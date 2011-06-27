Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
10mi
50mi
100mi
500mi
Make | Model | Year
Condition
Price and Payment
Rating
Mileage
Vehicle History
Trim
Fuel Economy
Exterior Color
Interior Color
Engine and Drivetrain
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
Features
Options & Packages
Vehicle Listing Details
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,294 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS123,546 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Berea Auto Mall - Berea / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WE587771109172
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,495Great Deal | $1,335 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL182,667 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Magic - Billings / Montana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD552571100692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$3,657Great Deal | $623 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL162,730 miles3 AccidentsDelivery available*
Art Moehn Chevrolet - Jackson / Michigan
Red 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL PUBLIC NOTICE - This vehicle will go to auction soon. We are offering it to the public first at wholesale cost! It has not been inspected and is being offered AS-IS. Call for details. Recent Arrival!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582971189002
Stock: 62968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $5,997Good Deal | $960 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL84,375 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Tri County Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Pottstown - Limerick / Pennsylvania
LOCATED AT BERMONT MOTORS GILBERTSVILLE,PA!Sale Pending!2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL. Only 84,373 Miles. Nice service history. Local vehicle traded right here at Bermont Motors in Gilbertsville,Pa. Just Serviced, Inspected and Detailed.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD552671176230
Stock: P1570A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- $5,330Fair Deal | $477 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX124,517 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hampton Chevrolet - Hampton / Virginia
: HURRY, NO ACCIDENTS ON AUTO CHECK, WE FINANCE With Approved Credit, AT HAMPTON CHEVROLET FOREVER STARTS NOW: FREE VA STATE INSPECTIONS, FREE TOWING, AND FREE OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE, SERVICED Including: Oil Change, State Inspection, Full Detail, Rotate/Balance Tires, 4 Wheel Alignment, Replaced Rear Brakes And Resurfaced Rotors, Replaced Radiator, Very Nice. REDUCED FROM $5,954! FUEL EFFICIENT 30 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! CX trim. AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PL. Onboard Communications System, ENGINE, 3.8L V6 SFI, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Onboard Communications System Buick CX with Sandstone Metallic exterior and Neutral interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 200 HP at 5200 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: AUDIO SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO WITH CD PLAYER seek-and-scan, digital clock, auto-tone control, speed-compensated volume, Theftlock and 6 speakers (STD), ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), 3.8L V6 SFI (200 HP [149.2 kW] @ 5200 rpm, 230 lb.-ft. of torque [310.5 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: ConsumerReports.org's review says "The LaCrosse rides comfortably, managing to be both supple and controlled. Bumps are well-absorbed, and the highway ride is well-isolated. Road and wind noise are well-contained. The Buick was responsive and fairly agile in corners.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $5,954. WHY BUY FROM US: Enjoy Your Ride Forever with First Team Forever. Oil & Filter Changes FOREVER, State Inspections FOREVER, Parts & Service Guaranteed FOREVER, Towing Assistance FOREVER! Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582671168806
Stock: Z2029204D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-17-2020
- $5,900Fair Deal | $453 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX90,471 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lowery Brothers Motors - Boaz / Alabama
LOWERY BROTHERS MOTORS INC. has been family owned & operated since 1972 with over 250+ quality pre-owned vehicles to choose from with less than half our current inventory listed on the internet. Come see why we've stayed the #1 PRE-OWNED DEALERSHIP for 20 Years in a row. We want your business and value your trust wanting to provide you the best customer care possible. You can fill out our online credit application to get your pre-approved loan started today or call us today at 1-855-395-7868 for further details on any of our vehicles or to schedule a test drive. We hope to hear from you soon!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582271139531
Stock: 139531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $3,990Good Deal | $542 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS170,000 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kruse Buick GMC - Marshall / Minnesota
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS FWD Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 19/27 City/Highway MPG Ask about our Free Oil for Life Program! See more at www.krusemotors.com!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WE587371242544
Stock: G8191A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- $5,995Good Deal | $793 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL101,736 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Vantage Auto Group - Brick / New Jersey
2007 Buick Lacrosse CXL with super low miles in absolutely amazing condition, ready for a new owner. This 3.8 liter V6 powered Lacrosse runs and drives amazing. Body is in well above average condition. Gray leather interior shows minimal, if any signs of wear. This is an incredibly comfortable car that is sure to make the perfect daily driver. Do not miss this one! Financing is available as are up to 3 year warranties www.VantageAutoBrick.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Parking sensors.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582471249638
Stock: 1A20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,595Good Deal | $678 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX104,835 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Automotive Network - Croydon / Pennsylvania
ONE OWNER! Low Miles! Clean Carfax with 20 service records reported! This Gorgeous Buick LaCrosse CX was a local new car trade! Freshly serviced New Pa State Inspection Stickers and comes with a warranty! Use our network of finance options to get you driving this rare find home today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582771181399
Stock: 1288
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$6,390Good Deal | $738 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL92,654 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - O Fallon / Missouri
Come see this 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL. Its Automatic transmission and Gas V6 3.8L/231 engine will keep you going. This Buick LaCrosse comes equipped with these options: Cruise Control, Front wheel drive, Remote keyless entry, Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power, WHEELS, 16" (40.6 CM) 8-SPOKE PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable, TRANSMISSION, 4-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), TIRES, P225/60R16 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL, STEEL-BELTED RADIAL (STD), STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, and STEERING COLUMN, TILT AND TELESCOPIC. Test drive this vehicle at Lou Fusz Chrysler Jeep Dodge, 3480 Highway K, O Fallon, MO 63368.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582671138296
Stock: DJ20788A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $4,900Fair Deal | $377 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL119,009 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bill Marsh Buick GMC - Traverse City / Michigan
Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee. This vehicle is offered for sale to the public before it is wholesaled at an auction. This vehicle HAS NOT BEEN MECHANICALLY INSPECTED and is likely to have mechanical defects. We encourage potential buyers to have this vehicle inspected (at the buyer's expense). This vehicle is sold in its current condition with any and all defects. No warranties or guarantees apply to this vehicle. Wholesale to the Public, As-Is with NO warranty. No 5-Day Moneyback Guarantee.Call For More Details!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582171107439
Stock: BM26699
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- $7,670Fair Deal
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL62,626 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dick Norris Buick GMC Palm Harbor - Palm Harbor / Florida
2007 BUICK LACROSSE CXL 4 DOOR SEDAN! WHITE OPAL WITH NEUTRAL INTERIOR! 3.8L V6 ENGINE! 4 SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION! â Anti-Microbial Vehicle Protection. Because your safety is a top priority, All New and Pre-owned vehicles are now treated with anti-microbial. This application eliminates 99.9% of viruses and bacteria on surfaces in your vehicle. It is EPA Approved, non-toxic and child and pet safe. We believe in this product ourselves and have treated our dealership waiting areas as well as our courtesy loaner vehicles in our service department. If you would like to have your personal vehicle treated, please contact our service department. â Door2Door Delivery Concierge Service. We've enhanced our online service to include remote test drives and full vehicle delivery service from the comfort of your home or office. All paperwork can be signed remotely. â No Payments Until October 2020. We have enhanced relief incentives that include delayed payment options as well as Zero Percent financing for up to 72 months. Our dealership is open for sales and for service and we're ready to help. We are grateful for your loyalty as a locally owned and operated dealership that supports many families. We are working hard to keep our guests and employees safe while continuing to provide a high level of customer service. CXL 3.8L V6 SFI FWD 20/30 City/Highway MPG 12-MONTH COMPLIMENTARY MAINTENANCE! Your recommended oil changes and tire rotations will be performed at no cost to you for 12 months or 12,000 miles! Included in Norris Protection Plus! See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD552871195491
Stock: S31101B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- $4,595Fair Deal | $313 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX162,399 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Billion Auto Buick GMC - Sioux Falls / South Dakota
We have some of the nicest trades in-stock and this one is no exception. We have fully inspected and recondition it, so its ready for you to take home. To learn more, give us a call, email or stop in today. Disclaimer:
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582771103818
Stock: G26488C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- $6,999Good Deal | $578 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS92,338 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Enumclaw Auto Exchange - Enumclaw / Washington
This rich and classic LaCrosse CXS was sold brand new at Brotherton Cadillac Buick of Renton, and comes with an incredible 28 service records! EVERY possible options from the rich power leather upholstery, to the power sunroof, plus climate control air, tilt, cruise, AM/FM/CD player, power windows, locks, mirrors, alloy wheels, Traction control 4-wheel ABS braking system, On*Star system and more. So richly beautiful with it's gloss black color and its charcoal leather. Don't you deserve to drive this fine road machine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WE587871225383
Stock: 20-106
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,988Fair Deal | $228 below market
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL105,561 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Gross Motors - Neillsville / Wisconsin
SUNROOF / MOONROOF ..., LEATHER ..., POWER DRIVERS SEAT ..., ONSTAR WITH TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION ..., XM RADIO ..., AM / FM RADIO ..., KEYLESS ENTRY ..., FRONT BUCKET SEATS ..., POWER WINDOWS ..., AND MUCH MORE!!. Odometer is 6646 miles below market average! Come see why Gross Motors is the number one dealer group in the area! With a friendly, knowledgeable staff and the greatest selection around, you won't be disappointed!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WD582071136818
Stock: R19-199B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $6,950Fair Deal
2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS97,722 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Harry Blackwell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Malden / Missouri
The Buick LaCrosse is equipped with the latest generation of XM/Sirius Radio. The installed navigation system will keep you on the right path. The satellite radio system in this model gives you access to hundreds of nation-wide radio stations with a clear digital signal. The vehicle emanates grace with its stylish gray exterior. It is front wheel drive. The vehicle has a 3.6 liter V6 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Keep safely connected while in this unit with OnStar. You may enjoy services like Automatic Crash Response, Navigation, Roadside Assistance and Hands-Free Calling. Set the temperature exactly where you are most comfortable in this mid-size car. The fan speed and temperature will automatically adjust to maintain your preferred zone climate. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This mid-size car has an automatic transmission. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this model. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CXS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WE587471150892
Stock: 2072C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- $6,983Fair Deal
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX77,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Henry Martens Chevrolet Buick GMC - Leavenworth / Kansas
Pre-owned 2007 Buick Lucerne CX! Includes 3.8L V6 engine and OnStar capable. Stop by Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC to check it out and talk to one of our salespeople or call 1-913-828-4124, or you can text us at 1-913-755-9035. All of our pre-owned vehicles receive a thorough, extensive inspection from our certified technicians. Follow us on Facebook and YouTube at Henry Martens Chevrolet-Buick-GMC and Twitter at @MartensChevyLV.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582971240677
Stock: 1631A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- $5,838Fair Deal
2007 Buick LaCrosse CX92,855 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Nissan of Norwich - Norwich / Connecticut
Odometer is 21537 miles below market average!Stone Gray Metallic 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX 4D Sedan FWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 3.8L V6 SFI 20/30 City/Highway MPGPick Up The Phone and Call our internet sales representative at 860-892-6000 Today for a Test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse CX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2G4WC582971101083
Stock: 14575
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020