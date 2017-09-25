2018 Cadillac CTS-V Review
Pros & Cons
- One of the most powerful sedans on the road
- Far cheaper than comparably powered performance sedans
- Ultra-sophisticated suspension delivers world-class ride and handling
- Superior support from optional sport seats
- Less luxurious cabin than those of competitors
- Small trunk
- Tech interface may frustrate
- Ride may be too rough for some
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating4.0 / 5
Once upon a time, Cadillacs drew inspiration from the Space Age, with grand tailfins and taillights inspired by rockets and a fanciful future that never came. Well, the real future is here, and the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V definitely doesn't look like a rocket. It does, however, move like one, boasting a mighty supercharged V8 that slams 640 horsepower to the rear wheels. It's even faster than even that sounds.
However, the CTS-V is not some ham-fisted muscle car. No, the CTS-V has a truly state-of-the-art chassis and suspension that allow it to take corners better and impart more communication to the driver than other high-performance luxury sedans. Oh, and it does so while costing considerably less.
That suspension also allows it to have an impressively comfortable ride for a performance car, though if you're looking for a comfy Cadillac couch, this definitely isn't it. Another thing to keep in mind is that although the CTS-V undercuts its German competitors on price, its cabin just isn't up to the level of an Audi, BMW or Mercedes. Cadillac has come a long way, but you do get what you pay for in this regard.
Overall, we're quite fond of the CTS-V. If you're looking for one of the most thrilling high-powered sedans on the market, this Caddy has to be on your shopping list.
2018 Cadillac CTS-V models
The 2018 Cadillac CTS-V is a high-performance version of the regular CTS sedan, which is reviewed separately. The V version packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 640 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. You can only get it with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive. Only one trim level is available.
Standard equipment includes 19-inch wheels, summer performance tires, Brembo performance brakes, an electronic limited-slip differential, a magnetically controlled adaptive suspension, an automatic parking system, xenon headlights with auto high beams, automatic wipers, a driver auto-dimming mirror, remote ignition, keyless ignition and entry, forward collision warning, blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems, lane departure warning and intervention, and rearview and curb-view parking cameras.
Comfort and entertainment features include dual-zone automatic climate control, eight-way power-adjustable front seats (with heating, manual thigh extenders and power-adjustable bolsters), driver-seat memory settings, leather and simulated suede upholstery, a heated power-adjustable steering wheel, a simulated suede headliner, a 12.3-inch all-digital gauge display, a head-up display, an 8-inch touchscreen interface, OnStar communications (with 4G LTE and a Wi-Fi hotspot), wireless smartphone charging, Bluetooth, three USB ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, a navigation system, and a 13-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system with satellite and HD radio.
The Luxury package adds tri-zone climate control, a split-folding back seat, heated rear seats, a power rear sunshade, manual rear side sunshades, a 110-volt power outlet and Cadillac's rearview camera mirror. A panoramic sunroof can be added to the Luxury package. The Carbon Fiber package adds a carbon-fiber hood vent, spoiler, front splitter and rear diffuser.
Also available are 20-way power front seats, which can be upgraded with ventilation or replaced by Recaro performance seats.
Trim tested
The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Cadillac CTS-V (supercharged 6.2L V8 | 8-speed automatic | RWD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current CTS-V has received a few minor updates, including a revised infotainment system. Our findings remain applicable to this year's CTS-V.
Driving5.0
Comfort3.0
Interior3.0
Utility2.5
Technology
Scorecard
|Overall
|4.0 / 5
|Driving
|5.0
|Comfort
|3.0
|Interior
|3.0
|Utility
|2.5
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2018 Cadillac CTS-V.
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the CTS-V models:
- Forward Collision Alert
- Uses sensors to detect stopped vehicles ahead, warning the driver through visual and audible signals.
- Lane Change Alert w/ Blind Zone Alert
- Monitors blind spots and alerts the driver should a lane change be attempted when there's a car in a neighboring lane.
- Lane Keep Assist
- Warns the driver should the car start to drift from its lane and can take corrective steering action if needed.
