Overall rating

Cadillac once set the automotive standards when it came to luxury, power and style. Sure, there were competitors such as Bentley and Mercedes-Benz, but nothing embodied American elegance quite like a big Caddy. Fuel crises and the advent of the European luxury sport sedan helped draw the curtain on the brand's postwar supremacy, but the 2017 Cadillac CTS-V is one of the most assertive comeback statements yet.

The CTS-V comes track-ready right out of the box (with a number of options that make it even more race-ready), but it's really a very mannered daily driver as well. The leather-lined cabin surrounds its occupants in quality materials, the technology interface delivers a speedy connection to the outside world, and the engine sings better than the premium Bose sound system.

There's plenty of song under the hood too, where you'll find the same V8 used in the uber-performance Corvette Z06. The CTS-V makes just slightly less power than the Corvette, but by most measures, this is a top-shelf Corvette in a Cadillac tuxedo.

New for the 2017 CTS-V is the Rear Camera Mirror, which displays a streaming, high-resolution image that Cadillac says makes the field of vision four times greater than a standard rearview mirror. Cadillac's Teen Driver system also arrives on this year's CTS-V, allowing parents to set limits and receive feedback on the driving habits of their teens.

There are several excellent competitors in the supersedan class. The BMW M5 has long been the flag-bearer, but vehicles such as the Mercedes-AMG E63 and Audi RS 7 are both worth considering.

Ultimately, you can't choose a bad one in this group. But dollar for dollar, pony for pony, the 2017 Cadillac CTS-V represents an exceptional achievement in its class: world-beating performance and luxury for less money.

The 2017 CTS-V comes with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, driver and front passenger knee airbags, and full-length side curtain airbags. Also standard are front and rear parking sensors, a front curb-view camera and rearview camera, a head-up display and adaptive forward lighting.

Standard active safety systems include forward collision alert, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and lane departure intervention, and Cadillac's Safety Alert seat, which vibrates to warn the driver of a possible collision with vehicles or objects around the car.

In Edmunds brake testing, a CTS-V stopped from 60 mph in just 102 feet, which is true sports-car territory.

In government crash tests, the regular CTS (on which the CTS-V is based) received an overall five-star rating for front and side crash and rollover protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the CTS its highest rating of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact crash tests.