  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac CTS-V
  4. Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(72)
Appraise this car

2005 Cadillac CTS-V Review

Pros & Cons

  • V8 muscle, do-it-yourself gearbox, composed chassis, inexpensive compared to its peers, spacious cabin for day-to-day livability.
  • Can't keep its feet planted during hard launches, awkward interior design, average interior materials.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
Cadillac CTS-V for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2007
2006
2005
2004
List Price Estimate
$7,253 - $13,877
Used CTS-V for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

It may be a little rough around the edges, but the fast and nimble CTS-V is one of the most promising signs yet that Cadillac is ready to take on the world.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes for the CTS-V this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac CTS-V.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(2%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.7
72 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 72 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Get Rid of the Bimmer
Former M5 Owner,01/28/2007
As a previous Porsche Boxster and BMW M5 owner I was skeptical about an American-made CADILLAC for myself (40-year old former European-make snob) to satisfy my craving for a family sedan and performance vehicle that didn't break my kid's college fund. It blew me away on the test drive. Its 400hp matched my M5 and shifting was a breeze. Its handling is excellent. I would recommend this car to any M5 owner who is looking for an alternative.
Racing Family
mamma24,06/29/2010
Love our cts-v, 6 speed, 5.7, 4 door! Fun to drive, looks HOT and holds 3 kids in the backseat! Can't complain about the mpg, getting 22 when we drive easy! Always run 91 in it too! Wouldn't trade it, after 2 years, even with my 'cons' below! Tinted the windows in solar guard 5%. Exhaust is not loud enough for me. Putting flowmasters on soon. Always turns heads everywhere we go as it is!
Perfect Mix Between Business & Pleasure
Fast Businessman,09/26/2006
I bought the CTS-V to replace my adolescent-looking '04 Mustang GT. The CTS-V provided me with the professional look my company demands, without sacrifacing road-bending HORSEPOWER! It runs circles around all those tiny foreign roadsters that the overweight VPs in my company squeeze into!
Sweet Driving Machine
runn'n hard,06/25/2008
I have always had sports cars; usually European. This car is superior in all respects to the other cars I have owned. The car has outstanding overall performance in an austere yet functional ad attractive cockpit. To those who think the drink holders should be larger:buy a different car. I had the computer "custom blueprinted" and removed the 1-4th gear interlock in the computer program. The car runs well with Michelin Pilot Sport tires
See all 72 reviews of the 2005 Cadillac CTS-V
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2005 Cadillac CTS-V

Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V Overview

The Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V is offered in the following submodels: CTS-V Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Cadillac CTS-VS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Cadillac CTS-V for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V.

Can't find a used 2005 Cadillac CTS-Vs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,198.

Find a used Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,672.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac CTS-V for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $9,309.

Find a used certified pre-owned Cadillac for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,037.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Cadillac CTS-V?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Cadillac lease specials
Check out Cadillac CTS-V lease specials

Related Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles