This is a good classic Cadillac. You can comfortably fit 5 adults and have enough trunk space to accommodate them with a short road trip too. It's an original classic design; not like any of the previous designs, nor any designs to come in future years. It has that Italian look and feel to it, not boxy like in the past. The interior is luxury and spacey, great leg room in front and rear (I'm 6'2"). If you bought this car new, took care of it, you'd still be driving a new car today - it doesn't seem to age; the original paint and coatings are holding up and looking very new. Enough torque to conquer any hill (even Tioga pass in Yosemite), enough power to do your passing with ease. Trucks will be no problem on the road; your the "King of the Road." It looks and feels like a new car, though it is over 20 years old. The engine and interior are showing some wear, as expected of any car approaching 100,000 miles and over 20 years of use. However, the paint job looks brand new, and the transmission still shifts smoothly, and there is no lack in power. Take care of it, fix it up if you buy it used, and drive it. Stop your complaining; this is a classic luxury car. The design would be seen for only 3 years, 1994 and 1996. This would be the last year for the base model with the 4.9l and 285 ft/lbs of torque. Some people like torque, others want horsepower - in 1997 Cadillac once again went boxy. In 2000 the whole car was redesigned. Today the Cadi is not a luxury car, nor a sports car, it's confused about being a Mercedes or BMW. My '95 is just a Cadillac. The best use for this car is long road trips.

