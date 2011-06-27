Vehicle overview

The 2015 Cadillac CTS-V coupe marks the end of the line for this distinctively styled, high-performance two-door, and it's still a pretty appealing package. If you delight in raw power, the CTS-V will satisfy your craving with its ridiculously powerful supercharged V8 engine. Unfortunately, this Cadillac makes some pretty big concessions in the name of style, so it's not necessarily a car you'd want to drive every day. Moreover, it's based on the previous-generation CTS platform, so it lacks the current sedan's numerous refinements.

For starters, front headroom is tight, and it only gets worse if you order yours with the sunroof. In addition, the CTS-V coupe's dramatically angled rear window extends over the rear seats, limiting rear headroom and making it pretty unpleasant back there with the sun beating down. You'll also have to pack light, as the trunk's narrow opening and intrusive hinges are barriers for bulky items. The interior design, meanwhile, dates to 2008 and looks the part; most rivals give you a more contemporary vibe.

Of course, you can distract yourself from these issues whenever you like by unleashing the CTS-V coupe's 556-horsepower supercharged V8. With either the six-speed manual transmission or the six-speed automatic, the CTS-V will rocket you to 60 mph in the low-4-second range, which is right in line with the competition. Plus, thanks to its sophisticated adaptive suspension, the CTS-V coupe rides pretty comfortably for this class of car. Handling is compromised somewhat by the coupe's bulk and heft, but cornering limits remain very high.

If you have the enviable task of shopping in this segment, you'll definitely want to sample Cadillac's competition. The 2015 BMW M4 offers a torque-rich turbocharged six-cylinder engine, superior handling and a slick interior, lacking only the CTS-V's intoxicating V8 burble. The 2015 Audi RS 5 is about as old as the Caddy, but it's aging more gracefully, and its high-revving naturally aspirated V8 is a joy to wind out. Like the CTS-V coupe, the V8-powered 2015 Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG is in the twilight of its career, but its sophisticated cabin and NASCAR-lite exhaust note make it a compelling choice. Overall, we'd have to give the nod to these vehicles over the Cadillac considering their fewer drawbacks.