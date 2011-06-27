  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(4)
Appraise this car

2011 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • Stunning acceleration
  • superb handling
  • distinctive appearance
  • reasonable price tag.
  • Hefty curb weight
  • standard front seats lack support.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac CTS-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$22,011 - $31,557
Used CTS-V for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V delivers a combination of world-class performance, style and value that's tough to beat.

Vehicle overview

Ripping a page out of the muscle car playbook, the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V is a familiar production car that has been stuffed to the fender wells with a rip-snorting V8. Instead of the CTS's standard V6, you'll find nothing less than a 556-horsepower, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 under the V's power-dome hood.

Fortunately, this is not just a machine for straight-line performance. The engineers have suitably beefed up the suspension and brakes to make the CTS-V as capable of scrubbing off speed and cutting through corners as it is of streaking down a straightaway. Not only has this Caddy posted one of the quickest acceleration times Edmunds has recorded for a four-door sedan but it has showed its high rear end to both the BMW M5 and the Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG during the racetrack portion of our super-sport sedan comparison test.

But the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V doesn't have just world-class performance going for it; this Caddy also provides an amenable ride for both daily driving and long-distance road trips. Though it's priced similarly to comparably equipped sport sedans such as the 2011 BMW M3 and 2011 Mercedes C63, the larger CTS-V offers more passenger space, making it a rival to the BMW M5, 2011 Jaguar XFR and 2011 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG. Of course, these competitors also offer incredible performance and luxury, yet they are priced $17,000-$23,000 higher.

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V does have a few minor negatives. At 4,300 pounds, this sedan can feel like a hefty chunk of metal on tightly winding roads. And the standard front seats leave much to be desired in terms of both comfort and support (though this can be remedied with the optional Recaro seats). But nitpicks notwithstanding, the CTS-V is a stunning achievement that restores meaning to Cadillac's classic slogan, "Standard of the World."

2011 Cadillac CTS-V models

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V is a high-performance sport sedan that's offered in a single well-equipped trim level.

Standard features include 19-inch alloy wheels, high-performance tires, Brembo brakes, adaptive xenon headlights, an adaptive suspension with adjustable dampers, keyless ignition/entry (including remote start on automatic-transmission models) and rear park assist.

Inside the cabin, the standard features list continues with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated front seats with driver-seat memory, a suede-trimmed power tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel and dual-zone automatic climate control. High-tech bells and whistles include OnStar, Bluetooth, a hard-drive-based navigation system with real-time traffic updates and a Bose surround-sound audio system (with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB/auxiliary audio jacks and digital music storage).

Options include a panoramic sunroof, 14-way power-adjustable Recaro sport seats (with heating and ventilation), a wood trim package for the interior, and faux suede wrapping for the shift knob and the rim of the steering wheel.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Cadillac CTS-V has a new fender vent design, and a rear-vision camera is now standard. Cadillac also introduces a free program that covers oil changes, filter replacements, tire rotation and vehicle inspection for 4 years/50,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V is powered by a supercharged 6.2-liter V8, a slightly detuned version of the engine under the carbon-fiber hood of the mighty Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. It sends a jaw-dropping 556 hp and 551 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, and a six-speed automatic transmission with shift buttons mounted on the steering wheel is available as an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, an automatic-equipped CTS-V sprinted from zero to 60 mph in a remarkably quick 4.3 seconds and ran through the quarter-mile in 12.4 seconds at 114.7 mph. The EPA puts the CTS-V's estimated fuel economy at 14 mpg city/19 mpg highway and 16 mpg combined with the manual transmission, and 12/18/14 mpg with the automatic.

Safety

The 2011 Cadillac CTS-V comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability control and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. GM's OnStar emergency communications system is also standard. Braking performance is excellent, with the Caddy posting a short stopping distance of 109 feet from 60 mph in Edmunds testing.

The regular CTS on which this V-specification model is based has earned a "Good" rating (the highest possible) from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in both frontal- and side-impact crash tests. In government frontal crash tests, the CTS earned four stars (out of a possible five) for the driver and five stars for front passenger protection. The CTS also received a five-star government rating for both front- and rear-seat passenger protection in side-impact crashes.

Driving

The fact that the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V tips the scales at just over 4,300 pounds makes its astounding performance all the more remarkable. The combination of its muscle-bound V8 and modest exhaust note makes the CTS-V deceptively fast. While the manual transmission is a good one, with a nice firm shift action and a surprisingly light and progressive clutch, you'll actually get quicker acceleration with the automatic transmission when it's in Sport mode. However, the automatic doesn't confidently blip the throttle on downshifts like a C63 AMG, and it's neither the quickest nor the smoothest unit we've experienced.

The CTS-V's standard Magnetic Ride Control suspension offers a good balance between ride quality and handling via driver-selectable Tour or Sport modes. While it's capable of throwing down some seriously quick lap times, the CTS-V can't hide its 2-ton-plus mass on a winding piece of asphalt. That hefty feeling in tight corners is quickly forgotten, however, when you turn its mighty V8 loose on the straightaways.

Interior

First, the bad news: The 2011 CTS-V's interior isn't much different from that of the regular CTS model. Now the good news: The CTS already sports one of the nicer passenger compartments in the segment. The overall look is high-class, with an attractive and functional layout for gauges and controls. Materials aren't the best in class, but they're generally high quality and a noticeable improvement over those used in the previous generation. The faux suede seat inserts and steering wheel/shift knob trim are an especially nice touch.

As noted earlier, the CTS-V's interior also sports as much head- and legroom as most of the super sedans in the midsize class. The cabin's most significant shortcoming is the design of the standard front seats, which lack either comfort or the support required for spirited driving. The optional Recaro seats address both of these issues and are highly recommended. Out back, the trunk offers a smallish 13.6 cubic feet of cargo room, and the relatively narrow opening can make loading bulky items difficult. The split-folding rear seat found on other CTS models isn't available here, but a trunk pass-through opening is standard.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

To vette owners
cpawaynek,10/28/2010
After owning vettes for almost 20 years I just put myself in a CTS V sedan. Absolutely fantastic automobile. Only complaint is the brake / gas make heal /toe difficult. Display on the nav screen is odd in that the digital clock does not display Handling is better than expected and the supercharger gives instant power no matter the RPM level.
CTS-V is class and power in a singl package
Jayson D,02/19/2017
4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
I Love this car. Classy, sexy and silly fast. The CTS-V sedan is a corvette dressed for a black tie event.
CTS V
aearl,09/20/2011
when they built this car they had all the right ideas on performance and look, great looking car, when it works ! bought the car new last October, so far with 50,000 km on the odometer, they changed the supercharger 1 month ago, 2 weeks ago, they had to oder new chims for the differential( recall ) and today they tell me they need to change the transmission. they also wanted 700.00 for the front brake pads ( thats just for the parts ) and 300.00 for the rear. all in all, givin the price, i expected more reliabilty !
my experience
grayanfrench,10/19/2011
I now have had the sedan CTS-V 6-speed automatic for 3 months...it has completely surpassed my expectations...I was surprised to read a previous review about needing new brakes for $700, considering the car is fully covered for 4 years or 50,000 miles. The bottom line is any luxury car CAN have problems, and they are usually expensive to deal with, but Cadillac certainly doesn't give any worse service than any other company.
See all 4 reviews of the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 19 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
556 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2011 Cadillac CTS-V

Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V Overview

The Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Cadillac CTS-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Cadillac CTS-V for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V.

Can't find a used 2011 Cadillac CTS-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,311.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 3 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,396.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 6 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $19,577.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,665.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Cadillac CTS-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS-V lease specials

Related Used 2011 Cadillac CTS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles