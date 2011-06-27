Vehicle overview

In the realm of luxury performance sedans, the Germans have reigned supreme for quite some time. But what about those who want to proudly wave the stars and stripes and make a statement with a distinctly American interpretation? The answer is simple: the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V.

"Cadillac?" you may be wondering in disbelief. Far from being one of the road-going yachts the brand was once known for, the CTS-V is an all-out performer with a 556-horsepower supercharged V8. In a straight line and around corners, it can keep up with just about every other high-performance sport sedan available. The CTS-V also boasts a distinctively aggressive appearance and a relatively affordable price that will leave you with a hefty amount of cash in your pocket compared to any of its competitors.

Unfortunately, the CTS-V does have a few shortcomings. Although it shines on a racetrack, this 4,300-pound Cadillac can feel a bit cumbersome on real-world winding roads bordered by ditches and canyon walls. The same can be said when maneuvering in tight quarters at slower speeds, as the CTS is hampered by poor rearward visibility. Front seat comfort is also a typical concern.

Yet, there is no denying that the 2013 Cadillac CTS-V is one of the most invigorating high-performance sport sedans on the planet. Anything that can stand toe-to-toe with the Audi S6, BMW M5 and Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG is most definitely worth a look. That the CTS-V also provides all-American attitude and style that makes it quite appealing overall.