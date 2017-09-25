Overall rating 4.0 / 5

Once upon a time, Cadillacs drew inspiration from the Space Age, with grand tailfins and taillights inspired by rockets and a fanciful future that never came. Well, the real future is here, and the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V definitely doesn't look like a rocket. It does, however, move like one, boasting a mighty supercharged V8 that slams 640 horsepower to the rear wheels. It's even faster than even that sounds.

However, the CTS-V is not some ham-fisted muscle car. No, the CTS-V has a truly state-of-the-art chassis and suspension that allow it to take corners better and impart more communication to the driver than other high-performance luxury sedans. Oh, and it does so while costing considerably less.

That suspension also allows it to have an impressively comfortable ride for a performance car, though if you're looking for a comfy Cadillac couch, this definitely isn't it. Another thing to keep in mind is that although the CTS-V undercuts its German competitors on price, its cabin just isn't up to the level of an Audi, BMW or Mercedes. Cadillac has come a long way, but you do get what you pay for in this regard.

Overall, we're quite fond of the CTS-V. If you're looking for one of the most thrilling high-powered sedans on the market, this Caddy has to be on your shopping list.