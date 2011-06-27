Vehicle overview

Ripping a page out of the muscle car playbook, the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V is a familiar production car that has been stuffed to the fender wells with a rip-snorting V8. Instead of the CTS's standard V6, you'll find nothing less than a 556-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the V's power-dome hood.

Fortunately, this is not just a machine for straight-line performance. The engineers have suitably beefed up the suspension and brakes to make the CTS-V as capable of scrubbing off speed and cutting through corners as it is of streaking down a straightaway. Not only has this Caddy posted one of the quickest acceleration times Edmunds has recorded for a four-door sedan but it has showed its high rear end to both the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG during the racetrack portion of our super-sport sedan comparison test.

But the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V doesn't have just world-class performance going for it; this Caddy also provides an amenable ride for both daily driving and long-distance road trips. Though it's priced similarly to comparably equipped sport sedans such as the 2011 BMW M3 and 2011 Mercedes C63, the larger CTS-V offers more passenger space, making it a rival to the BMW M5, 2011 Jaguar XFR and 2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. Of course, these competitors also offer incredible performance and luxury, yet they are priced $17,000-$23,000 higher.

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V does have a few minor negatives. At 4,300 pounds, this sedan can feel like a hefty chunk of metal on tightly winding roads. And the standard front seats leave much to be desired in terms of both comfort and support (though this can be remedied with the optional Recaro seats). But nitpicks notwithstanding, the CTS-V is a stunning achievement that restores meaning to Cadillac's classic slogan, "Standard of the World."