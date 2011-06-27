  1. Home
2010 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stunning acceleration, superb handling, distinctive appearance, reasonable price tag.
  • Hefty curb weight makes itself known in tight corners, standard front seats lack support in aggressive driving.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Cadillac CTS-V delivers a combination of world-class performance, style and value that's tough to beat.

Vehicle overview

The idea is as old as hot-rodding itself. Take a familiar production model, stuff in the biggest, baddest V8 you can find and -- voilà! -- you have an unassuming set of wheels that will leave even dedicated sports car drivers wondering what just happened as your taillights disappear in a cloud of tire smoke.

While the 2010 Cadillac CTS-V bears little physical resemblance to Detroit's original muscle cars, the parallels are hard to ignore. Using the same basic formula that turned mild-mannered cars like the 1965 Pontiac Tempest into the much-celebrated GTO, Cadillac engineers have transformed their mainstream luxury sedan into a high-performance monster that eats significantly more expensive European sport sedans for breakfast.

Naturally, those engineers have learned an awful lot about hopping up a standard model over the past few decades, and you'll find the sum total of that knowledge reflected in this second-generation CTS-V. But unlike those first factory hot rods, which are painfully crude by modern standards, this highest evolution of the entry-level Cadillac is as sophisticated as anything on the road.

Of course, with cars in this super-sedan category it's all about performance. And in this case, the performance potential borders on mind-boggling. For starters, the 556-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V8 under the hood allows the portly 4,300-pound CTS-V to rip from zero to 60 mph in a tad over 4 seconds. It also helps the CTS-V top every other high-performance production sedan we've ever tested through the quarter-mile. Moreover, the rigid chassis and sophisticated electronically controlled suspension give the Caddy equally impressive handling. For proof, look no further than our recent super-sedan comparison test, in which the CTS-V edged out the legendary BMW M5 around the racetrack.

What seals the deal, however, is the bang for the buck this compact Caddy delivers. While we're just as fond of the comparably priced BMW M3 and Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG, it's hard to argue with the CTS-V's combination of world-class performance and passenger space, which makes it competitive with far pricier rivals like the M5 and Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG.

The 2010 Cadillac CTS-V does have a few faults, albeit minor ones. At 4,300 pounds, this sedan can feel like the big hunk of metal it is on a winding stretch of road. And the standard front seats leave much to be desired in terms of both comfort and support. But nitpicks notwithstanding, the CTS-V is a magical muscle car that's sure to win both the hearts and minds of modern-day hot-rodders everywhere.

2010 Cadillac CTS-V models

The 2010 Cadillac CTS-V high-performance sport sedan returns in a single well-equipped trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, an adaptive suspension with adjustable dampers, keyless ignition/entry (including remote start on automatic-transmission models) and rear park assist.

Inside, the standard features list continues with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats with driver-seat memory, a suede-trimmed power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control. High-tech bells and whistles include OnStar, Bluetooth, a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates and a Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB/auxiliary audio jacks and digital music storage.

Options include 14-way power-adjustable Recaro sport seats with heating and ventilation, a panoramic sunroof and a wood interior trim package.

2010 Highlights

The Cadillac CTS-V returns largely unchanged for 2010. Minor updates include a new cabin air filtration system and a new optional interior wood trim package with a synthetic-suede-trimmed steering wheel and shift knob.

Performance & mpg

The 2010 Cadillac CTS-V is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 -- a slightly detuned version of the engine under the carbon-fiber hood of the mighty Corvette ZR1. It sends a jaw-dropping 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, and a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons is available as an option.

In performance testing, an automatic-equipped CTS-V sprinted from zero to 60 mph in an astounding 4.3 seconds and ran through the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 114.7 mph. Braking performance was also excellent, with a CTS-V equipped with the optional "Track" brake package generating a stopping distance of 109 feet from 60 mph.

The EPA puts the CTS-V's estimated fuel economy at 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined with the manual transmission, and 12/18/14 mpg with the automatic.

Safety

The 2010 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. GM's OnStar emergency communications system is also standard.

The regular CTS on which this "V" model is based has earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in both frontal- and side-impact crash tests. In government frontal crash tests, the CTS earned four stars (out of a possible five) for the driver and five stars for front passenger protection. The CTS also received a five-star government rating for both front- and rear-seat passenger protection in side-impact crashes.

Driving

The fact that the 2010 Cadillac CTS-V tips the scales at just over 4,300 pounds makes its astounding performance all the more remarkable. The combination of its 556-hp V8 and modest exhaust note makes the CTS-V deceptively fast. While the manual transmission is a good one, with a nice firm action and a surprisingly light and progressive clutch, you'll actually get faster acceleration times with the automatic transmission when it's in Sport mode. However, the automatic doesn't confidently blip the throttle on downshifts like a C63 AMG, and it's not the quickest or smoothest unit we've experienced.

The CTS-V's standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension offers a good balance between ride quality and handling via driver-selectable Tour or Sport modes. While it's capable of throwing down some seriously quick lap times, the CTS-V can't hide its 2-ton-plus mass on a winding piece of asphalt. That hefty feeling in tight corners is quickly forgotten, however, when you turn its mighty V8 loose on the straightaways.

Interior

First, the bad news: The 2010 CTS-V's interior isn't much different from that of the regular CTS model. Now the good news: The CTS already sports one of the nicer passenger compartments in the segment. The overall look is high-class, with an attractive and functional layout for gauges and controls. Materials aren't class-leading, but they're generally high quality and a noticeable improvement over those used in the previous generation. The synthetic suede seat inserts and steering wheel and shift knob trim are an especially nice touch.

As noted earlier, the CTS-V's interior also sports as much head- and legroom as some midsize super-sedan competitors. The cabin's most significant shortcoming is the standard front seats, which are lacking in both comfort and the support required for spirited driving. The optional Recaro seats address both these issues and are highly recommended. Out back, the trunk offers a smallish 13.6 cubic feet of cargo room, and the relatively narrow opening can make loading bulky items difficult. The split-folding rear seat found on other CTS models isn't available here, but a trunk pass-through opening is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Details You Want to Know
CTS-V Details,06/28/2010
If 556 HP, numerous features, 14 way Recaro seats, leather and luxury is desired, this is a vehicle to consider. Driven everyday as a daily driver, but has the capability to be taken very seriously on a track or closed high speed course. Think of it as a 4 door Corvette with a back seat and trunk. The Magnetic Ride Control suspension and selectable Comfort/Sport and (4) StabiliTrack settings work like a dream. BMW owners with Sport Packages would likely keep it set to Sport mode and not notice any harsh or bumpy ride. Designed by GM Performance group and utilizes many Corvette ZR-1 parts. Download the brochure from the Cadillac web site to see all of the features at a quick glance.
Second CTS 2010
Carolyne L,02/21/2010
I recently put my second CTS on the road. 26 mpg mixed highway and in-town driving. Excellent. I am a very good driver and no heavy foot driving. 2010 CTS is 200 lbs heavier apparently, and to me the weight difference was noticable immediately. Handles well, good steering, good traction. Lacking head room; interior roof line is low. I like to drive sitting quite high so as to overlook the front end, but a tall person could have difficulty. Also the curvature of the top of the door line at the frame means I have to duck well to avoid hitting my head. So far that is my only complaint. I am a REALTOR so I have to know my vehicle is reliable. This is my fifth Cadillac since 1985.
2010 CTS-V 4dr Sedan
Michael,09/19/2010
I decided to purchase the Cadillac to come back and purchase a car made in America that is as good if not better than the German cars. I switched from my 750i BMW to this car. Before the BMW I had an AMG E55 Mercedes and both those cars were great. I drove the new E63 AMG and the M5 before deciding on the Caddy. I have put 2000 miles on the car and it really is a great car. Everything works, the car looks great, nice fit and finish. The engine just has a nice rumble and everything works with no drama. Just press the gas pedal and hang on! Handling reminds of my Porsche, just a tight nice ride and it loves the hills. A GREAT value for such a world class car. No regrets at all.
Love my CTS-V Sedan
LMBVette,03/25/2010
I'm in my mid thirties, which is not the age of your typical Cadillac driver. I traded in my manual 2005 Corvette, which was thoroughly modified, for an automatic 2009 Caddy CTS-V sedan. Every morning when I switch on the light in the garage, I am still thrilled to own this car. This car is the ultimate sleeper as only "car people" know what it is. I've taken it to the drag strip, and it's actually faster than my Vette, it ran a 12.1, completely stock! Have I mentioned handling? I love the way this car attacks corners. The car feels more planted in high speed corners than my Corvette. Simply amazing considering this is a luxury sedan.
See all 7 reviews of the 2010 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
556 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2010 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

