Used 2007 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

- 103,288 milesTitle issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,990
Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois
This 2006 Cadillac CTS-V 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Infrared with a Light Cashmere Leather/Suede interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - We at International Car Center are vey pleased to offer for sale this awesome 2006 Cadillac CTS-V sport sedan. ***6.0 LS2 V8 Power Plant ***6-Speed Manual Transmission ***Adult Owned & Well Maintained ***Stunning Infrared Over Cashmere Color Combination ***OEM Lighweight Aluminum Wheels Custom Finished In Matte Graphite & Wrapped In Brand New Rubber ***New H&R Sportline Suspension ***Custom Painted Yellow Brembo Calipers with Custom Decals ***Creative Steel Fully Adjustable Billet Aluminum Short Throw Shifter with New OEM Weighted Suede Shift Knob ***Revshift Polyurethane Trans Mount Insert & New Mount ***New Diff Mount Bushing ***Long Tube Headers With Custom Cat-Delete Exhaust ***Custom Painted & Detailed Engine Bay with Illuminated Cadillac Emblem ***Brand New LED Headlights & Taillights ***Custom Painted Stainless Steel Mesh Grill ***Factory Navigation With Bose Sound ***Fresh Mobil 1 Synthetic Oil Service ***Nice & Cold Air Conditioning ***Super Clean & Rust Free Southwest Car! ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - Non-Smoker, This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather/Suede seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Custom Bumper, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 8 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN57U760178816
Stock: DAN075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 98,284 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,995
Houston Auto Credit - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN57P490164385
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 49,622 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,995
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very powerful 2009 Cadillac CTS-V! This car looks and drives excellent! It's loaded with options including a LS6 6.2L V8, Automatic Transmission, Navigation, Heated Seats, Sunroof, Leather, Satellite Radio,Steering Wheel Controls, Dual Climate Controls, Dual Power Seats, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, and more! This Cadillac includes amazing mods: Proline Dip Paint Anthracite (Deep Charcoal) by Addipted Kooks Long Tube Heades with X Pipe Upper and lower pulley swap Harmonic balancer 160 Thermostat Port and Polished snout ZL1 upgraded Supercharger lid Airaid cold air intake 127 lb. per hour Bosch fuel injectors External supplemental fuel pump New internal fuel pump New spark plugs E85 conversion Tuned Upgraded torque converter to a 3200 stall Tuned transmission Powder coated wheels in satin black Brand new tires Rust proofed Pushing 800 hp with 640 to the wheels Overall this car is very clean inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP so call 402.991.1112 now! We are helping a private party sell this vehicle on consignment and do not store the vehicle at our location. If you would like to see the vehicle in person, please contact us at 402.991.1112. Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or call us at 402.991.1112! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN57P290153935
Stock: COC153935
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2019
- 145,154 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,990
Mudarri Motorsports - Kirkland / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN57P590166243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,671 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,997
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2009 CADILLAC CTS-V HIGH-PERFORMANCE MODS!! TICK PERFORMANCE BLOWER !! INCREDIBLE LOOKING FORGESTAR PERFORMANCE WHEELS!! SUPER METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY!! 45 SERVICE RECORDS SHOWN ON CARFAX!! $66K MSRP!! LIST OF MODIFICATIONS: TICK PERFORMANCE BLOWER STAGE 2 CAMSHAFT TICK PERFORMANCE HARDENED PUSHROD SET TICK PERFORMANCE DUAL .660 SPRING SET UPGRADE TO TITANIUM RETAINERS CLOYES HEX-A-JUST TIMING SET TICK PERFORMANCE PORTED AND BLUEPRINTED OIL PUMP CAMSWAP GASKET AND BOLT KIT TICK PERFORMANCE TRUNION BUSHING KIT WITH BLOTS FTI 3600RPM BILLET TRIPLE CLUTCH CONVERTER LINGENFELTER HARMONIC BALANCER KIT 10% OVERDRIVE BALANCER PULLEY DSX FLEX FUEL KIT FUEL INJECTOR CONNECTION BOSCH 95LB FUEL INJECTORS, SET OF 8 FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! IN-DASH RETRACTABLE SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! RECARO SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 6.2L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($66K MSRP): 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP BLACK RAVEN RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS $3400 BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION $2145 SUNROOF $900 AND MORE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 F OHV 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK RAVEN EXTERIOR PAINT - FORGESTAR PERFORMANCE WHEELS BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR - IN-DASH POP UP TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - ICE COLD A/C - PANO SUNROOF - AND SO MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Tachometer, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Sound, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN57P490172745
Stock: CM7008
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 68,723 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$32,500
KB Auto Emporium - Glen Burnie / Maryland
<div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=color:#000000;text-transform:none;text-indent:0px;letter-spacing:normal;font-family:arial;font-size:small;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;word-spacing:0px;white-space:normal;orphans:2;widows:2;background-color:#ffffff;font-variant-ligatures:normal;font-variant-caps:normal;-webkit-text-stroke-width:0px;text-decoration-style:initial;text-decoration-color:initial;> <div style=font-family:arial;font-size:small;background-color:#ffffff;> <span style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:'Helvetica Neue', Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif;font-size:inherit;font-style:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;caret-color:#111111;color:#111111;><strong style=box-sizing:border-box;margin:0px;padding:0px;border:0px;font-family:inherit;font-size:inherit;font-style:inherit;font-variant-caps:inherit;line-height:inherit;vertical-align:baseline;>***CADILLAC CTS-V***LOW MILES***SUPERCHARGED AND INTERCOOLED 16 VALVE V8 ENGINE***0 -60 IN 3.9 SECONDS***556 HORSEPOWER***6 SPEED AUTOMATIC***IMMACULATE***BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR***BLACK TINT***BLACK RIMS***,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN57P890163529
Stock: 163529
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 157,531 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,099
Safeway Automotive - Grant / Michigan
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DN56S250102967
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,294 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$36,998
Landmark Motors - Bellevue / Washington
CLEAN LOADED MUSCLE-MACHINE FROM WA ** 556-HP SUPERCHARGED LSA ALLOY V8 * 6-SPEED AUTO TRANS ** CUSTOM CORSA PERFORMANCE EXHAUST * CUSTOM CORSA MAXFLOW INTAKE ** BREMBO PERFORMANCE ABS DISK BRAKES * MAGNETIC-RIDE SPORT SUSPENSION * STAGGERED 19IN BLACK-MATTE ALLOY WHEELS * MICHELIN PILOT SUPER SPORT TIRES ** REAR PARK ASSIST * BACKUP CAMERA * NAVIGATION SYSTEM with POP-UP DISPLAY ** LEATHER SUEDE SEATS UPHOLSTERY ** HEATED VENTILATED RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS OPTION * SUEDE-RIM STEERING WHEEL SHIFT-SELECTOR OPTION * MIDNIGHT SAPELE WOOD INTERIOR TRIM OPTION * DUAL-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL with ODOR PARTICLE FILTRATION * SUNROOF DELETE OPTION * LED INTERIOR ACCENT LIGHTING *** BOSE 5.1 CABIN SURROUND SOUND PREMIUM AUDIO PACKAGE AM/FM CD/DVD XM SAT RADIO XM NAVTRAFFIC REAL-TIME WEATHER ANALOG AUX INPUT BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE ONSTAR with AUTO CRASH RESPONSE, EMERGENCY SERVICES CRISIS ASSIST STOLEN VEHICLE SLOW-DOWN, REMOTE DOOR UNLOCK MORE *** ADAPTIVE BI XENON HEADLAMP PACKAGE with INTELLIBEAM * HEADLAMP WASHERS * FOG LIGHTS * DAYTIME RUNNING LIGHTS ** REMOTE KEYLESS PASSIVE ENTRY PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION * REMOTE START OPTION * THEFT-DETERRENCE SYSTEM ** INTEGRATED UNIVERSAL GARAGE/HOME REMOTE ** AUTO-DIMMING INTERIOR MIRROR * HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS ** SOLAR RAY LIGHT-TINT GLASS *** 6.2L LSA V8: FORGED STEEL CRANK * HIGH-SILICON ALUMINIUM ALLOY PISTONS * LS3-DERIVED ALLOY HEADS * 9PSI EATON TVS TWIN VORTICE TWIN-SCREW SUPERCHARGER with INTEGRAL WATER-TO-AIR INTERCOOLER ** 6-SPEED SM 6L90 HD AUTO TRANS * REAR-WHEEL DRIVE * LIMITED-SLIP DIFFERENTIAL * POWER-ASSISTED RACK- -PINION STEERING * ALL-SPEED TRACTION CONTROL * STABILITRAK STABILITY ENHANCEMENT * ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE * TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING and MORE ** 3.9 SECS 0-TO-60 MPH ** CLEAN CARFAX. Owned since new in the greater Seattle, WA area. Low-mile and excellent throughout! -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP4A0146668
Stock: 9787X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 72,547 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,000
McGrath Arlington Kia - Palatine / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP0A0118575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,318 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$32,495
Paynesville Chevrolet Buick - Paynesville / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP4B0139253
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$26,700
City Auto Sales of Hueytown - Hueytown / Alabama
2011 Cadillac CTS-V Base Black Raven RWD 6-Speed Automatic 6.2L V8 SuperchargedClean CARFAX.Our vehicles are hand chosen by very strict guidelines, we select them by their maintenance records, service history. So that we can offer you the best pre-owned vehicle that money can buy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EPXB0129861
Stock: 21216P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 67,418 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,822$3,062 Below Market
Ohio Auto Warehouse - Canton / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP3C0128052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,658 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$30,495$2,247 Below Market
Apple Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Shakopee / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP8C0108122
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,759 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$38,999$862 Below Market
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP5C0134824
Stock: 134824
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,179 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$37,995
Direct Cars - Shelby Township / Michigan
Low Miles ** Sirius XM Included ** Free Car Fax Report ** Great Value ** A Must See ** Pano Moon-Roof ** Recaro Leather Seats ** Black Diamond Tricoat Paint ** Yellow Calipers ** At Direct Cars we pride ourselves on delivering a seamless car buying experience for each client. For convenience our inventory is stored in a climate controlled Showroom. Each unit is completely serviced prior to listing. Vehicles are shown by an appointment base system so please call ahead. Ask our professionals about extended warranties and financing options. Thank you for choosing Direct Cars!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EPXC0150369
Stock: INV1752
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 32,249 milesDelivery Available*
$39,990
Carvana - Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP1C0149062
Stock: 2000663411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 29,989 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,900
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan! Equipped with a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine, 556+hp, 6-speed automatic transmission, Corsa exhaust Air Raid cold air intake, staggered 19-inch high polished wheels, power panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front leather power Recaro Performance seats w/driver memory, navigation, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, SiriusXM Radio, BOSE premium sound, Bluetooth, keyless entry/start, remote start, heated power mirrors, universal garage door opener, dual-zone climate control and more! ONLY 29,989 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EPXC0106954
Stock: 106954
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 71,217 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$37,900
Lux Motors - Evansville / Indiana
2012 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan! Clean CarFax! Equipped with a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine, 556+hp, 6-speed automatic transmission, 19-inch staggered wheels, power panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front leather power Recaro Performance seats w/driver memory, navigation, rear-view camera, rear parking sensors, SiriusXM Radio, BOSE premium sound, Bluetooth, keyless entry/start, remote start, HID headlights, heated power mirrors, universal garage door opener, dual-zone climate control and more! 71,217 miles! Ask about our nationwide extended service contracts available for that extra peace of mind! Referral Program - $200 for EVERY person you send our way that makes a purchase! Financing available! Trades welcomed! FREE NATIONWIDE DELIVERY! Are YOU ready to Live the Lux Life?! Call 812-401-1080 and set up your VIP Appointment! Experience the Red Carpet Treatment www.luxmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G6DV5EP1C0154052
Stock: 154052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
