Vehicle overview

The 2008 Buick LaCrosse is a decent midsize sedan operating at a disadvantage: Despite representing one of the new and improved GM product designs of late, it does battle in the highly competitive $25,000-$30,000 bracket of the family sedan segment. Import and domestic brand rivals keep getting faster, more agile and more upscale, while the Buick soldiers on with an aged platform, outdated drivetrains, and a staid design and image. As such, the LaCrosse typically doesn't make it onto the radar of mainstream midsize sedan shoppers.

In an attempt to boost its visibility in the marketplace, Buick has reached back into the 1950s and resurrected its premium "Super" moniker for a new V8-powered variant of the LaCrosse. While all 2008 models benefit from a freshened, reshaped "waterfall" grille, the top-drawer Buick LaCrosse Super is engineered by the GM Performance Division and features unique styling with exclusive portholes on each side and a deck lid spoiler out back. Chrome-tipped dual exhaust and 18-inch wheels offer further evidence of the enhanced hardware that lies underneath: a powerful 5.3-liter V8 packing 300 horsepower along with upgraded suspension and brakes to match. Lesser LaCrosse models continue to use a pair of V6s: an aging 3.8-liter 200-hp V6 (CX and CXL) and a more modern 3.6-liter DOHC V6 putting out 240 horses (CXS).

Inside, the 2008 Buick LaCrosse is a mixed bag. Its acceptable fit and finish and pleasing blend of wood and chrome trim are offset by cheaper plastic pieces. Seating comfort and rear passenger room are marginal, and the overall combination probably won't hold much appeal except for more traditional customers. For them, the quiet cabin environment, lively engine performance (at least in the CXS and Super) and smooth ride quality will probably add up to an acceptable package. Others looking for a truly premium experience will be less impressed by the LaCrosse's compromised interior, uninspiring handling and lack of high-tech features. Before committing to this Buick, we suggest these shoppers check out the many better-performing alternatives, including the Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus/Mercury Sable, Hyundai Azera, Nissan Maxima, Toyota Avalon/Camry, Volkswagen Passat and even GM's own Saturn Aura.