  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2012 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stunning acceleration
  • superb handling
  • surprisingly comfortable ride
  • distinctive appearance
  • elegant interior design
  • reasonable price tag
  • excellent crash scores.
  • Uncomfortable and unsupportive standard seats
  • feels big on tight roads
  • compromised rear visibility.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac CTS-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$23,629 - $32,505
Used CTS-V for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V delivers a combination of world-class performance, style and value that's tough to beat.

Vehicle overview

This is not your grandfather's tailfinned Cadillac. It has a 556-horsepower supercharged V8, handling tuned at the world-famous Nurburgring and seats fashioned by Recaro, not inspired by La-Z-Boy. The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V represents this model's fourth year since a complete redesign, and in that time it's managed to remain on the podium as one of the most gnarly performance sedans on the market. Some competing sedans outdo it in certain areas, but they are ultimately less practical or vastly more expensive.

Indeed, the CTS-V has shown that Cadillac has the wherewithal to hang with the best that the world has to offer. In a straight line and around a racetrack, it showed its angular rear end to a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG in an Edmunds comparison test. On paper, it will leave behind the similarly sized Mercedes E63 AMG and Jaguar XFR. Only once you start talking about a Porsche Panamera Turbo does the CTS-V start to be tamed, but then it costs half as much.

Yet an American car keeping up in terms with performance isn't new. Just ask the Corvette. But it's in the areas of refinement and interior quality where otherwise competitive cars have taken a backseat to the foreigners. Well, not the CTS-V. It provides a suitably comfortable ride for both daily driving and long-distance road trips. The cabin is handsome, well-made and filled with high-quality materials. Sure, it's not as fancy as a Mercedes or Jag, but it's more than nice enough given its price tag.

So why should you fly another high-performance sport sedan flag? Well, at 4,300 pounds, the CTS-V is a hefty chunk of American metal, making it feel a bit cumbersome on tighter roads. A BMW M3 can fool you into thinking it's a sports car; a CTS-V cannot. The Cadillac's standard seats are also lacking in support and comfort, making the optional Recaro sport seats an absolute must. Besides that, however, the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is as close to a bargain as you're going to get in this price range. It may not be your grandfather's Cadillac, but for the first time in seemingly decades, that's a very good thing.

2012 Cadillac CTS-V models

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is a five-passenger high-performance version of the CTS sedan. That car is reviewed separately, as are the various other CTS iterations.

Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, high-performance brakes, a limited-slip differential, magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, automatic and adaptive xenon headlamps with washers, foglamps, rear parking sensors and automatic wipers. Comfort and convenience features include keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a cabin odor filtration system, heated eight-way power front seats, driver memory functions, a power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather/faux-suede upholstery and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Electronic features include Bluetooth, a rearview camera, a navigation system, real-time traffic and weather, a pop-up touchscreen interface and a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/DVD player, satellite radio, digital music storage and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Options include a sunroof, heated and ventilated Recaro sport seats and faux suede covering the steering wheel and shifter.

2012 Highlights

For 2012 the Cadillac CTS-V sedan gains standard automatic wipers.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that produces 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual is standard, but a six-speed automatic is a no-cost option. In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped CTS-V went from zero to 60 mph in an impressively quick 4.3 seconds. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined with the manual and 12/18/14 with the automatic.

Safety

The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. GM's OnStar emergency communications system is also standard. Braking performance is excellent, with the Caddy posting a short stopping distance of 104 feet from 60 mph in Edmunds testing.

In government crash tests, the regular CTS received the best possible rating of five stars in the overall, frontal and side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the regular sedan was awarded the best rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.

Driving

The fact that the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V tips the scales at just over 4,300 pounds makes its astounding performance all the more remarkable. The combination of its muscle-bound V8 and modest exhaust note makes the CTS-V deceptively quick. While the manual transmission is a good one, with a nice firm shift action and a surprisingly light and progressive clutch, you'll actually get quicker acceleration with the automatic transmission when it's in Sport mode. However, the automatic doesn't confidently blip the throttle on downshifts like a C63 AMG, and it's neither the quickest nor the smoothest unit we've experienced.

The CTS-V's standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension offers a good balance between ride quality and handling via driver-selectable Tour or Sport modes. While it's capable of throwing down some seriously quick lap times, the CTS-V can't hide its 2-ton-plus mass on a winding piece of asphalt. That hefty feeling in tight corners is quickly forgotten, however, when you turn its mighty V8 loose on the straightaways.

Interior

First, the bad news: The 2012 CTS-V's interior isn't much different from that of the regular CTS model. Now the good news: The CTS already sports one of the nicer passenger compartments in the segment. The overall look is high-class, with an attractive and functional layout for gauges and controls. Materials aren't the best in class, but they're generally high quality and a noticeable improvement over those used in previous Cadillacs.

The CTS-V's interior also sports as much head- and legroom as most of the super sedans in the midsize class. The cabin's most significant shortcoming is the design of the standard front seats, which lack both the comfort and support required for spirited driving. The optional Recaro seats address this issue and feature ventilation as well.

Out back, the trunk offers a smallish 13.6 cubic feet of cargo room, and the relatively narrow opening can make loading bulky items like golf clubs difficult. The split-folding rear seat found on other CTS models isn't available here, but a trunk pass-through opening is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

CTS-VEE
Al Martin,11/05/2015
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I can find very little to complain about since it is a fantastic car. The audio system is good except for difficulty arranging music on the hard drive. Unless you can move the front passenger seat forward or lay it back the headrest creates a large blindspot. I have had irritating check engine lights caused by emission sensors of different systems. Most recently a module of some sort failed leaving steering wheel controls cruise, radio, paddle shifter inoperable. It was an expensive and time consuming repair. As the problems became completely determined, they were eliminated and the car has been trouble free for more than a year. In this small to medium sized town this car gets lots of looks and admiring comments. One guy at local car wash, while doing detailing, had another taking pictures and told me that he was showing his wife what he put on his bucket list.
Super Car performance in a Beautiful, Confortable package that can be driven everyday with ease
krookey,04/30/2012
I was just surprised with a new 2012 Cadillac CTS-V sedan from my wife. The car is stunning! I have owned several luxury and performance automobiles such as Porsches, Corvettes, Infiniti, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar and have driven many others. The CTS-V and the other autos mentioned above are cars that the average person will never own, let alone drive in their lifetime. If you are lucky to own one of these automobiles consider yourself lucky and blessed. The CTS-V is simply the "Best Bang for the Buck"...period. You can find very few luxury-performance sedans that are faster, such as the Porsche Panamera Turbo(S) but you have to pay a huge premium for minimal performance gains.
See all 2 reviews of the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
556 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover10.3%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V

Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V Overview

The Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Cadillac CTS-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Cadillac CTS-V for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V.

Can't find a used 2012 Cadillac CTS-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $20,265.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,756.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $20,274.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $11,125.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Cadillac CTS-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS-V lease specials

Related Used 2012 Cadillac CTS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles