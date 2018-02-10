Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2014 CADILLAC CTS-V ONE SUPER METICULOUS OWNER!! RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS!! SUPERCHARGED!! POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED SUNROOF!! FINISHED IN THE INCREDIBLE LOOKING RED OBSESSIONTINTCOAT EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! 24 SERVICE RECORD SHOWN ON CARFAX!! GORGEOUS FACTORY POLISHED WHEELS WRAPPED IN MICHELIN PILOT SPORT TIRES!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION AND BACK UP CAMERA!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! ICE COLD A/C!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP 19 HIGH POLISHED WHEELS $800 RED OBSESSION TINTCOAT $995 RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS $3400 EBONY/EBONY LEATHER SUEDE INTERIOR WOOD TRIM PACKAGE $600 RED BREMBO CALIPERS $595 WHEEL LOCKS CPO $115 SUNROOF, POWER ULTRAVIEW DOUBLE-SIZED, TILT-SLIDING $1150 HEATED/VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SEAT STEERING WHEEL, SUEDED RIM, AND SUEDED SHIFT KNOB $300 STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED PADDLE SHIFT CONTROLS PEDALS, SPORT ALLOY REMOTE VEHICLE START BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DV5EP2E0100262

Stock: CM6885

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-13-2020