Vehicle overview

The 2007 Cadillac CTS-V is a performance variant of the regular CTS entry-level luxury sedan. Like other automakers and their performance divisions, Cadillac's "V Series" features models that have expanded abilities in terms of power, handling and braking. The transformation from CTS to CTS-V starts under the hood, where instead of a V6 you'll find a 6.0-liter V8 good for 400 horsepower and 395 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox sends all that power to the rear wheels through a limited-slip rear axle. A dual exhaust announces the presence of the CTS-V with a deep-throated rumble. Suspension tweaks include stiffer shocks and springs, fatter stabilizer bars and a strut tower brace. Braking is by Brembos that sport four-piston calipers at all four corners. Meaty 245/45WR18 Goodyear high-performance tires on 18-inch alloys give this super sedan the appropriate stance, and the stability control system (StabiliTrak) is adjustable to give expert drivers more leeway before the system intervenes.

Visual upgrades include more aggressive fascias front and rear, mesh inserts for the grille and lower air intakes and chrome dual exhaust outlets. Unique, chrome-ringed instruments and metallic trims are tasteful touches, but there is no hiding the fact that compared to rivals like the Audi S4, this Cadillac's cabin doesn't quite measure up in terms of design and materials quality. That issue aside, the 2007 Cadillac CTS-V still has no problem winning enthusiasts over with its composed handling, blazing acceleration, spacious cabin and relatively affordable (for a super sport sedan) pricing. In short, this is one of Cadillac's best cars ever.