/2010
Overall, I like my 2009 DTS. It has a good warranty coverage and is a good riding car. I traded in a 2000 Deville for this 2009 DTS. Quality of interior material of my 2009 DTS, although good, is a step down from the quality of material in the 2000 Deville. My 2009 DTS cabin is not as quiet as was the 2000 Deville. Front headrests in the 2009 DTS are rigid, positioned awkwardly, and obstructs rear view when backing up. 2009 DTS gas mileage is poor and the bucket seats are not comfortable for a big man. Other than the aforementioned issues, everything else seems to be okay.
New 2009
Paul,11/06/2010
We traded an 06 DTS for an 09 with 985 miles. We enjoyed the 06 so much we couldn't resist the opportunity to buy an almost new one at about 16K below the sticker price. As with the 06, we are not disappointed. Few cars offer the comfortable, quiet performance of the DTS. An aging design, but like a fine wine, it seems to improve each year!
As good as anything from Europe
martyt2,05/08/2014
I am a Cadillac fan. The DTS that we have now rides as well as anything from Europe, is very smooth and powerful. It has more features and options than a sensible person needs. The Bose system is top of the line. Styling is a matter of opinion. I think it is a pretty car. The interior is very luxurious.
Great 2009 DTS
vfrosh,08/03/2011
I purchased my 2009 DTS with 29K. I have owned it for a year. I average 20K miles yearly. The car has held up well. It is a fun comfortable, fast, and pretty car. This is my 12th caddy. I have owned four new caddys and eight used ones. The used caddys offer the best savings from depreciation. I usaually purchase 2- 3 year old caddys. I put 50K miles on my new caddys and usually average 130K on my used caddys.
See all 5 reviews of the 2009 Cadillac DTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Cadillac DTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2009 Cadillac DTS

Used 2009 Cadillac DTS Overview

The Used 2009 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 6-Passenger 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Luxury 5-Passenger 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Performance 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Premium Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Premium Sun Edition 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Cadillac DTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Cadillac DTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Cadillac DTS Luxury 5-Passenger is priced between $8,900 and$8,900 with odometer readings between 53456 and53456 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Cadillac DTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Cadillac DTS for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2009 DTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,900 and mileage as low as 53456 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Cadillac DTS.

Can't find a used 2009 Cadillac DTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac DTS for sale - 5 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $19,894.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,986.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac DTS for sale - 3 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $13,908.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Cadillac DTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac DTS lease specials

Related Used 2009 Cadillac DTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles