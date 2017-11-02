Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

Castle Chevrolet - Villa Park / Illinois

**A MUST SEE, **CASTLE CHEVROLET OF VILLA PARK, **HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, **HEATED REAR SEATS, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL, **LOCAL TRADE, **LOW MILES, ONLY 6650, **NAVIGATION, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF, **PLENTY OF OPTIONS WITH LOW MILES!!!, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **SUEDE & LEATHER SEATS, **VILLA PARK, IL. Red Obsession Tintcoat 2017 Cadillac CTS-V RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 Supercharged

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6A15S66H0191597

Stock: VG3728

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-18-2020