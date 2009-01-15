Used 2009 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

  • 2009 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    98,284 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,995

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    49,622 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,995

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    145,154 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    101,671 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,997

    Details
  • 2009 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2009 Cadillac CTS-V

    68,723 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,500

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS-V

    44,294 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $36,998

    Details
  • 2010 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    used

    2010 Cadillac CTS-V

    72,547 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,000

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V

    59,318 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,495

    Details
  • 2011 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2011 Cadillac CTS-V

    145,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $26,700

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    67,418 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $30,822

    $3,062 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in White
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    92,658 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $30,495

    $2,247 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    43,759 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $38,999

    $862 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    47,179 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $37,995

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Gray
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    32,249 miles
    Delivery Available*

    $39,990

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Silver
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    29,989 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $41,900

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    71,217 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $37,900

    Details
  • 2006 Cadillac CTS-V in Red
    used

    2006 Cadillac CTS-V

    103,288 miles
    Title issue, 8 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $18,990

    Details
  • 2012 Cadillac CTS-V in Black
    used

    2012 Cadillac CTS-V

    59,051 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $36,999

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac CTS-V
Overall Consumer Rating
522 Reviews
See all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (95%)
  • 4
    (5%)
Ultimate high performance luxury sedan
JFJr,01/15/2009
This car has set the standard for high performance luxury sedans, regardless of price. It handles better than most sports cars and is very quick and fast, extremely comfortable (w/optional Recaro seats), luxurious, solid, refined and loaded with useful technology. The exhaust note is aggressive and appropriate for the car's mission.
Report abuse
