Consumer Rating
(11)
2007 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful performance, fine handling, spacious cabin, a bargain value compared to pricier peers.
  • Wheel hop on hard launches, awkward interior design, some mediocre interior materials for the class.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Although it lacks polish in a few areas, the fast and agile CTS-V shows that Cadillac is now a world player.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Cadillac CTS-V is a performance variant of the regular CTS entry-level luxury sedan. Like other automakers and their performance divisions, Cadillac's "V Series" features models that have expanded abilities in terms of power, handling and braking. The transformation from CTS to CTS-V starts under the hood, where instead of a V6 you'll find a 6.0-liter V8 good for 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox sends all that power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip rear axle. A dual exhaust announces the presence of the CTS-V with a deep-throated rumble. Suspension tweaks include stiffer shocks and springs, fatter stabilizer bars and a strut tower brace. Braking is by Brembos that sport four-piston calipers at all four corners. Meaty 245/45WR18 Goodyear high-performance tires on 18-inch alloys give this super sedan the appropriate stance, and the stability control system (StabiliTrak) is adjustable to give expert drivers more leeway before the system intervenes.

Visual upgrades include more aggressive fascias front and rear, mesh inserts for the grille and lower air intakes and chrome dual exhaust outlets. Unique, chrome-ringed instruments and metallic trims are tasteful touches, but there is no hiding the fact that compared to rivals like the Audi S4, this Cadillac's cabin doesn't quite measure up in terms of design and materials quality. That issue aside, the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V still has no problem winning enthusiasts over with its composed handling, blazing acceleration, spacious cabin and relatively affordable (for a super sport sedan) pricing. In short, this is one of Cadillac's best cars ever.

2007 Cadillac CTS-V models

The 2007 Cadillac CTS-V comes solely as a four-door sedan with one trim level. Virtually all of the regular CTS's features come standard on the CTS-V. Highlights include HID headlights, 18-inch wheels with 245/45WR18 Goodyear tires, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control, aggressively bolstered sport seats, a premium Bose audio system with an in-dash six-CD changer, a navigation system and a power sunroof. Options are limited to special extra-cost paint colors and run-flat tires.

2007 Highlights

The optional satellite radio (when ordered along with the navigation system) now features traffic updates, and Goodyear RS-A Extended Mobility run-flat tires are now available. The powertrain warranty is extended to five years/100,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

A 6.0-liter V8, essentially the same mill found in the Corvette, powers the CTS-V. Output is impressive, with 400 hp at 6,000 rpm and 395 lb-ft at 4,400 rpm. Emphasizing the CTS-V's sporty personality, Cadillac has made a six-speed manual the only transmission choice. Underway, the spread of power is broad, and is accompanied by a deep rumbling soundtrack. Zero to 60 mph is done in a scant 5 seconds.

Safety

Brembo brakes with four-piston calipers and ABS are standard on the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V, as are front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver-adjustable stability control system (StabiliTrak). In NHTSA crash testing, the regular CTS scored four out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts, while side-impact tests resulted in a four-star rating for front passengers and a five-star rating for rear passengers. In frontal-offset crash testing conducted by the IIHS, the Cadillac earned a "Good" rating (the best possible) and was named a "Best Pick."

Driving

The CTS-V delivers blistering acceleration at any speed, and the standard manual gearbox provides the perfect means of enjoying it. Fast as it is, though, the sedan is subject to unnerving wheel hop during hard launches, making it seem unrefined alongside European rivals. Fortunately, the suspension displays no such flaws when it comes to keeping the car well planted during brisk drives on twisty roads, where the CTS-V is every bit as entertaining as the best V8-powered European sport sedans. The brakes are quite strong, but inconsistent pedal feel can make them tricky to modulate. Overall, the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V still represents one of the best blends of fun and affordability in its class.

Interior

Unique features for the CTS-V include chrome-ringed instruments (with a 180-mph speedometer) and metallic accents for the steering wheel, door handles and shift knob. Although they add a sporty flavor to the cabin, the overall design is still somewhat disjointed and some materials are subpar when compared to most competitors. Functionally, the setup works just fine, with comfortable seats that provide plenty of support during aggressive cornering and easy-to-use controls for the climate, audio and navigation systems. A spacious backseat allows the CTS-V to easily perform family car duty, something that can't be said for its smaller but like-priced rivals.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(73%)
4(27%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love this car!
xmustanger,11/11/2010
Got this car a few days ago and love it so far! Never thought i could have so much fun in a 4 door sedan. Previously have owned all body style mustangs (87-04) and this car is light years ahead of them. Have driven newer mustangs too and other performance sedans but this one seems to take the cake. Looks amazing too.
Completely Satisfied
Rob,03/08/2007
This is the best vehicle purchase I have ever made. The driving experience is incredible! The sleek body design, engine and transmission work well together. This car is very fast.
Replaced my 911
George III,05/15/2007
This replaced my 911. I needed more trunk space, but didn't want to give up performance, 6-speed, or styling. Dealer installed performance exhaust, skip shifter and upgraded suspension....each worth the added expense, particularly if you like to hear an engine that growls. Obviously, does not handle like a 911, but at 60% of the price it is worth giving up a little.
Great Car
Mr.Avila,09/18/2007
The greatest car I ever owned. It combines styling and power which makes this car great!
See all 11 reviews of the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

More about the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V

Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V Overview

The Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.0L 8cyl 6M).

