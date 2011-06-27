Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews

I still own a Ford Thomas , 07/03/2008 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I have been a Ford fan from day one, because of this product I have changed my mind, fun to drive and look good doing it! Hey we are doing the best we can with what we have. Report Abuse

Long term Review - Very Important shannon , 11/08/2010 8 of 18 people found this review helpful After owning the car for a couple of years. Here is a review that might be useful to some. Having driven both engines Ls2 and Ls6. I would say that Ls6 is a tick faster on the top end. The car is Daily driver and is good fun as an American car can be. After owning several GM built cars over the years, I will now consider another brand just because competitors have built superior cars. V is not very thought out. The shifter is terrible - too much effort. The suspension is not forgiving. This car is not on the same level as the AMG and M5. They are fast and comfortable and driver feels connected to the car. with this, it feels like you are in a substandard product.

Awesome Cadillac estrellazero , 08/20/2008 1 of 1 people found this review helpful If you enjoy a smooth ride with the amenities of a luxury vehicle, but enjoy what a 400 hp LS2 engine can do to exercise your lead foot - then this is a car for you. It's a super car that can be drive for comfort, convenience, but for sport and performance! Enjoy responsibly!

Amazing CTS-V cred , 04/03/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Break Neck quick and lots of fun. The interior has much to be desired, not bad but not as high of quality as competitive vehicles. Plastic sunshades and dash seem cheap. The comfort and room is good however and the features are relatively easy to use. Fuel economy is excellent for a sub 5 second 0 - 60 mph car. Ride is tight and handling is excellent for a performance sedan... but soft enough for a comfortable ride.