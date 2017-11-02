Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

51 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
CTS-V Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    12,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,800

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    26,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,241

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    37,623 miles

    $56,998

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    44,336 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,498

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    46,424 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,982

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    41,123 miles

    $57,863

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    8,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $69,999

    $10,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    6,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,977

    $5,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    23,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $69,577

    $2,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    57,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $58,972

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    42,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $56,497

    $4,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    50,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $64,930

    $202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    26,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $68,990

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    48,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,595

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    28,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $72,132

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    16,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $65,991

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    49,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,984

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    30,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $66,888

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac CTS-V searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 51 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V
Overall Consumer Rating
43 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 3 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 2
    (33%)
Awesome car in every way
Michael Jones,02/11/2017
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
This car is amazing on performance. quiet and simple to drive . Gas milieage is very good based on the exotic car performance . Back seats are nice. Easy long travel driver. Its not a S class or a 750 bmw . I say that so that you realize its not designed to be cushy. Its designed for folks that want a Z06 in a sedan package. The only downside is that the Cadillac dealers are not quite as good as say a BMW dealer in attentiveness. Leaps and bounds better than 5 years ago but a little growing to do. Buying this car vs the germans is easy. Its looks amazing in comparison and performs as well or better. Drive one and you will undertsand
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
CTS-V
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac CTS-V info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings