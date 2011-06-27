  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(55)
Appraise this car

2004 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Explosive V8 power, excellent handling dynamics, costs less than the European tuner sedans, spacious cabin for day-to-day livability.
  • Average interior materials, sloppy rear suspension.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Excruciatingly fast, highly nimble and affordable for its class, the V-Series is a legitimate rival to Europe's most capable sport sedans.

2004 Highlights

Cadillac has given the tuner treatment to the CTS sedan, creating the high-performance CTS V-Series. Equipped with the Corvette Z06 drivetrain and race-ready running gear, the CTS-V is designed to take on the most powerful sport sedans from Europe.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(89%)
4(9%)
3(2%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
55 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Show and Go
Stuck in geAR,07/27/2010
I bought my "V" used with @60,000 miles, and from the moment I first drove it, I knew that I was going to buy it. I was looking for a car that spoke of elegance and class, but if prodded, it could flatten my eyeballs. I wanted a Mustang GT with room for my date and another couple. The "V" delivers in spades. If I could, I would only make three improvements. At 6'3", I need the headroom that I lose to the sunroof. The shifter needs refinement; the skip-shift feature can be a bother. Be able to use the information screen without having to play the radio or CD. I love this car, and I am looking to have a stable full!
Good except Halfshafts and Differential!
Kenny Sanders,04/28/2007
This car is a blast to drive.Six speeds of pure satisfaction! The suede inserts of the middle portion of the seats are a very fresh look. I would love to give this car all 10's just on fun factor alone. But the build quality of the differential and halfshafts for this car is a horror show disaster waiting to happen. GM needs do some recalls to the differential/halfshafts to get this car safe. How they have the nerve to pass a V6 drivetrain into a V8 boggles me.
THIS CAR IS IT!!!!! No more European cars for me!
doobster6,02/06/2013
Found me a pristine low miles '04 'V' just a few weeks back. I'm in love. Look for stupid excuses to drive it, anywhere, anytime, all the time! Drove German for years, no more. I'm a Baby Boomer mfg executive who grew up in the muscle car era but never owned one. Now I have it all. Best combination of Velcro-like handling and road comfort in 42 years of driving. Even PA's crappy roads can't flinch it. Will cruise effortlessly all day at 1,500 RPM in any gear; gets 29+ mpg doing it, or will scare you silly speed-wise at 6 mpg! Technology is dated but adequate. I'm proud to be driving American again!! Best performance bang for the buck on the planet; $18.5k for a mint American super-sedan!!
04 CTS-V
DEP,02/26/2010
Fun to drive in nice weather conditions! Very fast through all the gears, never in lack of power. Begs you to go fast! I bought used with 20k miles. Never had any problems mechanically and did not experience the differential problems some owner have had.
See all 55 reviews of the 2004 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

More about the 2004 Cadillac CTS-V
More About This Model

What's gotten into Cadillac, I don't know. After years of spineless denial, corporate vacillation and engineering apathy, the once (and possibly future?) standard of the world is again a force to be reckoned with.

What caused Cadillac's reawakening, I have no idea. When you can count Cimarron, Allante and the Catera amongst your numerous flops, pinpointing the day that GM's luxury brand finally said "enough is enough" and decided to get back in the business of building world-class cars is difficult.

But indeed, it has done just that. The CTS, for all the press about its avant-garde styling, has sold well. The recently released top-of-the-line XLR convertible is indeed in the same league as the best from Mercedes and Jaguar. And the company's new SRX luxury sport-ute may prove to be a grand-slam home run in a segment already replete with big hitters.

If you need further proof that Cadillac is serious about competing head-to-head with the Europeans, then you're going to be amazed at its latest audacity. Targeting quite possibly the luxury segment's strongest franchise, BMW's incomparable M3, the CTS-V is what five short years ago would have been unthinkable — a luxury performance sedan from the company that invented the tail fin.

The CTS-V comes by its new performance status honestly, Cadillac having liberated the latest-generation 5.7-liter V8 from Corvette's mondo-rapid Z06. In CTS-V guise, the LS-6 small block generates a full 400 horsepower, a number that towers over the M3 and is virtually identical to BMW's top-of-the-line M GmbH product, the M5.

Cadillac claims a 4.6-second 0-to-60-mph time which is entirely believable considering the way that the LS-6's 395 lb-ft of torque is transmitted through the Tremec six-speed manual transmission, also sourced from the Z6. Even the top gears fail to blunt its thrust and on Road America's long back straight, the CTS-V hit the same top speed as this editor attained on the same track just two months ago on a two-wheeled superbike. Cadillac boasts that the CTS-V tops out at an autobahn-devouring 163 miles per hour, again superior to the BMW numbers, but in this case because the German company chooses to electronically limit its cars to 156. In any case, hopefully the message is clear. This isn't just another GM marketing maven's sports car, dressed up in faux ground effects and some racing stripes. The CTS-V is a ground-pounding, asphalt-melting sport sedan with performance equal to the best in this land or any other.

Stomach-wrenching acceleration is to be expected when you combine 400 hp and the CTS-V's relatively-light-for-a-big-sedan 3,847 pounds, just 338 (of which the bigger motor accounts for 62 pounds and the more robust transmission a further 60) more than the base 3.2 V6. What was far less expected was the big V8's sophistication relative to its application in the Corvette. Prior to my hot laps around Wisconsin's Road America, I expected the CTS-V's turn of speed to be accompanied by the Z06's NVH — loud intake roar, valve clatter and a general rumbling not befitting a luxury sedan. In fact, I fully expected to be disappointed that the company hadn't chosen a hot-rodded version of its more modern Northstar double overhead cam V8 instead of the Corvette's antiquated pushrod lump (Cadillac claims that the LS-6 was chosen because the Northstar was too big to fit in the CTS' engine bay, originally designed for a V6).

In fact, there was nothing to be disappointed about. Indeed, Cadillac has exorcised almost all of cacophony, thanks to a stiffer engine cradle, optimal engine mounting and low-impedance gusseting. Even if I don't quite understand how such small changes make such a large difference, I can certainly appreciate its effect as the overhead valve LS-6, in this guise at least, feels as sophisticated as some of the competition's double overhead cam designs.

Surprisingly, the CTS' rear-wheel-drive chassis didn't need much reinforcement to handle all the extra power. Other than a bolt-in shock tower brace to allow more linear steering input as the big 245/45ZR18 Goodyear Eagle run-flats bite the tarmac, little chassis-stiffening is needed to cope with the CTS-V's new turn of speed.

Of course, the tuning of the various chassis bits has radically changed. Spring rates are up 27 percent all round and the stabilizer bars are 3.6mm (front) and 3.0mm (rear) thicker than on the standard item, with firmer damping at all four corners and Nivomat self-leveling rear shocks at the rear. And the addition of the bigger engine and sturdier transmission has only transferred about two percentage points of the car's weight balance forward (it now stands at about 54/46 front to rear).

All of which adds up to a car that handles like no Cadillac before it. More softly suspended than the M3 (and you really notice its more comfortable ride on the street), the CTS-V was nonetheless fully capable on the ultrahigh-speed corners of Road America, with body control easily the equal of, and most probably superior to, Audi's S4 and Mercedes' C32 AMG. Steering response is very linear, body roll well contained (especially at the front) and grip prodigious.

In fact, Cadillac is so proud of its accomplishments in this last regard that the CTS-V is the first car with a built-in "g" meter to measure lateral acceleration (one wag redlined it a 1.0 at Road America, an incredible number if it's accurate). Another piece of electronic trickery, this again liberated from the Corvette Z06, is the CTS-V's advanced vehicle stability control system with GM's unique Competition Mode. Press the steering-wheel-mounted traction control button twice within five seconds and the CTS-V's advanced chassis computer will let you hang the rear end out under power until it determines you are well and truly out of control. Hold the same button for more than five seconds and it won't interfere at all.

Harnessing all the engine's newfound power is the biggest brakes on any GM sedan with massive 355mm front discs gripped by Brembo four-piston calipers. The rears are even larger at 365mm, and, surprisingly, they too have four-piston calipers. Despite Road America's extended straightaways being punctuated by tight hairpins, there was virtually no fade, though admittedly the brake pad dust did soil the gleam of the CTS-V's 18-inch alloys.

In fact, there's absolutely nothing to fault about the CTS-V's comportment. You have to look inside the cabin for that. Based on a fully loaded CTS, the V adds sport seats with more side bolstering, a tacked-on scuff plate and some new, and much needed, gauges. Unfortunately, the same questionable plastic surfaces remain and stand out more now that the V's MSRP stretches to $49,995 (just over $51,000 if you add the sunroof, the only available option). The dash's material looks like that in the latest Accord, but the more expensive Cadillac can't match the Honda for the soft, tactile feel of its interior materials.

Ditto for the center stack which still needs upgrading if Cadillac wants to take on the Euros (especially Audi) on an even footing. It might look good enough for a Malibu, but it's not upscale enough for a car that wants to talk trash to the best the world has to offer. None of which changes the fact that the CTS-V is, and by some margin, the best car I've tested wearing any GM logo. It's also more than capable of competing with the established Euro sedans. On an even footing, no excuses needed.

