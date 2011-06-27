  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(17)
Appraise this car

2006 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • V8 muscle, do-it-yourself gearbox, composed chassis, inexpensive compared to its peers, spacious cabin for day-to-day livability.
  • Can't keep its feet planted during hard launches, awkward interior design, average interior materials.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac CTS-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$7,456 - $13,620
Used CTS-V for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may be a little rough around the edges, but the fast and nimble 2006 Cadillac CTS-V is one of the most promising signs yet that Cadillac is ready to take on the world.

Vehicle overview

BMW has its M cars, Mercedes has AMG and now Cadillac has its V-Series. This performance-oriented line of cars got its start with the CTS-V in 2004 and has been expanding ever since. The transformation begins with the installation of an 6.0-liter V8 good for 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. It puts its power to the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip rear axle and a short 3.73-to-1 final drive ratio to optimize acceleration. An enlarged dual-exhaust system allows the driver and surrounding motorists to appreciate the full-bodied rumble of this superb V8. Sixty miles per hour comes in just 5.1 seconds. Suspension upgrades include new shock absorbers and stabilizer bars, along with 27-percent firmer spring rates compared to the standard CTS.

Under the hood, engineers installed a cross brace between the suspension towers to improve steering response and accuracy. For fade-free stopping under duress, the Cadillac CTS-V wears a full set of ventilated Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers front and rear. To ensure a tight bond to the pavement, the sedan is fitted with seven-spoke 18-inch wheels and 245/45WR18 Goodyear tires. The CTS-V comes with an adjustable stability control system that allows the driver to tailor the amount of intervention provided to his own skill level. On the cosmetic side, the CTS V-Series is distinguished by a revised front fascia with two large stainless steel mesh grilles that look sharp, while allowing for plenty of air flow to the engine compartment. In back there are twin chrome oval exhaust outlets to identify the V-Series car.

Of course, "V" logos on the deck lid, fenders, brake calipers and the speedometer do their part to slam home the message. Inside the cockpit there's a new set of instrumentation with a 180-mph speedometer, satin chrome rings around each gauge and an analog temperature gauge instead of a clock. To add to the sporty atmosphere, the three-spoke steering wheel has aluminum trim, while the door handles and shift knob get a satin chrome finish -- these additions are tasteful but the overall design is still subpar for a luxury-branded vehicle. The seats offer additional lateral bolstering to hold the driver and front passenger in place through the turns, and a lower center console armrest ensures unimpeded access to the shifter.

Although the 2006 Cadillac CTS-V can't quite match the refinement or style of European tuner sedans, it's hard not to like. Ridiculously fast in a straight line and composed in the corners, this is a car that's fast, "affordable" and fun. It shouldn't compute, but the CTS-V adds up to one of the best Cadillac cars ever.

2006 Cadillac CTS-V models

The high-performance, four-door Cadillac CTS-V is available in one well-equipped model. Standard features include 18-inch wheels and 245/45WR18 Goodyear tires, ventilated Brembo brakes, a driver-adjustable stability control system, high-intensity discharge headlamps, leather upholstery, aluminum and chrome-finish trim, laterally bolstered sport seats, a 180-mph speedometer, dual-zone automatic climate control and a CD player. A DVD-based navigation system and a power sunroof are also standard.

2006 Highlights

This year the Cadillac CTS-V gets a new 6.0-liter engine with the same output as last year's 5.7-liter, along with a standard power sunroof.

Performance & mpg

For 2006, the CTS-V's V8 engine grows in displacement from 5.7 liters to 6.0 liters. This is essentially the same engine found in the Corvette. Power figures are an impressive 400 hp at 6,000 and 395 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm. Shifting through the standard six-speed manual transmission, a driver will need all of 5 seconds to reach 60 mph, and an enlarged dual-exhaust system ensures that both the driver and surrounding motorists will experience the full brunt of the V8's deep rumble.

Safety

Four-wheel ventilated discs with four-piston calipers and ABS are standard, as is a stability control system with driver-selectable levels of intervention. Also included are seat-mounted side-impact airbags for front occupants and side curtain airbags that protect front and rear occupants. In government crash tests, the CTS earned four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. Side-impact tests resulted in a four-star rating for front passengers and a five-star rating for rear passengers. In frontal offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Cadillac car earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) and was named a "Best Pick."

Driving

The Cadillac CTS-V delivers blistering acceleration at any speed, and the standard manual gearbox provides the perfect means of enjoying it. Fast as it is, though, the sedan is subject to unnerving wheel hop during hard launches, making it seem unrefined alongside European rivals. Fortunately, the suspension displays no such flaws when it comes to keeping the car well planted on the street, where the CTS-V is every bit as entertaining as an M5. The brakes are quite strong, but inconsistent pedal feel can make them tricky to modulate. While unable to deliver performance with the cold precision of its German peers, the 2006 Cadillac CTS-V still represents one of the best blends of fun and affordability in its class.

Interior

Inside the cockpit, the standard CTS instrumentation has been swapped out for a chrome-ringed set with a 180-mph speedometer. The three-spoke steering wheel has aluminum trim, while the door handles and shift knob get a satin chrome finish -- these are nice touches, but as in the regular CTS, the overall design is awkward and materials quality is mediocre for this class. In service of the more aggressive driving a CTS V-Series owner will likely be doing, the seats offer extra lateral bolstering, and the center console armrest has been lowered for better access to the shifter. A spacious backseat allows this performance sedan to pull double duty as a family car when needed.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(82%)
4(12%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I still own a Ford
Thomas,07/03/2008
I have been a Ford fan from day one, because of this product I have changed my mind, fun to drive and look good doing it! Hey we are doing the best we can with what we have.
Long term Review - Very Important
shannon,11/08/2010
After owning the car for a couple of years. Here is a review that might be useful to some. Having driven both engines Ls2 and Ls6. I would say that Ls6 is a tick faster on the top end. The car is Daily driver and is good fun as an American car can be. After owning several GM built cars over the years, I will now consider another brand just because competitors have built superior cars. V is not very thought out. The shifter is terrible - too much effort. The suspension is not forgiving. This car is not on the same level as the AMG and M5. They are fast and comfortable and driver feels connected to the car. with this, it feels like you are in a substandard product.
Awesome Cadillac
estrellazero,08/20/2008
If you enjoy a smooth ride with the amenities of a luxury vehicle, but enjoy what a 400 hp LS2 engine can do to exercise your lead foot - then this is a car for you. It's a super car that can be drive for comfort, convenience, but for sport and performance! Enjoy responsibly!
Amazing CTS-V
cred,04/03/2010
Break Neck quick and lots of fun. The interior has much to be desired, not bad but not as high of quality as competitive vehicles. Plastic sunshades and dash seem cheap. The comfort and room is good however and the features are relatively easy to use. Fuel economy is excellent for a sub 5 second 0 - 60 mph car. Ride is tight and handling is excellent for a performance sedan... but soft enough for a comfortable ride.
See all 17 reviews of the 2006 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2006 Cadillac CTS-V

Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V Overview

The Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Cadillac CTS-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Cadillac CTS-V for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V.

Can't find a used 2006 Cadillac CTS-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $9,122.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $25,661.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,807.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $25,279.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Cadillac CTS-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS-V lease specials

Related Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles