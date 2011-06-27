2005 Cadillac CTS-V Review
Pros & Cons
- V8 muscle, do-it-yourself gearbox, composed chassis, inexpensive compared to its peers, spacious cabin for day-to-day livability.
- Can't keep its feet planted during hard launches, awkward interior design, average interior materials.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$7,253 - $13,877
Used CTS-V for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
It may be a little rough around the edges, but the fast and nimble CTS-V is one of the most promising signs yet that Cadillac is ready to take on the world.
2005 Highlights
No significant changes for the CTS-V this year.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Cadillac CTS-V.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Former M5 Owner,01/28/2007
As a previous Porsche Boxster and BMW M5 owner I was skeptical about an American-made CADILLAC for myself (40-year old former European-make snob) to satisfy my craving for a family sedan and performance vehicle that didn't break my kid's college fund. It blew me away on the test drive. Its 400hp matched my M5 and shifting was a breeze. Its handling is excellent. I would recommend this car to any M5 owner who is looking for an alternative.
mamma24,06/29/2010
Love our cts-v, 6 speed, 5.7, 4 door! Fun to drive, looks HOT and holds 3 kids in the backseat! Can't complain about the mpg, getting 22 when we drive easy! Always run 91 in it too! Wouldn't trade it, after 2 years, even with my 'cons' below! Tinted the windows in solar guard 5%. Exhaust is not loud enough for me. Putting flowmasters on soon. Always turns heads everywhere we go as it is!
Fast Businessman,09/26/2006
I bought the CTS-V to replace my adolescent-looking '04 Mustang GT. The CTS-V provided me with the professional look my company demands, without sacrifacing road-bending HORSEPOWER! It runs circles around all those tiny foreign roadsters that the overweight VPs in my company squeeze into!
runn'n hard,06/25/2008
I have always had sports cars; usually European. This car is superior in all respects to the other cars I have owned. The car has outstanding overall performance in an austere yet functional ad attractive cockpit. To those who think the drink holders should be larger:buy a different car. I had the computer "custom blueprinted" and removed the 1-4th gear interlock in the computer program. The car runs well with Michelin Pilot Sport tires
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V features & specs
MPG
13 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
400 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the CTS-V
Related Used 2005 Cadillac CTS-V info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Subaru Impreza 2008
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2007
- Used Acura ILX 2016
- Used Subaru WRX 2013
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2008
- Used BMW i3 2017
- Used Certified Pre Owned Honda
- Used Volkswagen Beetle 2012
- Used Toyota 4Runner 2012
- Used Nissan Kicks 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 XT4
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2020 Cadillac Escalade ESV
- 2019 Escalade ESV
- 2019 Cadillac CTS
- 2019 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2021 Escalade ESV
- Cadillac XTS 2019
- 2019 Cadillac ATS Coupe
- 2019 Escalade