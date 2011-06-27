As a previous Porsche Boxster and BMW M5 owner I was skeptical about an American-made CADILLAC for myself (40-year old former European-make snob) to satisfy my craving for a family sedan and performance vehicle that didn't break my kid's college fund. It blew me away on the test drive. Its 400hp matched my M5 and shifting was a breeze. Its handling is excellent. I would recommend this

car to any M5 owner who is looking for an alternative.