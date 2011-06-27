  1. Home
1995 Cadillac DeVille Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Traction control (which can be shut off) is standard on base DeVille. Headlights come on automatically when windshield wipers are activated. Chrome wheels can be ordered on Concours. Garage door opener is optional on DeVille; standard on Concours.

1995 Cadillac Deville Review
Cadillac Owner,07/06/2016
4dr Sedan
This is a good classic Cadillac. You can comfortably fit 5 adults and have enough trunk space to accommodate them with a short road trip too. It's an original classic design; not like any of the previous designs, nor any designs to come in future years. It has that Italian look and feel to it, not boxy like in the past. The interior is luxury and spacey, great leg room in front and rear (I'm 6'2"). If you bought this car new, took care of it, you'd still be driving a new car today - it doesn't seem to age; the original paint and coatings are holding up and looking very new. Enough torque to conquer any hill (even Tioga pass in Yosemite), enough power to do your passing with ease. Trucks will be no problem on the road; your the "King of the Road." It looks and feels like a new car, though it is over 20 years old. The engine and interior are showing some wear, as expected of any car approaching 100,000 miles and over 20 years of use. However, the paint job looks brand new, and the transmission still shifts smoothly, and there is no lack in power. Take care of it, fix it up if you buy it used, and drive it. Stop your complaining; this is a classic luxury car. The design would be seen for only 3 years, 1994 and 1996. This would be the last year for the base model with the 4.9l and 285 ft/lbs of torque. Some people like torque, others want horsepower - in 1997 Cadillac once again went boxy. In 2000 the whole car was redesigned. Today the Cadi is not a luxury car, nor a sports car, it's confused about being a Mercedes or BMW. My '95 is just a Cadillac. The best use for this car is long road trips.
If my Cadi was a ladi, I'd be sure to marry her..
Barney West,02/27/2016
4dr Sedan
It's big, but she wears her size well, and is suprizingly very easy to drive. Although a large and heavy car, the Cadi has plenty get up to get through traffic. You will never feel like you're driving a tank, bus, or bohemout like some joke. No, you will know classy first hand and her name is Deville. And believe me, you don't have to be a dinosaur to enjoy the feeling she gives; my first car was a Coupe Deville and my current is a sedan. ...I'm just 37 and this makes 4 so far.
lovemytank
Gingin66,03/06/2010
I am so spoiled by the ride of this car. So smooth, so easy to handle. So quiet a whisper can be heard. Very stylish and somewhat timeless exterior. I felt so safe inside that car. In 10 years it never let me down. Only replaced ac fan. Had minor problem with abs system which fixed itself if I turned car off and restarted it, that's all. In ten years! Hardly used oil reasonable gas mileage. I sold it to buy new cts. Big mistake, no problems with cts but really noisy ride and uncomfortable. Kept thinking I'd get used to it but alas, . I miss my old caddie every day which is why I'm here on this site checking reviews on the 2002 dts.
Great Car!!!
Richard,07/07/2009
I love mine very few problems with it. I paid 5000 dollars for it used with only 28k miles on it and it was the best money I could spend it gets me to and from my work and two jobs I also use it for leisure travel on occasion and with all the time I spend in a car it starts to hurt my back in this car I rarely fell discomfort even after many hours. the only real down fall is when gas went up to 5 dollars a gallon and it cost me $120 a tank to fill it up, I can't say enough about how much I love mine
Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
14 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4100 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
