Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V Consumer Reviews
I still own a Ford
I have been a Ford fan from day one, because of this product I have changed my mind, fun to drive and look good doing it! Hey we are doing the best we can with what we have.
Long term Review - Very Important
After owning the car for a couple of years. Here is a review that might be useful to some. Having driven both engines Ls2 and Ls6. I would say that Ls6 is a tick faster on the top end. The car is Daily driver and is good fun as an American car can be. After owning several GM built cars over the years, I will now consider another brand just because competitors have built superior cars. V is not very thought out. The shifter is terrible - too much effort. The suspension is not forgiving. This car is not on the same level as the AMG and M5. They are fast and comfortable and driver feels connected to the car. with this, it feels like you are in a substandard product.
Awesome Cadillac
If you enjoy a smooth ride with the amenities of a luxury vehicle, but enjoy what a 400 hp LS2 engine can do to exercise your lead foot - then this is a car for you. It's a super car that can be drive for comfort, convenience, but for sport and performance! Enjoy responsibly!
Amazing CTS-V
Break Neck quick and lots of fun. The interior has much to be desired, not bad but not as high of quality as competitive vehicles. Plastic sunshades and dash seem cheap. The comfort and room is good however and the features are relatively easy to use. Fuel economy is excellent for a sub 5 second 0 - 60 mph car. Ride is tight and handling is excellent for a performance sedan... but soft enough for a comfortable ride.
Performance and Value
The 2006 Cadillac CTS-V is a truly wonderful car that was cross shopped against the Volvo S60R and an Acura RL. If you want BMW M-Series performance at an affordable price buy this car.
Sponsored cars related to the CTS-V
Related Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade