2009 Cadillac DTS Review
Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon
Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2009 Cadillac DTS. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.
Other years
List Price Range
$8,900 - $9,995
Used DTS for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac DTS.
Most helpful consumer reviews
floy,01/07/2010
Overall, I like my 2009 DTS. It has a good warranty coverage and is a good riding car. I traded in a 2000 Deville for this 2009 DTS. Quality of interior material of my 2009 DTS, although good, is a step down from the quality of material in the 2000 Deville. My 2009 DTS cabin is not as quiet as was the 2000 Deville. Front headrests in the 2009 DTS are rigid, positioned awkwardly, and obstructs rear view when backing up. 2009 DTS gas mileage is poor and the bucket seats are not comfortable for a big man. Other than the aforementioned issues, everything else seems to be okay.
Paul,11/06/2010
We traded an 06 DTS for an 09 with 985 miles. We enjoyed the 06 so much we couldn't resist the opportunity to buy an almost new one at about 16K below the sticker price. As with the 06, we are not disappointed. Few cars offer the comfortable, quiet performance of the DTS. An aging design, but like a fine wine, it seems to improve each year!
martyt2,05/08/2014
I am a Cadillac fan. The DTS that we have now rides as well as anything from Europe, is very smooth and powerful. It has more features and options than a sensible person needs. The Bose system is top of the line. Styling is a matter of opinion. I think it is a pretty car. The interior is very luxurious.
vfrosh,08/03/2011
I purchased my 2009 DTS with 29K. I have owned it for a year. I average 20K miles yearly. The car has held up well. It is a fun comfortable, fast, and pretty car. This is my 12th caddy. I have owned four new caddys and eight used ones. The used caddys offer the best savings from depreciation. I usaually purchase 2- 3 year old caddys. I put 50K miles on my new caddys and usually average 130K on my used caddys.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2009 Cadillac DTS features & specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the DTS
Related Used 2009 Cadillac DTS info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade