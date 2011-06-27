  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(22)
Appraise this car

2009 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Neck-wrenching acceleration, excellent handling, agreeable ride, distinctive looks, reasonably priced.
  • Too much supercharger whine and not enough V8 rumble, rough-around-the-edges automatic transmission, standard seats lack support.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac CTS-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price
$31,500
Used CTS-V for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2009 Cadillac CTS-V will beat just about any super-sedan around a racetrack, and it's got style and value to burn.

Vehicle overview

Back when the first-generation CTS was still in production, the folks at Cadillac had a bright idea: Shoehorn a Corvette engine into the CTS, slap on an array of go-fast goodies and give the traditional kings of the super-sedan hill -- BMW's M5, Mercedes-Benz's various AMG sedans and Audi's S6 -- something to worry about. Cadillac called it the CTS-V, and its performance numbers were indeed impressive, as was its relative affordability. In other ways, however, it wasn't quite ready for prime time, from its low-buck interior to its pronounced rear-axle hop during acceleration runs.

This year, it's a whole new ballgame. The 2009 Cadillac CTS-V, based on the vastly superior second-generation CTS platform, ditches the axle hop, gets a first-rate interior and -- perhaps most importantly -- achieves record-breaking four-door speed. The 556-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (which is essentially a slightly detuned version of the same motor found in the Corvette ZR-1) helps the new V put down some ridiculous straight-line times: zero to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at nearly 115 mph. Moreover, the CTS-V is equally impressive when the going gets twisty. In a recent comparison test, we found out for ourselves what Cadillac had been telling us all along -- the V is quicker than both the M5 and the C63 AMG around a racetrack, despite a base price that's nearly $25,000 less than the BMW.

Stupendous performance aside, there are a few demerits worth mentioning. First of all, it's hard to tell from the driver seat that there's a V8 under the hood. Supercharger whine is omnipresent, and the expected V8 rumble is AWOL. Second, the automatic transmission can feel crude at times, thanks to a slow-witted manual mode and rough upshifts in both Sport Drive and manual modes. Furthermore, the standard seats aren't much different from those in the regular CTS, which is disappointing in a dedicated sporting machine -- although the optional Recaro sport seats are beyond reproach.

The super-sedan segment is an embarrassment of riches these days, with numerous German entrants boasting sophisticated designs, sports-carlike handling and sonorous V8 or V10 engines. But the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V has elbowed its way to the head of this rarefied class with its unparalleled all-around performance, stylish sheet metal and reasonable pricing. We're particularly fond of the smaller M3 and C63 AMG sedans, which compete directly with the Cadillac on price, yet the dimensions of the CTS-V put it more alongside bigger, much more expensive rivals. Super-sedan shoppers owe it to themselves to take a hard look at this hard-core Caddy.

2009 Cadillac CTS-V models

The 2009 Cadillac CTS-V is a high-performance sport sedan that comes in a single trim level. Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, Brembo brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, an adaptive suspension with driver-adjustable dampers, keyless entry and ignition (including remote start on automatic-transmission models), rear park assist, leather upholstery, a leather-wrapped power tilt-telescoping steering wheel, power-adjustable heated front seats with driver memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, OnStar and Bluetooth. Also standard is a 10-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, a USB port, an iPod-ready auxiliary audio jack and a 40-gigabyte hard drive that can be used to store music.

Options include a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic and weather reporting, 14-way power-adjustable Recaro sport seats with heating and ventilation, a suede-trimmed steering wheel and a sunroof.

2009 Highlights

The Cadillac CTS-V is new for 2009.

Performance & mpg

A supercharged 6.2-liter V8 powers the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V, sending a whopping 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a six-speed automatic transmission with steering-wheel-mounted shift buttons is optional. In performance testing, an automatic-equipped CTS-V catapulted to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds and flew through the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 114.7 mph. Braking performance was similarly phenomenal, as our test car stopped from 60 mph in a seatbelt-straining 104 feet. Cadillac estimates that the CTS-V will return 13 mpg in the city and 19 mpg on the highway.

Safety

The 2009 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with antilock brakes, traction control, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and GM's OnStar emergency communications system.

In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash tests, the regular CTS earned scores of "Good" (the highest possible) for both frontal-offset and side-impact protection. In government crash testing, the CTS earned four out of five stars for driver protection in head-on collisions, while front passengers received five-star protection. The CTS also received five stars for side-impact protection of front and rear passengers.

Driving

At 4,313 pounds, the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V weighs as much as some crossover SUVs. This makes its face-flattening performance all the more astounding. Despite otherworldly lap times, though, the CTS-V ultimately can't hide its 2-ton-plus mass on winding roads. The CTS-V feels a bit portly in tight corners, although those 556 horses make amends in a hurry when the road straightens out. The default steering effort is too light for a high-performance sport sedan, but that's easily remedied by tapping the traction control button twice -- this activates Competitive Driving Mode, which weights up the steering, turns off traction control and switches to a more lenient stability control program for aggressive driving.

The automatic transmission's lurching full-throttle upshifts are crude but effective, although we can't say the same for the manual-shift buttons on the back of the steering wheel spokes. They're so slow on the draw that you're better off just leaving the transmission in Drive Sport. The manual transmission might be a better bet, as it has a pleasantly firm shift action and a surprisingly light and progressive clutch.

Interior

The 2009 CTS-V's interior isn't much different from that of the regular CTS. Fortunately, the CTS boasts one of the nicer interiors in its segment, with a sleekly attractive center stack design and mostly high-quality materials. We'd advise skipping the base seats, as they're neither supportive nor particularly comfortable. Get the optional Recaro sport seats instead, which are snug in all the right places, yet comfy enough for longer journeys. Backseat dimensions are satisfactory, even for larger adults. The regular CTS's available split-folding rear seat isn't available on the CTS-V, though a pass-through is standard. The trunk offers 13.6 cubic feet of cargo space, although loading of larger items is hampered by a short deck.

The design of the optional navigation system is particularly slick; the display retracts into the dash, but the top inch of the screen remains visible for the audio system. Another well-thought-out feature is the standard 40GB hard drive, which not only allows for the storage of music files, but enables AM/FM and satellite radio to be rewound, paused and resumed  much like a DVR for radio. The Bose surround-sound audio system offers rich bass and a pleasingly warm sound.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(95%)
4(5%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
22 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Ultimate high performance luxury sedan
JFJr,01/15/2009
This car has set the standard for high performance luxury sedans, regardless of price. It handles better than most sports cars and is very quick and fast, extremely comfortable (w/optional Recaro seats), luxurious, solid, refined and loaded with useful technology. The exhaust note is aggressive and appropriate for the car's mission.
One Word: Wow!
way2fun_lotus,04/12/2013
I've owned a few high performance cars: 2 Gallardos, a Nissan GTR, BMW 550i, Lotus Elise, Maserati Gran Sport. Believe me when I say this car has more torque and is more fun to drive than all of the above, and it does it all with great style and comfort.
Incredible Sleeper
Jmos77,11/03/2009
I just traded my M3 for the CTS-V and the car is simply amazing. THe power and torque are scary at times and the magnetic suspension offers a perfect balance of comfort and touring. This is by far the fastest car I have ever owned so be prepared to buy a radar detector for keeping this car at speed is impossible. The biggest surprise for me is how beautiful the interior is. The hand stiched dash and the ambient light along with the skyview sunroof makes for a fantastic place to spend time. The fit and finish are very surprising as well and I love the white diamond paint on my car. Bottom line GM hit a homerun and if you need a 4 fast sedan then look no further. Can't beat the price too
American Know How
Chris,01/20/2009
This car is great, luxury, features, performance, roomy and did I mention performance. The ride is very smooth and controlled no mater how you drive it. It is not as loud as you might expect from a performance sedan and just a joy to drive. The quality is as good as you can get and I have found no problems with it. The performance is off the scale, the Recarro seats are fantastic and the interior is well layed out and functional, not to mention beautiful. I have gotten an average of 11.4 MPG since I bought it but this is not a hybrid. This is my dream car, thanks Cadillac for making my dream come true and providing such a great example of "Good Ol American Know How".
See all 22 reviews of the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
556 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V
More About This Model

Here's the thing most folks missed at this year's Detroit auto show: When Bob Lutz was standing on stage with the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V, he said it would be the quickest sedan in the world.

Really?

"You know," we immediately asked a GM contact, "An M5 will crank out a quarter-mile in like 12.7 seconds, right?"

"Yep," came the answer.

Even Lutz, with his notoriously loose lips, doesn't get up on stage in front of the world and beat his chest without some major-league assurances from the product guys. So we had to assume that there was some basis in reality for the claim — at least until we had a chance to test it.

Well, now we have. And guess what? It is the quickest production sedan we have ever tested, including a couple of hot cars that have arrived since Lutz's bit of bravado on the Cadillac stand in Detroit last January.

The Evidence
As it has since the model line's introduction in 2004, Cadillac pitches the CTS-V at the similar-size German sedans including the BMW 5 Series and Mercedes E-Class, and then prices it like a BMW 3 Series or Mercedes C-Class.

Such is the case with the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V. Cadillac names the M5 and E63 as its main targets, yet pricing should be closer to the M3 and C63. Figure somewhere around $65,000, although Cadillac won't announce a price until closer to the model's on-sale date this fall.

But none of this actually matters since the 556-horsepower supercharged-V8 CTS-V will out-power all four-door comers, size small, medium or large.

Equipped with the six-speed automatic, the CTS-V sprints to 60 mph in 4.3 seconds (4 seconds flat with1 foot of rollout like on a drag strip). And then it powers on to a quarter-mile time of 12.4 seconds at 115 mph.

The CTS-V equipped with the Tremec TR6060 six-speed manual that we also tested did the deeds just a tick slower at 4.6 seconds to 60 mph (4.3 seconds with 1 foot of rollout) and then completed the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at 115.3 mph.

Yes, that takes down the CLS63's quarter-mile performance of 12.8 seconds at 111.8 mph, while the mighty V10-powered M5 goes down, too, with its run at 12.7 seconds at 113 mph. The M3? Nope — not as quick. The Audi RS4? Nuh-uh. The Lexus IS-F? Please. What about the C63 — that little bugger with the big lump? Well, now, this one's close, and makes a pass in 12.5 seconds at 113.7 mph. That's close — real close. But the CTS-V is still a hair quicker.

And for all this, Cadillac claims it can make the car do 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and then clock the quarter-mile in 12.0 seconds at 118 mph.

Creeper Weed
Listen, though, some dude could have slapped a fat turbo on the first-generation CTS-V's naturally aspirated V8 and thrown some sticky tires on the rear and maybe gotten a fast run or two off before the car tore its own ass off. Well, actually with the old CTS-V's legendary axle hop, we wouldn't have gotten any clean runs....

Wait, what were we talking about? Oh, yeah, the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V launches from a standstill and accelerates so smoothly and easily that the car is sneaky fast. While we took a break from driving from suburban New York City to the private country-club racetrack in Monticello, New York, for some laps, a colleague of ours sidled up close and whispered, "Did that feel like 556 horsepower to you? I mean, it felt fast, but not that fast."

Like the previous generation of AMG-massaged Mercedes cars, the perception of speed in the CTS-V is divorced from reality. Under hard acceleration, there isn't a blaring or shrieking exhaust note. Instead there is a barely perceptible whine from the supercharger (although the whine is more noticeable to bystanders). There are no power-induced histrionics from the rear suspension. At launch, you simply decide how much of those pricey Michelin PS2 summer tires you'd like to exfoliate and hit it. And then you're off. No big deal. No violence. Didn't feel that fast. But then you look at the speedometer and...Heavens to Betsy!

This is true of launching both the automatic and the manual, because these transmissions are as impressive as the engine. The automatic shifts firmly, but not like the kidney jabs BMW's SMG-equipped M5 is always delivering. And it's frankly quicker to let the transmission's brain (in Sport mode) command the shift points. There's no time to be had in using the shift buttons on the steering wheel.

Meanwhile, the manual transmission — a version of the same transmission found in the Camaro, Corvette, Challenger, Viper, etc. — has a nice firm action. The dual-plate clutch, similar to the one used in the Corvette ZR1, feels solid, intuitive and seems overall quite light in feel for the level of power going through it.

A smooth, powerful motor and solid, quick-shifting transmissions certainly get the bulk of the credit for the impressive performance. But the asymmetrical half-shafts (one is larger in diameter) help quell the rear suspension's tendency toward hop during a fast launch. In fact, it is as hard to generate axle hop on this version of the CTS-V as it was easy to generate it on the previous generation.

Hot Rods and Sports Cars
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V is quick, though. GM has developed its engine in tandem with the Corvette ZR1's lump of high explosives. No, the Cadillac does not have a track-worthy dry-sump oiling system, because, well it's not really intended to be a track car (despite its sub-8-minute lap of the Nürburgring Nordschleife). Compared to the ZR1's supercharger, the CTS-V carries a smaller version of the Eaton TVS supercharger (1.9-liter displacement) and a single bricklike intercooler. Still, it's a hell of a piece, even though it's strapped to the CTS-V's portly 4,300 pounds.

What has been less sure is the Cadillac's zigging ability, but here it has proven to be a world beater as well. Thanks to Magnetic Ride Control shocks, the CTS-V has a wide spectrum of ride and handling capabilities. These quick-acting shocks can be set to Tour or Sport and have the capability to adjust almost instantaneously to changing demands. The system is not new; Cadillac has been using them since the SRX crossover introduced them. But the system has recently been significantly upgraded to be more heat-resistant (a plus for track days) and quicker-reacting (thanks both to refined shock fluid and system software updates) iteration of the technology.

They work. The CTS-V's body is well controlled, yet the ride does not transmit the impact harshness common to performance cars with tires that have stiff, narrow sidewalls. And goodness, the CTS-V absolutely flies through our slalom course at 71.1 mph.

The only sedan we can think of that can do it faster is the BMW M3, and the sport sedan icon does it less than 1 mph faster than a freakin' Cadillac. And the M3 is shorter by 11 inches and narrower by 1 inch (size matters in the slalom). Of the other similar luxury sport sedans, only the Lexus IS-F and Audi RS4 are close to the CTS-V with performances of 70.2 mph and 70.5 mph, respectively. The harsh-riding Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG gets through at 68.6 mph.

Anything else the CTS-V's size gets stomped. The M5 went through once at 69.2 mph and once at 68.4 mph. And the CLS63 trundles through at 64.4 mph.

Mind you, it wasn't always pretty ushering the Caddy around the cones. This is a heavyweight piece of machinery. It is not what you would call flingable, if that is even a word. But the suspension is well-tuned (we found Tour mode was the quicker way through the cones, as Sport made the rear end too lively) and the Michelins are sticky-delicious.

Stick With Me Now
The Caddy sucked the skid pad with an average of 0.92g of maximum lateral acceleration. The only other two sport sedans that can match or better it are the M3 sedan and the IS-F, and it is probably not a coincidence that both of those cars wear Michelin Pilot Sport PS2 tires. Both these cars register 0.93g, while the Mercedes AMG sedans do about 0.88-0.89g. We've never seen an M5 do better than 0.84g. The RS4 could manage 0.90g when shod with PS2s and less when it was on different tires.

Those Michelins, which the company estimates will last owners 18,000-20,000 miles in "normal street driving," help generate pretty staggering braking distances, too. The car we brake-tested wore an optional "track" brake package, identifiable by the red calipers and non-slotted brake rotors. The combination of the tires and the brake package helped bring the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V to rest from 60 mph in 109 feet.

Only the M3 sedan can beat the Cadillac in this regard with its truly remarkable effort of 104 feet. Next best in the group for which we've listed other test data is the IS-F at 112 feet, and the longest is the CLS63 at 118 feet. For perspective, a Porsche 911 Carrera S — one of the world's best-stopping vehicles — will come to a halt from 60 mph in 103 feet.

Cadillac says the standard brakes — with six-piston Brembo calipers up front and four-piston units in back — should stop the CTS-V in about the same distance, but won't have quite the heat resistance that the track brakes do (which is the point of special brake packages, really). Indeed, the distances we measured actually shrank after repeated stops.

Matters of Style and Substance
To our eyes, the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V is one of the best-looking sport sedans going. It's better-looking than the weird-to-the-bone M5. It's less garish than the C63. And the IS-F — don't get us started. The CLS, RS4 and M3 are fine-looking automobiles, in our book.

But the CTS-V, with its bulging hood, flared front fenders and hungry-looking brake ducts, looks tough without crossing the boy-racer threshold. It looks uniquely American without being retro; uniquely Cadillac without being a parody of itself; uniquely, um, unique.

The interior execution of the V-spec CTS is pretty close to the well-received cabin of the standard CTS — although with more shiny black trim. Also, the gauges have little red LED segments along the perimeter (Cadillac calls them "tracers") that light up sequentially as the tachometer or speedometer needle sweeps past. All of the tach tracers blink as the needle approaches redline as a sort-of shift light.

It is our firm belief that when an automaker offers synthetic suede interior pieces, you should purchase them. Cadillac offers the stuff on the fat steering wheel rim and the shift knob. They're grippy and soft. What else could you want?

You must order the optional Recaro seats, partly because they are good but also because the standard seats are really not good. They remind us of Corvette seats, which our wheel man for the instrumented testing described as, "like sitting on Rosie O'Donnell's lap." Indeed, they are mushy, and the seat bottoms are also too short and they lack thigh bolsters. Get the Recaros, which incidentally have more adjustable bladders than Rosie, too.

What's all this cost? Cadillac isn't talking. But the last version started at a bit over $50,000. A well-equipped M3 runs more than $60,000, as do a C63 and a Lexus IS-F. The M5 is not far under $100,000. We're going to guess at about $65,000 to start.

Caddy, Baby!
So, what are we going to complain about? Wearing the wreath and crest makes us feel old? A perceived lack of pedigree? The interior quality?

Nope. With the 2009 Cadillac CTS-V, Cadillac has built what is easily the best American sedan for driving enthusiasts. And it's among the best in any regard for anything. All those years we had to endure Cadillac using the term "world-class" in its publicity without earning the credentials, and now Cadillac has finally done it.

When we saw GM's Bob Lutz at our office shortly after the Detroit show, he boasted about the CTS-V, "It'll put the M5 on the trailer." And while that's a bit of an overstatement, he isn't too far from the mark. The CTS-V does beat the target M5 both at the test track, and in terms of pure driving pleasure, on the street.

It's that good.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V Overview

The Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V Base is priced between $31,500 and$31,500 with odometer readings between 68723 and68723 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Cadillac CTS-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Cadillac CTS-V for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2009 CTS-VS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $31,500 and mileage as low as 68723 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V.

Can't find a used 2009 Cadillac CTS-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,435.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 1 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $20,002.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 3 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,994.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,468.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Cadillac CTS-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS-V lease specials

Related Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles