Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Clift Auto Sales - Annville / Pennsylvania

New arrival local trade 2006 Buick LaCrosse- spacious interior and rides like a dream. Thank you for your interest in Clift Auto Sales' pre-owned inventory! We strive to be your complete automotive destination while delivering a family-friendly and pressure-free environment to create the best car buying experience possible. Park the gas guzzler and buy this 4 door Buick-youll save at the pumps and start vacationing again! How about that cherished child that's heading off to college- send them off with confidence knowing this Buick will delivery them back and forth safely. New Pa inspection, fluid change , ready for the first test drive towards ownership. All power equipment on this vehicle is in perfect working order. A complete CarFax is provided for you to view showing this Gem as a One Owner with fabulous servicing records. Clift Auto Sales has an excellent reputation for selling high quality, pre-owned cars and trucks for less than the rest. We don't have commissioned sales people! When you call or stop by, you will always be talking with the owners, Renee and Eric. We operate on a very low over head and sell on lower margins, passing all the savings on to you. You simply get a better vehicle for less money. Come see what we are all about! All trades welcomed and financing available. See you soon

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse CX with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Power Driver Seat, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2G4WC552961223851

Stock: C1354

Certified Pre-Owned: No