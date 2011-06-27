Vehicle overview

The 2014 Cadillac CTS-V is an American muscle car in the body of a four-door luxury sedan. If you're looking to race between the lights while carrying your family and friends in style and comfort, you've come to the right place. Although the CTS-V sedan's angular styling is certainly a calling card, the best part is that it has the performance numbers to match its aggressively styled sheet metal.

Pressing the accelerator pedal is a thrilling experience every time, thanks to the Caddy's 556-horsepower supercharged V8. Yet the CTS-V is refined enough that it's still pleasant to drive in those moments when you're not caught up in its incredible straight-line performance. You'll delight in the snarling V8 when you roll down the windows in a tunnel, but the exhaust rumble isn't so overbearing that you won't be able to hear traffic reports on your commute to work. Likewise, the CTS-V sedan's sophisticated magnetic suspension dampers provide a comfortable ride whether you're picking your way around potholes in the city or airing it out on curvy back roads.

Then again, most of the 2014 Cadillac CTS-V sedan's major rivals deliver a similar blend of visceral pleasure and sumptuous refinement, though none do so for such a low price. The 2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG has a ridiculously powerful V8 of its own, along with a much richer interior. We'd say the same about the BMW M5, although the current model has lost quite a bit of the raw excitement that made previous versions so legendary. Other cars to consider are the 2013 Jaguar XF Supercharged and XFR siblings, which provide exhilarating acceleration of their own and a distinctly British character.

Ultimately, though, the car that would really make us think twice about buying a 2014 CTS-V sedan is the completely redesigned standard 2014 Cadillac CTS sedan (reviewed separately). Although not as hard-edged a performance sedan as the CTS-V, the 420-hp Vsport version is quick in its own right and boasts a roomier cabin and more polished ride and handling characteristics. We'd still recommend the 2014 CTS-V sedan if you're craving the thrust only a good old-fashioned V8 can provide, but certainly you'll want to examine all your options this year.