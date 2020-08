Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V for Sale Near Me

Windy City Motorsports - Lombard / Illinois

This 2006 Cadillac CTS-V 4dr 4dr Sedan features a 6.0L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Infrared with a Light Cashmere Leather/Suede interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - We at International Car Center are vey pleased to offer for sale this awesome 2006 Cadillac CTS-V sport sedan. ***6.0 LS2 V8 Power Plant ***6-Speed Manual Transmission ***Adult Owned & Well Maintained ***Stunning Infrared Over Cashmere Color Combination ***OEM Lighweight Aluminum Wheels Custom Finished In Matte Graphite & Wrapped In Brand New Rubber ***New H&R Sportline Suspension ***Custom Painted Yellow Brembo Calipers with Custom Decals ***Creative Steel Fully Adjustable Billet Aluminum Short Throw Shifter with New OEM Weighted Suede Shift Knob ***Revshift Polyurethane Trans Mount Insert & New Mount ***New Diff Mount Bushing ***Long Tube Headers With Custom Cat-Delete Exhaust ***Custom Painted & Detailed Engine Bay with Illuminated Cadillac Emblem ***Brand New LED Headlights & Taillights ***Custom Painted Stainless Steel Mesh Grill ***Factory Navigation With Bose Sound ***Fresh Mobil 1 Synthetic Oil Service ***Nice & Cold Air Conditioning ***Super Clean & Rust Free Southwest Car! ***Please Take The Time To Review All Of The Photos, And Read The Vehicle Condition Report Below. We Will Be Happy To Help Arrange A Pre-Purchase Inspection For Any Interested Buyers. ***Inexpensive Nationwide Shipping Is Available ***Feel Free To Contact Us For A Virtual Walk-around Or Video ***Financing Is Available For All Types Of Credit* ***Any of our service men and women stationed overseas will receive FREE front door delivery so your new toy will be there waiting for you when you get back home. We also make concessions for all of our veterans. We appreciate your service & bravery. - Non-Smoker, This Cadillac is in Good overall exterior condition, Good overall interior condition, Leather/Suede seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Alloy Wheels, Leather/Suede Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Custom Bumper, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, HID Headlamps, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Power Brakes, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Wide Tires, Xenon - Contact Sales Department at 630-620-1900 or intlcarcenterinc@gmail.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 8 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Cadillac CTS-V with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G6DN57U760178816

Stock: DAN075

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020