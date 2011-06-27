Vehicle overview

This is not your grandfather's tailfinned Cadillac. It has a 556-horsepower supercharged V8, handling tuned at the world-famous Nurburgring and seats fashioned by Recaro, not inspired by La-Z-Boy. The 2012 Cadillac CTS-V represents this model's fourth year since a complete redesign, and in that time it's managed to remain on the podium as one of the most gnarly performance sedans on the market. Some competing sedans outdo it in certain areas, but they are ultimately less practical or vastly more expensive.

Indeed, the CTS-V has shown that Cadillac has the wherewithal to hang with the best that the world has to offer. In a straight line and around a racetrack, it showed its angular rear end to a Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG in an Edmunds comparison test. On paper, it will leave behind the similarly sized Mercedes E63 AMG and Jaguar XFR. Only once you start talking about a Porsche Panamera Turbo does the CTS-V start to be tamed, but then it costs half as much.

Yet an American car keeping up in terms with performance isn't new. Just ask the Corvette. But it's in the areas of refinement and interior quality where otherwise competitive cars have taken a backseat to the foreigners. Well, not the CTS-V. It provides a suitably comfortable ride for both daily driving and long-distance road trips. The cabin is handsome, well-made and filled with high-quality materials. Sure, it's not as fancy as a Mercedes or Jag, but it's more than nice enough given its price tag.

So why should you fly another high-performance sport sedan flag? Well, at 4,300 pounds, the CTS-V is a hefty chunk of American metal, making it feel a bit cumbersome on tighter roads. A BMW M3 can fool you into thinking it's a sports car; a CTS-V cannot. The Cadillac's standard seats are also lacking in support and comfort, making the optional Recaro sport seats an absolute must. Besides that, however, the 2012 Cadillac CTS-V is as close to a bargain as you're going to get in this price range. It may not be your grandfather's Cadillac, but for the first time in seemingly decades, that's a very good thing.