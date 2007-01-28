Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina

2009 CADILLAC CTS-V HIGH-PERFORMANCE MODS!! TICK PERFORMANCE BLOWER !! INCREDIBLE LOOKING FORGESTAR PERFORMANCE WHEELS!! SUPER METICULOUS SERVICE HISTORY!! 45 SERVICE RECORDS SHOWN ON CARFAX!! $66K MSRP!! LIST OF MODIFICATIONS: TICK PERFORMANCE BLOWER STAGE 2 CAMSHAFT TICK PERFORMANCE HARDENED PUSHROD SET TICK PERFORMANCE DUAL .660 SPRING SET UPGRADE TO TITANIUM RETAINERS CLOYES HEX-A-JUST TIMING SET TICK PERFORMANCE PORTED AND BLUEPRINTED OIL PUMP CAMSWAP GASKET AND BOLT KIT TICK PERFORMANCE TRUNION BUSHING KIT WITH BLOTS FTI 3600RPM BILLET TRIPLE CLUTCH CONVERTER LINGENFELTER HARMONIC BALANCER KIT 10% OVERDRIVE BALANCER PULLEY DSX FLEX FUEL KIT FUEL INJECTOR CONNECTION BOSCH 95LB FUEL INJECTORS, SET OF 8 FINISHED IN THE BEAUTIFUL BLACK EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! IN-DASH RETRACTABLE SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO!! ICE COLD A/C!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SIRIUS XM RADIO!! LEATHER WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL WITH CONTROLS!! HEATED AND COOLED SEATS!! PANORAMIC SUNROOF!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! RECARO SEATS!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 6.2L V8 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION!! REAR WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS ($66K MSRP): 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP BLACK RAVEN RECARO PERFORMANCE SEATS $3400 BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES AUDIO SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION $2145 SUNROOF $900 AND MORE!! BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED 6.2L SUPERCHARGED V8 F OHV 16V - REAR WHEEL DRIVE BLACK RAVEN EXTERIOR PAINT - FORGESTAR PERFORMANCE WHEELS BLACK LEATHER/SUEDE INTERIOR - IN-DASH POP UP TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BOSE AUDIO - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - XM RADIO - ICE COLD A/C - PANO SUNROOF - AND SO MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 1G6DN57P490172745

Stock: CM7008

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-24-2020