Consumer Rating
(75)
2003 Cadillac DeVille Review

Pros & Cons

  • Northstar V8 power, spacious and comfortable cabin, two tons of traditional American opulence.
  • Frumpy image, techno-wizardry could prove expensive to repair when the warranty runs out.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The DeVille defines the concept of "traditional Cadillac."

Vehicle overview

Introduction: For more than 50 years, the DeVille has been one of the most popular models sold by Cadillac. The current model was last redesigned in 2000. Somewhat traditional in its styling, it features an eggcrate grille and vestiges of tailfins in its vertical LED-equipped taillights. As Cadillac's flagship sedan, the DeVille is a sophisticated American luxury car that remains true to Cadillac's heritage. With its powerful engine, cavernous interior and multitude of high-tech vehicle systems, the DeVille might be a good choice for someone looking for a fullsize luxury sedan. Its size is perfect for taking you and three of your buddies to the golf course. However, the DeVille's price and sub-par interior design prevent us from giving it anything more than a lukewarm reception. Should you be looking at this market, you'll also want to consider the Lexus LS 430.

Body Styles, Trim Levels and Options: The 2003 edition is available in three models: the base DeVille, a ritzy DeVille High Luxury Sedan (DHS) and a sporty five-passenger DeVille Touring Sedan (DTS). In terms of luxury features, the DHS is the one to get, as this nets you tri-zone automatic climate control, a power rear sunshade, eight-way adjustable power front seats, heated front and rear seating, lumbar adjustment for outboard rear passengers and audio controls mounted on a wood-trimmed steering wheel. Cadillac also prides itself on being at the forefront of automotive technology, and the DeVille is no exception. The optional Night Vision thermal imaging system is the first (and only) of its kind in an automobile, allowing drivers to see objects beyond the range of normal headlights. Another microchip intensive system is the continuously variable road-sensing suspension (CVRSS) that comes standard on the DTS. It monitors and adjusts individual shock damping at each wheel according to road surface changes for maximum comfort and performance. Popular stand-alone options on the DeVille include a DVD-based navigation system and six-disc CD changer. An XM-satellite radio system is also available.

Powertrains and Performance: Even with its relatively slim and trim shape, the DeVille is still a sizable sedan, so the inclusion of the Northstar V8 engine is a welcome sight. Standard DeVilles and the DHS get the 275 horsepower version, while the sportier DTS gets upgraded to 300 horsepower. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models. Safety: On hand to maintain optimum vehicle control on the DTS (optional on the DeVille and DHS) is StabiliTrak 2.0, GM's advanced stability and traction control system. A vast array of on-board sensors can detect if the vehicle is deviating from the driver's intended path and selectively apply individual brakes to restore control. All DeVilles also include standard front side-impact airbags. Side airbags for rear passengers are optional. Should you need assistance in an emergency (or just need tickets to the basketball game), GM's OnStar communications system comes standard. Interior Design and Special Features: Interior room is outstanding, with both five- and six-passenger models available. Front-seat passengers are coddled in sumptuous leather seats. Rear passengers are given just as much legroom as front passengers. Should you need to carry anything, the DeVille has a huge trunk. What we don't like, however, is the non-cohesive dash design. Many of the interior panels creak under pressure and wiggle as though they are poorly fastened. In our experience, the Cadillac's build quality is not up to Japanese or German luxury-car standards.

Driving Impressions: The DeVille is best suited for long cruises on the interstate. The 4.6-liter V8 generates more than enough oomph to motivate this two-ton car. But it's a front-driver, so there is torque steer, and the car doesn't feel particularly quick from the driver seat. When you really put your foot into either the go or stop pedal, the DeVille's softly tuned suspension allows significant dive and squat. For regular Cadillac owners, the driving sensation is nothing out of the ordinary: This is a traditional Cadillac in every sense of the word, emphasizing an isolated ride and numbed feel and response.

2003 Highlights

In an effort to improve its DeVille, Cadillac has made a few changes for 2003. On all models, the side-view mirrors are now fully equipped with turn-signal indicators, and all models also have revised taillamps. A tire-pressure monitoring system is also new. On the inside, base DeVilles can now get the navigation system as an option, and all models can be had with the XM Satellite Radio feature.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

5(68%)
4(23%)
3(8%)
2(1%)
1(0%)
4.6
75 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 75 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2003 Deville -- Land Yacht
Stacey Kazacos,01/05/2016
4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
I bought the Deville with about 35K miles, 7 years ago. The car is best on a long trip when comfort and smooth highway handling count the most. My biggest problems have been with faulty sensors -- just about all of them to include: oil pressure, engine temp, airbag, steering, tire pressure etc. The actual components were NOT at fault. In every case it was the sensor. The other problem I had (which seems to be common among owners) is the power window motor failing. The electronic switches and displays are chintzy. Anyway, the motor is great. Uses about 1 quart per 1,600 miles. All that said, it is a fun car to drive on a trip. It depreciated quickly -- so I would shy away from buying a new one in the future. Update on 7/6/2016: Still have the Caddie and enjoy driving it, especially on road trips. Unfortunately, the latest "service engine" light came on and provided some ugly results: "replace torque converter clutch (TCC) solenoid." This is an expensive repair where the a transmission shop has to remove the transmission to replace parts. Uggh. In searching this repair among other Caddie owners, I am not alone. Many, many owners have reported the same thing. The car has just under 100K miles, has been well maintained etc. GM knows about the recurring problems and made little/no changes to address specific and expensive problems in subsequent model years (see my original comments above). No love here for this company -- sorry. I will avoid buying a caddie in the future.
2003 cadillac dhs
wayne,04/07/2009
i have own cadillacs on and off since 1970 and this is the best cadillac i ever own this car really something else i bought it used with 68000 miles on it the only thing i replace was the outside temp.sensor which was only 25 bucks besides that this car is flawless
One owner car bought with 65K
totsman,01/22/2011
To anyone with a vibration issue. You need to keep the stock Michelin Symmetry's on the car. Once I put new tires on and went to Sullivan Tire multiple times we did it. 0 to 100 MPH, no vibration. Bad experience with Caddy dealer who had to be told to replace back seat control module twice. I wrote it in the P & S agreement the AC in the back didn't work. 1) Tire's (2) Dry boots and a broken axle 3) Broken engine front mount 4) Water pump froze and wiped out all the pully system. (5) Air intake sensor problem 6) Fuel pump float sending unit gone 7) 1-20-11 back in the shop for misfire and fuel 8) Replaced pass. window regulator
great car but....
kate58,05/13/2012
I bought this car with 89000 miles on it. two weeks after it was bought the problems started. One day while driving, the battery light came and the car shut off. I replaced the battery (what the dealership told me was the ONLY problem). after the new battery it ran fine for about a month then it started again. The dealer told me nothing was wrong with it. Every time i turn on the a/c or heat the car will shut off, even when randomly driving it shuts off. The service tire monitor light came on, fixed that only for it to come back on shortly after. Love the car despite these issues but just wish the dealer would have helped more.
See all 75 reviews of the 2003 Cadillac DeVille
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 6
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver1 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2003 Cadillac DeVille

Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille Overview

The Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille is offered in the following submodels: DeVille Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), DTS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and DHS 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille?

Price comparisons for Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille trim styles:

  • The Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille Base is priced between $5,000 and$7,494 with odometer readings between 55102 and137139 miles.
  • The Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille DHS is priced between $5,999 and$5,999 with odometer readings between 128020 and128020 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Cadillac DeVilles are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Cadillac DeVille for sale near. There are currently 3 used and CPO 2003 DeVilles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,000 and mileage as low as 55102 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Cadillac DeVille.

Can't find a used 2003 Cadillac DeVilles you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac DeVille for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,759.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,366.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac DeVille for sale - 6 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $21,036.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $16,752.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Cadillac DeVille?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

