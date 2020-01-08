Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me
- 8,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$69,999$10,557 Below Market
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
CLEAN CARFAX, LOCAL TRADE, and ONE OWNER. -Bluetooth Technology. -Back-Up Camera. -Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System. -Heated Front and Rear Seats. -Navigation System. -Cadillac User Experience. -Rear Camera Mirror. -UltraView Power Sunroof / Moonroof. Preferred Equipment Group (Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror and Gray brembo Calipers) Seating Package (Memory Seat Adjuster, 8-way Power Adjust Driver and Front Passenger Seat, Adaptive Remote Vehicle Start, Auto Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Outside Heated and Power Auto Dimming Mirror, and Universal Home Remote) Performance Seat and Cluster Package (Full Leather Seats, Performance 20-WAY Seat Adjust Driver and Front Passenger, 12.3' Reconfigurable Cluster, and Sport Alloy Pedals) Luxury Package (110V Power Receptacle, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, and Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control) Carbon Black Package (Black Chrome Grille, Carbon Fiber Package, and 19' x 9.5' Fr & 19' x 10' Rr Wheels) WILLIS PRE-OWNED Our Willis Pre-Owned vehicles are a special group of quality, previously-owned cars, trucks, vans and SUV's -Willis Multi-Point Quality Inspection -Fully reconditioned -Willis Complete Auto Detail -30 Day / 2,000 Mile, 50/50 Limited Warranty -Qualifies for extended service contract -Vehicle receives oil change and filter *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S61H0205776
Stock: X10591
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 6,650 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$69,977$5,526 Below Market
Castle Chevrolet - Villa Park / Illinois
**A MUST SEE, **CASTLE CHEVROLET OF VILLA PARK, **HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS, **HEATED REAR SEATS, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL, **LOCAL TRADE, **LOW MILES, ONLY 6650, **NAVIGATION, **PANORAMIC MOONROOF, **PLENTY OF OPTIONS WITH LOW MILES!!!, **POWER LOCKS, **POWER WINDOWS, **REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, **SUEDE & LEATHER SEATS, **VILLA PARK, IL. Red Obsession Tintcoat 2017 Cadillac CTS-V RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 SuperchargedWe are here to assist you in every way! Not only do we offer a great atmosphere for Chevy shopping, here at Castle, we strive to be number one in customer service, going above and beyond the initial purchase with the Castle Difference. Whether you are searching for your first new Chevrolet or your third pre-owned car, we assure you that your experience here will be a pleasant and effective one! Need to service your Chevy? Our trusted and certified advisors can answer any questions or concerns you might have, and offer you advice on what needs to be done. If you're looking for parts, our parts department who will make sure you have everything you need keep your Chevy running smoothly. No question is too small and every request is important to us, so please contact us if you have any unmet Chevy needs. We welcome all Addison, Villa Park and Lombard Chevy drivers to our dealership! We know your time is valuable. We are sure you will find our site a fast and convenient way to research and find a vehicle that's right for you. If we can be of any assistance while visiting us online, send us an email and we will promptly reply.**Dealer financing credit applied. We do not accept outside financing checks/drafts for payments**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S66H0191597
Stock: VG3728
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2020
- 23,870 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$69,577$2,568 Below Market
Motor Werks Cadillac - Barrington / Illinois
CLEAN CARFAX / ONLY 23,800 MILES / MSRP WAS $107,000 / CARBON FIBER PKG $6000 / LUXURY PKG / RECARO SEATS / 19 INCH BLK WHEELS / CARBON FIBER FRONT & REAR DIFFUSERS / CARBON FIBER REAR DECK SPOILER / CARBON FIBER TRIM / NAVIGATION / BOSE SURROUND SOUND / SIRIUS XM2017 Cadillac CTS-V 6.2L V8 Supercharged RWD 8-Speed Automatic, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, 110V Power Receptacle, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Security Package, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Carbon Fiber Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Inclination Sensor, Laminated Glass Rear Door Windows, Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Lock Control Steering Column, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 2SV, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Radio: CUE Info/Media Control System (DISC), Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, Recaro Performance Seats, Remote keyless entry, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Wheels: 19 x 9.5 Fr & 19 x 10 Rr Alloy.Odometer is 5512 miles below market average!Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 172 Point Inspection* Vehicle History* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateOur goal is to provide you with all the information needed to help guide you through the process of finding the perfect vehicle that best meets your specific needs and budget. For years, our experienced and friendly sales staff have given customers valuable advice regarding vehicle selection, financing, and leasing options. You'll also feel confident in knowing that our vast selection of New Cadillac, Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned models and variety of Luxury High Line Clean Carfax, 1 Owner, Low Mileage Pre-Owned vehicles, are priced using current market-based pricing so that you'll always get the best up front value with us. We are the Exclusive #1 Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac Dealership in the Midwest! Our positive online reviews from our happy clients, are another reason why you need to stop in and see us soon. All new vehicle pricing include all rebates and incentives from GM for a retail sale. Some clients may not qualify for some GM rebates which will effect the online sale price. Loyalty or Conquest for example. New car pricing does not include special APR pricing from GM. Lease pricing does not include retail incentives and will vary from the final retail purchase price. Please ask dealer for details on final pricing and current vehicle stock. We are not responsible for any pricing errors or prior vehicle sales.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S69H0205346
Stock: CPR3759
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 57,514 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$58,972
Vanguard Kia of Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Contingent upon dealer acceptance of terms. Terms may vary. Certification and additional reconditioning fees may apply.Advanced Security Package (Inclination Sensor, Laminated Glass Rear Door Windows, Lock Control Steering Column, Locking Wheel Lugs, and Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System), All-Weather Mat Protection Package (LPO) (Premium All-Weather Cargo Mat (LPO) and Premium All-Weather Floor Mats), License Plate Front Mounting Package, Luxury Package (110V Power Receptacle, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, and Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control), Preferred Equipment Group 2SV (Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror and Gray Brembo Calipers), Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav (Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System and SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio), 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Base Splitter, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver Seat Adjusters, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Glove Box Mounted CD Optical Drive (LPO) (DISC), Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: CUE Info/Media Control System (DISC), Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Recaro Performance Seats, Red Brembo Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sueded Microfiber Rim Steering Wheel, Sueded Microfiber Shift Knob, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, and Wheels: 19 x 9.5 Fr & 19 x 10 Rr.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S60H0161835
Stock: P2415
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 42,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$56,497$4,058 Below Market
Stingray Chevrolet Bartow - Bartow / Florida
Radiant Silver Metallic 2017 Cadillac CTS-V RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 Supercharged 110V Power Receptacle, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Navigation System, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 2SV, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control.Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S68H0153482
Stock: H0153482
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
- 50,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$64,930$202 Below Market
Eddy's Chevrolet - Wichita / Kansas
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner.Crystal White Tricoat 2017 Cadillac CTS-V 4D Sedan RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 SuperchargedWhatever your need, we are sure that we have a vehicle that will please you or your family. Give us a call at (316) 684-6521 or stop by our Wichita, KS Chevrolet Cadillac dealership and see us in person. We look forward to getting you behind the wheel of your favorite Chevrolet or Cadillac today. We want your car buying experience to be fun!! Eddy's will be the place you are happy to send your whole family to for a great experience. Servicing Wichita, and surrounding areas.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S69H0158142
Stock: P5772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 26,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$68,990
O'Gara Coach Westlake - Westlake Village / California
O'Gara Coach Westlake is pleased to present for sale this stunning 2017 Cadillac CTS-V as part of our hand-selected pre-owned lineup. This gorgeous example is finished in the Radiant Silver Metallic exterior paint and Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents interior. Other manufacturer options include: ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, and Traction control. RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 Supercharged ABS brakes, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.O'Gara Coach Westlake ensures that each vehicle undergoes a full inspection in house by our factory trained technicians. Live out of state? We can help facilitate shipping needs. Let us know what we can do to make this purchase as easy as signing paperwork and the car effortlessly moving you down the highway.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S64H0190822
Stock: 2560UCUA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 48,596 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$59,595$474 Below Market
Russell Westbrook Maserati Van Nuys - Van Nuys / California
2017 Cadillac CTS-V **LEATHER**, **NAVIGATION**, **BACKUP CAMERA**, **BLUETOOTH**, **SIRIUS RADIO**, **Car Fax ONE OWNER**, **Car Fax Certified**, **CUE INFOTAINMENT**, Navigation System. 6.2L V8 Supercharged 8-Speed Automatic Black RavenKBB Fair Market Range Low: $56,365 Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys every customer is a winner! All vehicles feature Market-Based Pricing and CarFax Vehicle History Reports. Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Fiat Maserati - A Team Above All - Above All, A Team! At Russell Westbrook Alfa Romeo Maserati of Van Nuys we provide premium customer service with a hassle-free buying experience.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S67H0188188
Stock: BP6057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-11-2020
- 28,155 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$72,132
Findlay Cadillac - Henderson / Nevada
We PROUDLY re-condition all our Pre-Owned and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles, Mechanically and Cosmetically, to LIKE NEW Condition! We spare NO expense when it comes to your Safety and Driving Pleasure! 2017 Cadillac CTS-V Base Certified. Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 172 Point Inspection * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $50 * Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date CARFAX One-Owner. As you can see from the carfax, the vehicle was involved in an accident previously., We at Findlay have had trueframe inspect the vehicle to identify the extent of that and as noted on, the carfax these were minor or cosmetic repairs, New Brakes, CPO 172-Point Inspection, 1 OWNER OTHER DAMAGE ON CARFAX (COSMETIC), Window Tint!, 110V Power Receptacle, 13 Speakers, 8-Way Power Driver & Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Advanced Security Package, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver Seat Adjusters, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Guidance, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Front dual zone A/C, Front Passenger Seat Adjusters, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Illuminated entry, Inclination Sensor, Laminated Glass Rear Door Windows, Leather Shift Knob, Lock Control Steering Column, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 2SV, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac User Experience w/Embedded Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, Rear window defroster, Red Brembo Calipers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, SiriusXM Satellite & HD Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sueded Microfiber Rim Steering Wheel, Sueded Microfiber Shift Knob, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, UltraView Power Sunroof, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 19' x 9.5' Fr & 19' x 10' Rr. Come visit us at the largest INDOOR SHOWROOM in Nevada...family owned and operated since 1964... When you think Cadillac...think Findlay Cadillac!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S60H0216302
Stock: P4368
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 16,083 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$65,991
Texas Hot Rides - Carrollton / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S60H0195869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,227 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$63,984
Audi Pembroke Pines - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Advanced Security Package, Dark Gold Brembo Calipers, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Luxury Package, Rear Camera Mirror, Self-Powered Shielded Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, UltraView Power Sunroof.Audi Pembroke Pines is proud to offer this superb 2017 Cadillac CTS-V. Black RavenAudi Pembroke Pines in FL is a new and used luxury car dealer that serves auto shoppers from Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, and Hialeah. Whether you're here to buy a new Audi or pre-owned vehicle, secure financing, have your auto serviced or repaired, or purchase Genuine Audi Parts, you'll always receive a 100% effort on our part to make sure you are completely satisfied with your visit. Our family-owned and operated dealership has been a part of this community since 2009, and we believe in treating every customer like family. In fact, our commitment to providing exceptional customer service has helped us earn Audi's Magna Society award for nine consecutive years.Recent Arrival! 2017 Cadillac CTS-V Base
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S65H0179697
Stock: H0179697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 30,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$66,888
Sewell Cadillac of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S62H0198031
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,469 miles
$59,998
Frank Kent Cadillac - Fort Worth / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S63H0156595
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,762 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$65,900
DeVoe Cadillac - Naples / Florida
APPLE CarPlay/ANDROID AUTO, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, *CLEAN CARFAX*, SIRIUS XM, BLUETOOTH, MOONROOF, *BOUGHT, SERVICED AND TRADED HERE AT DEVOE*, *METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY*, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE ASSIST, *NON-SMOKER*, *NEVER A RENTAL*, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, Crystal White Tricoat, Jet Black W/Jet Black Accents Leather, Carbon Fiber Package, Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Recaro Performance Seats, UltraView Power Sunroof.CARFAX One-Owner.DeVoe Cadillac in Naples is the Number One Cadillac Certified Pre-owned Dealer in the Nation! At Devoe Cadillac we treat the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. We know that you have high expectations, and as South West Florida’s premier luxury car dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S60H0147997
Stock: CP0057
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 12,748 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$62,800
Paramount Volkswagen of Hickory - Hickory / North Carolina
LOW MILES, RARE, Cadillac CTS-V Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Navigation, Leather Seats, Push Button Start, 6.2L V8 Supercharged, 8-Speed Automatic, Auto High-beam Headlights, Blind spot sensor: warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating w/Sueded Microfiber, Sport steering wheel, Ventilated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Wheels: 19 x 9.5 Front & 19 x 10 Rear. Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S67G0109150
Stock: W8536A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 26,046 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$59,241
David McDavid's Plano Lincoln - Plano / Texas
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Radiant Silver Metallic 2016 Cadillac CTS-V RWD 8-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 SuperchargedRecent Arrival!Awards:* Car and Driver 10 Best CarsCar and Driver, January 2017.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S65G0191248
Stock: G0191248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- certified
2018 Cadillac CTS-V24,674 miles
$71,995
Allen Cadillac - Laguna Niguel / California
Certified. CarFax One Owner, 4 New tires, V Series Preferred Equipment Group, Rear Camera Mirror, Sunshades, Manual, Rear Side Windows, Sunshade, Power, Rear Window, Climate Control, Tri Zone Automatic, Looks Brand New!!!!, 110V Power Receptacle, Base Splitter, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 13-Speaker System, Frameless Inside Rearview Auto-Dimming Mirror, Gray Brembo Calipers, Heads-Up Display, Heated Rear Outboard Seating Positions, Leather Seat Trim, Luxury Package, Manual Rear Side Window Sunshades, Navigation System, Power Rear Window Sunshade, Preferred Equipment Group 2SV, Rear Camera Mirror, Rear Split-Folding Seat w/Armrest, Recaro Performance Seats, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control.Recent Arrival!2018 Cadillac CTS-VClean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Transferable WarrantyFamily owned & operated in South Orange County for over 70 Years.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S66J0167418
Stock: PG1579
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 37,623 miles
$56,998
CarMax Laurel - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Laurel / Maryland
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final used vehicle purchase will be made in MD, and excludes tax, title and tags but includes $99 dealer processing charge (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac CTS-V with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6A15S62G0179011
Stock: 19109303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
