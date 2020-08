Used 2010 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington

CLEAN LOADED MUSCLE-MACHINE FROM WA ** 556-HP SUPERCHARGED LSA ALLOY V8 * 6-SPEED AUTO TRANS ** CUSTOM CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST * CUSTOM CORSA MAXFLOW INTAKE ** BREMBO PERFORMANCE ABS DISK BRAKES * MAGNETIC-RIDE SPORT SUSPENSION * STAGGERED 19IN BLACK-MATTE ALLOY WHEELS * MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES ** REAR PARK ASSIST * BACKUP CAMERA * NAVIGATION SYSTEM with POP-UP DISPLAY ** LEATHER SUEDE SEATS UPHOLSTERY ** HEATED VENTILATED RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS OPTION * SUEDE-RIM STEERING WHEEL SHIFT-SELECTOR OPTION * MIDNIGHT SAPELE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM OPTION * DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL with ODOR PARTICLE FILTRATION * SUNROOF DELETE OPTION * LED INTERIOR ACCENT LIGHTING *** BOSE 5.1 CABIN SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE AM/FM CD/DVD XM SAT RADIO XM NAVTRAFFIC REAL-TIME WEATHER ANALOG AUX INPUT BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE ONSTAR with AUTO CRASH RESPONSE, EMERGENCY SERVICES CRISIS ASSIST STOLEN VEHICLE SLOW-DOWN, REMOTE DOOR UNLOCK MORE *** ADAPTIVE BI XENON HEADLAMP PACKAGE with INTELLIBEAM * HEADLAMP WASHERS * FOG LIGHTS * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS ** REMOTE KEYLESS PASSIVE ENTRY PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION * REMOTE START OPTION * THEFT-DETERRENCE SYSTEM ** INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE/HOME REMOTE ** AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR * HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS ** SOLAR RAY LIGHT-TINT GLASS *** 6.2L LSA V8: FORGED STEEL CRANK * HIGH-SILICON ALUMINIUM ALLOY PISTONS * LS3-DERIVED ALLOY HEADS * 9PSI EATON TVS TWIN VORTICE TWIN-SCREW SUPERCHARGER with INTEGRAL WATER-TO-AIR INTERCOOLER ** 6-SPEED SM 6L90 HD AUTO TRANS * REAR-WHEEL DRIVE * LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL * POWER-ASSISTED RACK- -PINION STEERING * ALL-SPEED TRACTION CONTROL * STABILITRAK STABILITY ENHANCEMENT * ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE ** 3.9 SECS 0-TO-60 MPH ** CLEAN CARFAX. Owned since new in the greater Seattle, WA area. Low-mile and excellent throughout! -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV5EP4A0146668

Stock: 9787X

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020