Used 2013 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

51 listings
CTS-V Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    20,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,900

    $4,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    67,418 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $30,822

    $3,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    92,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,495

    $2,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    12,477 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $47,994

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    69,994 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $38,997

    $3,205 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    10,433 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $45,900

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    43,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $38,999

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    47,179 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    43,455 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $43,900

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    32,249 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    29,989 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $41,900

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    56,787 miles
    Good Deal

    $41,610

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    57,771 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $44,641

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    71,217 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2014 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2014 Cadillac CTS-V

    46,240 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $46,464

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    59,051 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,999

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V

    59,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,495

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V

    145,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $26,700

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V
Overall Consumer Rating
51 Review
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
  • 5
    (100%)
Love this car
tom,10/02/2018
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
The original tires were rubbish. I put good tires on it, and we're golden. The visibility to sides and rear is limited. But this car is a joy to drive. Smooth, comfortable and easy to handle.
Report abuse
