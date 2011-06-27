Vehicle overview

The 2010 Buick LaCrosse has been reinvented, reshaped and reinvigorated. Gone are the previous generation's ovoid styling cues and bulbous body. The new LaCrosse looks sharper and edgier, and it now sports a truly attractive and modern cabin. Compared to its predecessor, the new LaCrosse is just about the same size aside from a couple extra inches of height, but the vast expanses of new sheet metal give it a much more substantial appearance. It even drives nicely by segment standards. Given the lack of official fanfare accompanying its debut, the 2010 LaCrosse is one of the most pleasantly surprising GM products in recent memory.

Besides the fresh exterior, the new LaCrosse has shed many other demons that plagued its predecessor. Handling is much sharper now -- this LaCrosse is almost engaging and fun. The new midlevel 3.0-liter V6 is far more pleasant than the old LaCrosse's ancient pushrod 3.8-liter V6, and there's also a base four-cylinder (which is frankly a little overmatched considering the LaCrosse's size) and an uplevel 3.6-liter V6. The front seats are comfortable, roomy and supportive, and the rear seats now have an abundance of legroom. Finally, the interior is not just better this time around, it's downright elegant, with materials that look and feel top-notch.

Naturally, it's not all wine and roses for the 2010 LaCrosse. For one thing, the new model's thick roof pillars and unusually tall rear deck lid restrict rear visibility. Note to buyers: You'd be well-advised to spring for the rear parking assist option. Additionally, the previous LaCrosse's available six-passenger seating and V8 engine option are no more, though the capable 3.6-liter V6 does its best to fill the V8's shoes. We're also not impressed by this big Buick's meager 13-cubic-foot trunk, which is more like what you'd expect from a compact sedan.

Overall, though, we've come away impressed by Buick's newest sedan. Previously, the best we could say about the LaCrosse was that golden-agers would likely find comfort in the Buick nameplate and quiet ride. Now, however, the LaCrosse is a fully viable choice for an upscale midsize or large sedan, especially if you're smitten with the car's design. Naturally, you'll still want to check out established models like the Acura TL and Lexus ES 350, as well as new entrants like the Ford Taurus and the Hyundai Genesis. We're not completely convinced that the 2010 Buick LaCrosse can stand out from such stiff competition, but it can certainly run confidently with the pack.