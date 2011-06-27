  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(49)
2008 Buick LaCrosse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, powerful V6 and V8 engines in CXS and Super models, available seating for six.
  • Lackluster handling in V6 models, noisy base V6, unsupportive seats, many low-budget interior materials, cramped rear legroom, stability control not available on base CX model, middling side-impact crash test results.
List Price Range
$4,200 - $7,998
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Buick LaCrosse offers a calm and capable motoring experience for traditional Buick customers, but lags behind most other midsize and full-size family sedans when it comes to handling, cabin space, feature content and overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Buick LaCrosse is a decent midsize sedan operating at a disadvantage: Despite representing one of the new and improved GM product designs of late, it does battle in the highly competitive $25,000-$30,000 bracket of the family sedan segment. Import and domestic brand rivals keep getting faster, more agile and more upscale, while the Buick soldiers on with an aged platform, outdated drivetrains, and a staid design and image. As such, the LaCrosse typically doesn't make it onto the radar of mainstream midsize sedan shoppers.

In an attempt to boost its visibility in the marketplace, Buick has reached back into the 1950s and resurrected its premium "Super" moniker for a new V8-powered variant of the LaCrosse. While all 2008 models benefit from a freshened, reshaped "waterfall" grille, the top-drawer Buick LaCrosse Super is engineered by the GM Performance Division and features unique styling with exclusive portholes on each side and a deck lid spoiler out back. Chrome-tipped dual exhaust and 18-inch wheels offer further evidence of the enhanced hardware that lies underneath: a powerful 5.3-liter V8 packing 300 horsepower along with upgraded suspension and brakes to match. Lesser LaCrosse models continue to use a pair of V6s: an aging 3.8-liter 200-hp V6 (CX and CXL) and a more modern 3.6-liter DOHC V6 putting out 240 horses (CXS).

Inside, the 2008 Buick LaCrosse is a mixed bag. Its acceptable fit and finish and pleasing blend of wood and chrome trim are offset by cheaper plastic pieces. Seating comfort and rear passenger room are marginal, and the overall combination probably won't hold much appeal except for more traditional customers. For them, the quiet cabin environment, lively engine performance (at least in the CXS and Super) and smooth ride quality will probably add up to an acceptable package. Others looking for a truly premium experience will be less impressed by the LaCrosse's compromised interior, uninspiring handling and lack of high-tech features. Before committing to this Buick, we suggest these shoppers check out the many better-performing alternatives, including the Chrysler 300, Ford Taurus/Mercury Sable, Hyundai Azera, Nissan Maxima, Toyota Avalon/Camry, Volkswagen Passat and even GM's own Saturn Aura.

2008 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2008 Buick LaCrosse is a midsize family sedan offered in four trim levels: CX, CXL, CXS and Super. Five-passenger seating is standard, but an available front bench seat in the CX and CXL increases capacity to six.

The base CX comes well equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat with memory, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-speaker CD stereo with satellite radio, fully powered accessories and remote vehicle starting. The more upscale LaCrosse CXL adds alloy wheels, leather upholstery, wood-grain trim, heated front seats and a driver's power lumbar adjustment. Further upmarket, the fully equipped CXS provides a smoother and more powerful V6, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a quicker steering ratio and a split-folding rear seat. Many of the CXS model's features are available on the CX and CXL. Other noteworthy options include a sunroof, rear parking assist, a power front passenger seat and an upgraded nine-speaker audio system with an MP3-compatible CD player. An in-dash CD changer is available as well, but popular high-tech features like a navigation system and Bluetooth are not.

The new top-of-the-line Buick LaCrosse Super offers most of the above features as standard equipment. In addition, the Super has V8 power, 18-inch wheels, a further upgraded suspension, larger brakes and leather seating with unique woven inserts. The only options on the LaCrosse Super are a sunroof and CD changer.

2008 Highlights

The big news this year is the arrival a new La Crosse Super model with a 300-horsepower V8, sportier suspension tuning, and larger wheels and brakes. It's further distinguished from lesser LaCrosse variants by fender "portholes," unique front and rear styling and dual chrome-tipped exhaust outlets.

Performance & mpg

The LaCrosse CX and CXL are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 200 hp and 230 pound-feet of torque, while the CXS is equipped with a 3.6-liter DOHC V6 good for 240 hp and 225 lb-ft of torque. More enthusiastic drivers will want to head straight for the new LaCrosse Super, with its 5.3-liter V8 pumping out 300 horses and 323 lb-ft of torque.

All models are front-wheel drive and make do with an antiquated four-speed automatic transmission -- a liability in a class where rivals offer modern five- and six-speed automatics, as well as continuously variable units. Fuel mileage ratings are respectable but not class-leading. The CX and CXL have 17 mpg city/28 mpg highway estimates, while the CXS comes in at 17/25 and the Super rates 16/24.

Safety

The 2008 Buick LaCrosse features standard full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar communications and antilock disc brakes. Front-seat side airbags are not available. A stability control system is standard on the more powerful CXS and Super models, and optional on the CXL. The base CX comes with traction control only.

In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the Buick LaCrosse earned five stars out of five for driver and front-passenger protection. In NHTSA side-impact tests, the LaCrosse received just three stars for front-occupant protection (a low rating in this class) and four stars for the rear seat. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the LaCrosse achieved a best-possible "Good" rating for frontal-offset crash safety, but only a "Marginal" rating in that agency's side-impact crash test.

Driving

Like its Regal and Century predecessors, the Buick LaCrosse was engineered to offer an agreeable balance between a supple ride and confident handling. On the highway it rides smoothly and soaks up bumps with little drama, as you'd expect a midsize family sedan to do. But the sedan's handling capabilities leave much to be desired. The retuned 2008 Buick LaCrosse Super is a step in the right direction with its revised suspension, but other models exhibit excessive body roll and generally numb steering.

Although noisy and unrefined for this class, the standard V6 in CX and CXL models offers adequate power and decent fuel economy. But the more refined CXS is a better choice with its smoother overhead-cam V6. Asphalt-burners will want to slide behind the wheel of the new V8-powered Super, but bear in mind that the old-school V8 has a gruffer delivery than the more modern V6 in the CXS.

Interior

For those who need to carry more people, the five-passenger LaCrosse is also offered in a six-passenger seating configuration. Its broad, flat seats make ingress and egress easy, but lack support for taller adults. Rear-seat legroom is tight for larger individuals, too. The dash design is clean and elegant, with a long expanse of faux wood trim sweeping across its length, interrupted only by a simple gauge cluster directly in front of the driver. Tasteful chrome accents along the dash and around the gear selector add a splash of style. Although the leather upholstery is soft, the plastics used for the door panels, console and most controls have a low-rent appearance and feel. To its credit, the cabin offers lots of storage bins and cubbies, and the trunk volume measures a generous 16 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Buick LaCrosse.

5(53%)
4(23%)
3(16%)
2(2%)
1(6%)
4.1
49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love it so far!
spinmytires,08/07/2012
I just bought an 08 LaCrosse Super, and so far, I love it. It is roomy, and the heated seats feel great after a long day at work. I like how it isn't over the top with gizmos and gadgets on the dash, but has enough to make me feel I am getting what I paid for. The ride is smooth, and it isn't jumpy when accelerating. I like the shorter stopping distances. I have seen a lot of reviews elsewhere that seem to think this is a sports car. No, this is a luxury sedan. I'm not in my 80's I'm in my 20's, and enjoy all of the comfort, and all of the horsepower. I don't intend on using this car to run the Daytona 500, so, who cares about RWD vs FWD? It's big, comfy and should be great in snow
Super Lux
lacrosse2008,06/08/2012
With the Supers being so rare, I had to go check it out when I saw the classified ad at a local dealer. It was love at first sight. I always thought the LaCrosse was sharp, and the Super takes that a step further. Being black with the tasteful chrome trim, including the optional chrome wheels, it gets compliment after compliment. Wasnt sure how I felt about the dark brown interior but it has grown on me. Love the power and ride, but after only a couple of months of ownership, the transmission has had to be completely overhauled. Since its still under warranty, Im taking it in stride. Other than that I have been nothing but happy with it.
too many annoying quirks
guest21,06/20/2013
cloth interior holds lint impossible to vacuum. Rotors warped after 10,000 miles ( now buy expensive brakes and rotors, to fix. problems with the transmission clunking into drive. took to get fixed, they said it didn't exist. Still clunks into drive after being in reverse passenger locks quit working after 50,000 miles. gas mileage was great at first, now get no more than 20mpg on highway 16mpg town Supposed to come equipped with a radio that tells the name of the song. Nope. My 2006 Nissan van does that. The tire pressure gauge kept going off and the interior light on the gear shifter went out 10,000 miles. door seal leaks sometimes.
2008 Buick Super
stuoliaberomon,05/30/2014
The car is great but has poor reliability. All the engine gaskets had to be replaced due to oil leaks, the oil pump failed which scored the the crankshaft, the key FOB's fail about every year or so (I am on #5 right now) and now the air bag warning light is on. It is in the shop now to find out what the problem is. The day/night dashboard lighting has not working properly for the last few years. The front wheel bearing failed a year ago. The CD changer does not work at times and the radio changes stations without warning at times. I have 55000 miles on it. I bought it new.
See all 49 reviews of the 2008 Buick LaCrosse
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 5600 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan, LaCrosse Super. Available styles include CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A), and Super 4dr Sedan (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse CX is priced between $4,200 and$7,998 with odometer readings between 68104 and93947 miles.
  • The Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse CXL is priced between $7,785 and$7,982 with odometer readings between 49447 and86973 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 4 used and CPO 2008 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,200 and mileage as low as 49447 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2008 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 10 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $11,356.

Find a used Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $23,388.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $17,037.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,043.

