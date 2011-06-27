1990 Cadillac DeVille Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$825 - $1,773
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
More powerful 4.5-liter V8 debuts. Driver airbag is made standard. Anti-theft ignition lock is standard.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
Alan,08/22/2015
4dr Sedan
I bought this car for very cheap used. As I was short of money at the time but still wanted some power this was very enticing. The 4.5 V8 has a lot of get up and go. the suspension is quite soft so it usually feels like you are accelerating faster than you really are. For me, the engine has been very reliable. There has been very few fixes and none too serious. That being said, this is not an easy car to work on. there isn't a lot of room under the hood and if you have gorilla hands as I do it can be pretty tough. This car really shines when the interior is considered. After being spoiled with such comfortable seats for a long time any other car just isn't as nice. I stand 6' 3" and sit comfortably in the front and back. The seats are very plush and everything feels like solid construction. Overall a great car. I have fallen in love with older Cadillacs. Im approaching 200k and still going strong. Love this car
hattrickleak,04/14/2010
When I bought my 1990 Cadillac Sedan deVille in 2000 it had about 101,000 miles on it. It now has about 198,000 miles on it. With the exception of the parts that eventually wear out, it has been the most reliable car I have ever owned. It still gets around 28 MPG, (it got about 30 MPG when I bought it). The only complaint I have is the accessibility of the spark plugs but that is a moot point when considering the amount of I've spent on maintenance.
Mark,04/20/2009
I inherited this car when my sweet mom passed on. I never worried about her when she was in this car and that's a good feeling.The only car I ever new this reliable I still have.My 59 super88 oldsmobile.Those however are hard to come by today but you can find a 90 Caddy at a good price and if you take care of it it will take care of you and it will do it inexpensively.They are so much fun to drive also.You`ll never go back to a little car if thats what you have now..Use premium fuel,it`s overall cheaper and I bet you`ll be driving it still, maybe even when it`s 50years old...
Tommy,10/09/2009
One sweet car. I average 25.8 miles to the gallon. Preventative maintenance is key. I clean my injectors and throttle once every six weeks. I simply remove the air filter and spray about half a can of throttle or fuel injector cleaner inside while the engine is running. My car idles flat/no misses. I spray inside the PCV valve, also. Brand new ACDelco throttles are available on ebay for $99.00. Relace motor mounts to restore engine performance. Keep the EGR valve clean or replace and only used distill water for coolant changes. I have 145,000 miles on mine and it performs and rides great. Ensure all vacuum hoses are leak free and on tight. This car will last 250,000 miles easy.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4300 rpm
Safety
