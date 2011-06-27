Vehicle overview

BMW has its M cars, Mercedes has AMG and now Cadillac has its V-Series. This performance-oriented line of cars got its start with the CTS-V in 2004 and has been expanding ever since. The transformation begins with the installation of an 6.0-liter V8 good for 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. It puts its power to the rear wheels through a standard six-speed manual transmission, a limited-slip rear axle and a short 3.73-to-1 final drive ratio to optimize acceleration. An enlarged dual-exhaust system allows the driver and surrounding motorists to appreciate the full-bodied rumble of this superb V8. Sixty miles per hour comes in just 5.1 seconds. Suspension upgrades include new shock absorbers and stabilizer bars, along with 27-percent firmer spring rates compared to the standard CTS.

Under the hood, engineers installed a cross brace between the suspension towers to improve steering response and accuracy. For fade-free stopping under duress, the Cadillac CTS-V wears a full set of ventilated Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers front and rear. To ensure a tight bond to the pavement, the sedan is fitted with seven-spoke 18-inch wheels and 245/45WR18 Goodyear tires. The CTS-V comes with an adjustable stability control system that allows the driver to tailor the amount of intervention provided to his own skill level. On the cosmetic side, the CTS V-Series is distinguished by a revised front fascia with two large stainless steel mesh grilles that look sharp, while allowing for plenty of air flow to the engine compartment. In back there are twin chrome oval exhaust outlets to identify the V-Series car.

Of course, "V" logos on the deck lid, fenders, brake calipers and the speedometer do their part to slam home the message. Inside the cockpit there's a new set of instrumentation with a 180-mph speedometer, satin chrome rings around each gauge and an analog temperature gauge instead of a clock. To add to the sporty atmosphere, the three-spoke steering wheel has aluminum trim, while the door handles and shift knob get a satin chrome finish -- these additions are tasteful but the overall design is still subpar for a luxury-branded vehicle. The seats offer additional lateral bolstering to hold the driver and front passenger in place through the turns, and a lower center console armrest ensures unimpeded access to the shifter.

Although the 2006 Cadillac CTS-V can't quite match the refinement or style of European tuner sedans, it's hard not to like. Ridiculously fast in a straight line and composed in the corners, this is a car that's fast, "affordable" and fun. It shouldn't compute, but the CTS-V adds up to one of the best Cadillac cars ever.