  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac DTS
  4. Used 2010 Cadillac DTS
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(18)
Appraise this car

2010 Cadillac DTS Review

Pros & Cons

  • Roomy and quiet interior, cushy ride, huge trunk.
  • Unimpressive performance and handling, hard to park, so-so crash test scores, some interior materials look/feel subpar, lacking some modern technology features.
Other years
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
Cadillac DTS for Sale
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
List Price
$9,995
Used DTS for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

While Cadillac's full-size 2010 DTS luxury sedan has some good qualities, it's outclassed overall by European and Japanese competitors.

Vehicle overview

You know the expression "the more things change, the more they stay the same"? Well, that old cliché actually turns out to be a pretty succinct summation of the 2010 Cadillac DTS sedan.

Despite Cadillac's attempts to modernize it over the years -- including giving it the somewhat uninspiring DTS moniker back in 2006 -- this full-size flagship of GM's luxury brand remains a bit of an anachronism. Simply put, it has as much in common with the classic DeVille sedans of Detroit's golden age, an era when rolling up in one of these epic land yachts announced to the world that you'd arrived, as it does the current luxury sedan market.

While it offers its share of modern amenities, this old-school luxury liner's handsome yet conservative styling, plush ride quality and quiet, roomy passenger cabin all combine to create a leisurely motoring experience reminiscent of the DeVille's glory days. There's a big V8 engine as standard, too, though in modern DeVille/DTS fashion it sends its power to the front wheels through a four-speed automatic transmission.

In comparison, more than a few European and Japanese luxury sedans -- including the BMW 7 Series, Infiniti M56 and Lexus LS 460 -- offer fresher styling, significantly better performance and more cutting-edge gizmos. Of course, these vehicles can cost considerably more, but the DTS is also outclassed by the similarly priced Lincoln MKS EcoBoost. Further complicating matters is the fact that the new Buick LaCrosse, Hyundai Genesis and trusty Toyota Avalon offer similarly smooth rides and spacious interiors for thousands of dollars less.

In spite of all this, we still like the 2010 Cadillac DTS, and it remains a solid choice for buyers looking for a full-size American luxury sedan. But we'd still recommend test-driving several of its competitors before signing on the dotted line.

2010 Cadillac DTS models

The 2010 Cadillac DTS full-size sedan is available in one well-equipped base model and three increasingly upscale trim levels dubbed Luxury, Premium and Platinum.

The standard equipment list for the entry-level DTS includes 17-inch alloy wheels, xenon headlights, front foglights, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, power front seats, Bluetooth, OnStar and an eight-speaker CD stereo.

Step up to the Luxury model and you get 17-inch chromed wheels, a sunroof, front and rear parking assist and an auto-dimming driver-side mirror. Interior upgrades include a three-zone climate control system, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, a heated steering wheel, driver seat memory settings and an eight-speaker Bose audio system with a six-disc CD changer.

The Premium trim level adds a body-color grille, front seats with power lumbar adjustment and massage, a power tilt-telescoping steering column, genuine burled walnut interior accents, a heated leather- and wood-trimmed steering wheel and a DVD-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates.

Top-of-the-line Platinum models add several of the best mechanical bits from last year's Performance trim level, including a more powerful version of the base 4.6-liter V8 engine, electronic Magnetic Ride Control suspension and 18-inch wheels. Inside you'll also get a leather-trimmed dash and a classy suedelike Alcantara headliner, plus lane-departure and blind-spot warning systems.

Some of the additional features on the upper trims can be added to the lower ones as options. Other notable options include adaptive cruise control and a 40/20/40-split front bench that gives the DTS seating for six.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Cadillac DTS returns largely unchanged, except for the loss of last year's Performance model.

Performance & mpg

Under the hood, the 2010 Cadillac DTS gets one of two slightly different 4.6-liter V8s. The base engine, which comes standard on all but the top-of-the-line Platinum trim level, puts out 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. Platinum models offer a little extra oomph courtesy of a modified V8 that makes 292 hp and 288 lb-ft of torque.

Handling the shifting chores is a somewhat dated four-speed automatic, which also gets tweaked for better performance in Platinum models. Front-wheel drive is standard.

Even with the more powerful V8, acceleration can best be described as adequate. A test car with the Platinum engine managed a 0-60-mph time of 7 seconds flat, which sounds respectable enough until you learn that most V8-powered luxury sedans -- and even a few V6-powered models -- are considerably quicker.

EPA fuel economy estimates are also just average at 15 mpg city/23 highway and 18 mpg combined for the base engine. The DTS Platinum differs with 22 mpg on the highway. However, the fact that both engines are designed to run on regular-grade gasoline does give the DTS a definite advantage over many of its competitors that demand a steady diet of pricier premium fuel.

Safety

Standard safety features include electronic stability control, antilock disc brakes, side-impact airbags for front seat passengers and side curtain airbags that cover both rows. Missing from this list are active front head restraints, something that is typically standard on a car in this price range.

As with other aspects of its performance, the big Caddy's safety ratings are merely adequate. In government crash tests, the 2010 Cadillac DTS scored five stars (out of five) for the driver and four stars for the front seat passenger in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in four stars front and rear. The DTS received a top "Good" rating in frontal-offset crash tests conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, but a second-best "Acceptable" rating in side impact testing.

Driving

With a suspension tuned to favor a cushy ride over sporty handling, the 2010 Cadillac DTS is all about coddling its occupants. In other words, it's the epitome of a car built for comfort rather than speed.

The DTS Platinum is the best driving model thanks to its more powerful V8 under the hood and the Magnetic Ride Control suspension -- the same technology offered as an option on the Chevrolet Corvette -- that automatically adjusts suspension firmness to match road conditions and your driving style. But let's keep things in perspective here, as even with these powertrain and suspension upgrades, the DTS is no sport sedan. Also, because of its size, it can be difficult to park -- especially for shorter drivers.

Ultimately, its combination of a smooth ride and a comfortable, roomy interior make the DTS best suited to drivers who prefer to motor along at a nice relaxed pace.

Interior

Even though the DTS is roughly 18 inches shorter than some of its ancestors, its passenger cabin still feels remarkably spacious. While front bucket seats are standard, the available 40/20/40-split front bench makes this one of the few modern sedans that offers seating for six. No matter which configuration you choose, you'll find comfortable seats and abundant head- and legroom for both front and rear seat passengers. Wind and road noise are nicely subdued, creating a hushed environment that adds to the luxury sedan feel.

Out back, the huge trunk offers close to 19 cubic feet of cargo room. A pass-through opening in the middle of the rear seat makes it possible to carry long narrow items like skis with the trunk lid closed.

In general terms, the cabin offers conservative yet stylish good looks and straightforward, intuitive controls. But while most materials are much better than those used in previous generations, they still aren't quite up to par with the best interiors in the category.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Cadillac DTS.

5(50%)
4(22%)
3(22%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.1
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Outstanding!
idaspaceman,12/23/2010
I test drove the Lincoln MKS, Buick Lacrosse, Lucerne, and the Lexus E350. Hands down the DTS was a superior engine and ride., and luxury items to either be on par or superior. Everyone will have pro's and con's...but at the end of the day it was an easy decision for me. I know there will be some who will say it's a Grandpa vehicle...call me old, but there is nothing like the ride and luxury of a Caddy.
A Great Luxury Sedan!
Auto Terry,06/15/2017
Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
Ok, I drove many cars before picking the DTS, Lincoln was a very close second! But I choose the DTS for Ride, Comfort, Quiet Cabin and pure size. It is a big car with ROOM. When looking at Lexus, Audi, Infinity or BMW, you will spend more money. Plus you have to use premium fuel at .50 plus more per gallon ad the performance is not as smooth as the Northstar V8! On regular fuel i get 18MPG around town and have got 25 MPG on a trip, running 70MPH and our luggage and presents for the Grandkids! The professional reviews if you want to call them look toward the status symbol of a name plate. I looked at pure car comoparison not an image of how I arrive, after all isn.t that what driving a car is all about. Sure the car floats, that is luxury. What do people do buy a luxury car with real tight handling and take it to the track? Get serious. I own a Z06 Corvette for that. And I will tell you the Caddy is no slouch! Not as tight as European cars, but I bought a luxury car. The massaging seat are superb on a long drive, Bose stereo sounds great. And when I look at the dash it is straight forward, easy to use. Some of the other cars I looked at including Lexus and Toyota Avalon and the above, there were so many confusing controls that were not ergonomically designed, it made you wonder. I am driving the car not operating and airliner. Infinity, BMW and Audi were the worst set of dash controls. Now to the car, if anything breaks it is half the cost of other parts, the same base components are made in high quantities as they are on the GM cars and less than competitors. The dealer has been great. The car has only need normal wearable maintenance items. No big scheduled service appointment for required maintenance that cost $1800 like some of the others. I have taken good care of the car and the fit and finish is perfect, nothing has come loose or ever left me down! Does it look dated, no it is a classic look. And when driving it the seats are like the recliner at home, not a hugging seat with tight seat bolsters (save those for racing seats) pure comfort. The engine is smooth and steady, always there when you need power and quiet! The NAV is now a tad outdated, but that is technology. I have owned many luxury brands including Benz and some of the above and the Caddy is a keeper!
Poor Build Quality
Bob,10/07/2010
I've had the DTS for 3 months now. I love everything about it except the build quality. Ride is spectacular. Interior build is just good. Inside window molding is lose and has a gap where you can see the edge of the window. The outside is where the build quality looks bad. Trim on doors does not line up. Doors themselves do not line up. Doors either hang higher or lower than the front or rear doors. Trim inside the trunk fell off as it was never snapped on. Transmission leak at 1000 miles (Bolts had to be sealed). GM just doesn't care about the DTS as they are doing away with it. Well guess what. I'm doing away with GM. Cadillac is NOT the standard of the world as they claim.
DTS vs Avalon
dino29,01/02/2011
What are the editors drinking or inhaling comparing the Avalon to the DTS? I just completed test driving both vehicles multiple times starting out w/an open mind - The Avalon rides like a little & lighter car compared to the DTS. The trunk is significantly smaller on the Avalon & it just doesn't have the ride quality of the DTS. The overall appearance is that of a much cheaper vehicle, which the Avalon is. I was very surprise when I looked at the expert review & found these two vehicles being compared as peers. The DTS is significantly more of a luxury vehicle in nearly all respects. This notion that not having a six speed trans somehow lessens the vehicle is hogwash.
See all 18 reviews of the 2010 Cadillac DTS
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
292 hp @ 6300 rpm
See all Used 2010 Cadillac DTS features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Cadillac DTS

Used 2010 Cadillac DTS Overview

The Used 2010 Cadillac DTS is offered in the following submodels: DTS Sedan. Available styles include Luxury 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), Premium 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and Platinum 4dr Sedan (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Cadillac DTS?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Cadillac DTS trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Cadillac DTS Platinum is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 93560 and93560 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Cadillac DTSES are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Cadillac DTS for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2010 DTSES listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $9,995 and mileage as low as 93560 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Cadillac DTS.

Can't find a used 2010 Cadillac DTSs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac DTS for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $21,443.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $9,467.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac DTS for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $13,997.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $12,837.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Cadillac DTS?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac DTS lease specials

Related Used 2010 Cadillac DTS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles