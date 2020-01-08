Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

51 listings
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    8,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $69,999

    $10,557 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    6,650 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $69,977

    $5,526 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    23,870 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $69,577

    $2,568 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    57,514 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $58,972

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    42,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $56,497

    $4,058 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    50,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $64,930

    $202 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    26,250 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $68,990

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    48,596 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $59,595

    $474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    certified

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    28,155 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $72,132

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    16,083 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $65,991

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    49,227 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $63,984

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    30,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $66,888

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    48,469 miles

    $59,998

    Details
  • 2017 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2017 Cadillac CTS-V

    42,762 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $65,900

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    12,748 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $62,800

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    26,046 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $59,241

    Details
  • 2018 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    certified

    2018 Cadillac CTS-V

    24,674 miles

    $71,995

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac CTS-V in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac CTS-V

    37,623 miles

    $56,998

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V

Cadillac's lack of quality and responsibility
Brad,06/24/2020
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A)
We are on our 3rd Cadillac and our last. We leased our 3rd CTS V in October of 2017. 11 months remaining on the lease. The car has been in the Service Dept. at a local Cadillac dealer for 6.2 months out of the last 7 months. That's 190 days. Still in the Service Dept. Needed a new engine at 11600 miles. In the shop for 68 days that time. Went right back in for 75 days to repair the damage they did trying to install the new engine the first time. 190 days so far. Getting a new steering box now because it is shredding the tires. Three new turbos, one replaced twice. Rear differential module went out also. We have made all the monthly lease payments to this date. We have asked Cadillac to take the car back 3 times. They have refused every time. Last one was yesterday. I am gathering all the repair documents along with the VIN # to post so you all can see the quality and commitment to the customer that Cadillac lacks. They are a big business bully to the small customer. They know what the right thing to do is and they refuse to do it. Shame on them and GM for how they treat the consumer. Posting Docs asap. This car is a lemon and they know it and will resale it when we turn it back in. Buyer be ware!!!
