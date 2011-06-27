  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(125)
Appraise this car

2010 Buick LaCrosse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior styling, smooth and quiet ride, admirable driving dynamics, decent performance from V6 models, available all-wheel drive.
  • Underpowered four-cylinder engine, lack of rear visibility, limited luggage space, middling performance.
Buick LaCrosse for Sale
List Price Range
$6,990 - $13,995
Used LaCrosse for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The redesigned 2010 Buick LaCrosse takes a giant step forward with fresh styling, new features and an impressive chassis. It has finally become a competitive upscale midsize sedan.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Buick LaCrosse has been reinvented, reshaped and reinvigorated. Gone are the previous generation's ovoid styling cues and bulbous body. The new LaCrosse looks sharper and edgier, and it now sports a truly attractive and modern cabin. Compared to its predecessor, the new LaCrosse is just about the same size aside from a couple extra inches of height, but the vast expanses of new sheet metal give it a much more substantial appearance. It even drives nicely by segment standards. Given the lack of official fanfare accompanying its debut, the 2010 LaCrosse is one of the most pleasantly surprising GM products in recent memory.

Besides the fresh exterior, the new LaCrosse has shed many other demons that plagued its predecessor. Handling is much sharper now -- this LaCrosse is almost engaging and fun. The new midlevel 3.0-liter V6 is far more pleasant than the old LaCrosse's ancient pushrod 3.8-liter V6, and there's also a base four-cylinder (which is frankly a little overmatched considering the LaCrosse's size) and an uplevel 3.6-liter V6. The front seats are comfortable, roomy and supportive, and the rear seats now have an abundance of legroom. Finally, the interior is not just better this time around, it's downright elegant, with materials that look and feel top-notch.

Naturally, it's not all wine and roses for the 2010 LaCrosse. For one thing, the new model's thick roof pillars and unusually tall rear deck lid restrict rear visibility. Note to buyers: You'd be well-advised to spring for the rear parking assist option. Additionally, the previous LaCrosse's available six-passenger seating and V8 engine option are no more, though the capable 3.6-liter V6 does its best to fill the V8's shoes. We're also not impressed by this big Buick's meager 13-cubic-foot trunk, which is more like what you'd expect from a compact sedan.

Overall, though, we've come away impressed by Buick's newest sedan. Previously, the best we could say about the LaCrosse was that golden-agers would likely find comfort in the Buick nameplate and quiet ride. Now, however, the LaCrosse is a fully viable choice for an upscale midsize or large sedan, especially if you're smitten with the car's design. Naturally, you'll still want to check out established models like the Acura TL and Lexus ES 350, as well as new entrants like the Ford Taurus and the Hyundai Genesis. We're not completely convinced that the 2010 Buick LaCrosse can stand out from such stiff competition, but it can certainly run confidently with the pack.

2010 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2010 Buick LaCrosse is a midsize sedan that is offered in three trim levels: CX, CXL and CXS. The base CX includes 17-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat, a tilt-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, full power accessories, OnStar and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Options for the CX include 17-inch alloy wheels and a Comfort and Convenience package that adds dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, driver power lumbar support, a power front passenger seat and remote vehicle start.

Stepping up to the CXL nets all of the standard and optional CX equipment plus 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Additional options for the CXL models include another Comfort and Convenience package that includes rear parking sensors, driver memory settings and auto-dimming side mirrors. The optional Luxury package includes a heated leather and wood-grain steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a power rear sunshade and keyless ignition. A premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a USB port is also available for CX and CXL models.

The range-topping CXS trim level includes all standard and optional features listed above plus 19-inch alloy wheels. A Touring package is optional for the CXS and includes different 19-inch wheels and adjustable shock absorbers. Other optional CXS extras can also be had on CXL models and include a hard-drive-based navigation system with a rearview camera and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual headrest displays. Also available is a Driver Confidence package that includes blind-spot alerts, adaptive xenon headlights and a head-up display.

2010 Highlights

The Buick LaCrosse has been redesigned inside and out for 2010. Highlights include new styling, sharper handling, available all-wheel drive and a revised engine lineup that now includes a fuel-efficient four-cylinder engine.

Performance & mpg

Initially, the 2010 Buick LaCrosse CX model will come standard with a 3.0-liter V6 that produces 255 horsepower and 217 pound-feet of torque. Later in the model year, a 182-hp 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder will take over as the standard engine on the front-wheel-drive CX trim level. CXL models will feature the 3.0-liter V6 as the standard engine and will be available in either front- or all-wheel drive -- a plus for those in snowy climates. The CXS is only available in front-wheel drive with a 3.6-liter V6 that churns out 280 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque. All LaCrosse models feature a six-speed automatic transmission.

In our instrumented testing, a LaCrosse with the 3.0-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.4 seconds -- more than a second slower than the competition, but adequate for most drivers nonetheless. At the time of this writing, official EPA fuel economy figures had not been published for the four-cylinder and 3.6-liter V6 power plants, but Buick estimates 20 mpg city/30 mpg highway for the four and 17 mpg city/27 mpg highway for the big V6. As for the 3.0-liter V6, the EPA rates it at 17 mpg city/26 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined, with AWD cutting 1 mpg from each number.

Safety

The 2010 Buick LaCrosse features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar communications, stability and traction control, and antilock disc brakes. Rear-seat side airbags are also available as an option.

Driving

From the driver seat, the 2010 Buick LaCrosse exhibits an enjoyable blend of luxury and engagement. The cabin remains blissfully quiet without becoming a sensory deprivation chamber, as there's just enough wind and road noise to remind you that you're not sitting on your couch. Considering all the marshmallowy Buicks of the past, the LaCrosse's handling ability is a surprise -- the car responds confidently to inputs and is certainly more engaging to drive than the Lexus ES 350.

As for power, the base 3.0-liter engine is adequate, but the 3.6 is the more competitive choice. We'd steer clear of the four-cylinder engine -- it does theoretically deliver eco-friendly fuel economy, but real-world gas mileage will likely suffer since the engine must work considerably harder than the V6s to keep up with traffic.

One aspect of the new LaCrosse that we're not fond of is its compromised rear visibility. The short rear window is mounted high on an already tall rear deck lid and flanked on both sides by thick roof pillars. Without the optional back-up camera (which you can only get with the navigation system), drivers will likely feel a twinge of anxiety when backing into a parking spot, even with the audible rear parking sensors (which aren't available on the base CX).

Interior

One of the most striking features of the 2010 Buick LaCrosse is its elegant and contemporary interior, designed in GM's Chinese design studio. The front seats are enveloped by a graceful dashboard arc that stretches from door to door, and the tastefully integrated simulated wood accents contribute to the decidedly upscale feel. At night, passengers are bathed in a soothing blue glow from the ambient lighting with gauge lighting to match. The center stack controls look a bit busy, but operation of the audio, climate control and navigation systems is for the most part simple and intuitive.

Notable among the LaCrosse's many new features is the optional head-up display, which projects pertinent information onto the windshield, allowing drivers to keep their eyes on the road. Despite the more substantial body styling, however, trunk space drops to 13 cubic feet, significantly smaller than the trunks of competing sedans. The trunk is fairly deep, but the lack of height and width may be problematic for bulky items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Buick LaCrosse.

5(73%)
4(11%)
3(13%)
2(2%)
1(1%)
4.6
125 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 125 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2010 lacrosse history
Robert Carroll,09/26/2015
CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Own The car since 2010 had 400 miles, warranty work done so far is tires replaced (they were out of round), steering corrected after multiple complaints about noise when turning, body work due to paint mismatch on front and rear bumpers, rotors turned multiple times due to warping, @ 51000 I replaced rotors after warranty expired no problems since, @ 80000 water pump replaced, @ 89000 ac compresser and condenser replaced because descident bag opened expensive fix, @ 92000 power steering started leaking car currently in shop to diagnose. Leaking Powering Steering hose and since its on the back side of the engine very expensive to replace ($1800), 98000 miles, DIC Says service suspension system but leaves no code according to shop has to happen when they can see it. Passenger side seat heater function not working ( Has not been looked at yet).
F/U Post after 11 months
RJP,10/30/2010
F/U review to one posted in January of this year. After almost 11 months of ownership I am still quite impressed with the vehicle. This is indeed a head turner and my family gets a kick out of watching people ogle the stylistic decor. In fact, just purchased a third car for my daughter today, and while not a LaCrosse, it was interesting to watch the sales staff walk around this car, as we stood by from afar, looking, pointing and talking amongst themselves. In fact, I requested the salesman not sell my car while I took his for a test drive!
VERY impressed
blcunningham,11/14/2010
I could consider myself Buicks target buyer, i'm under 40 and my last car was a Lexus. I drive a ton of freeway miles each year, i look for a comfortable car that above all is smooth and quiet. The Buick has managed to impress me on all fronts, a very solid car that has remained that way after 45k miles. It makes me feel good driving a American car again.
Buick Lacrosse- A fancy name for LEMON
David,06/27/2016
CXL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A)
This car is a hollow soulless plastic shell on an overpriced and underpowered piece of crap. The car comes equipped with Tiptronic shifting. However, having owned a Honda with tiptronic shift, this is more for show than actual delivery of performance. At 22,000 miles, this car had sensor issues with the traction control, stabilitizer and the Emergency brake. While driving the car, the sensors sent a slipping wheel message to the car and made the car go from 10 mph to 0 without warning. There are 60 service bulletins about this car and 50 are related to the Traction Control and Parking Brake sensors being activated, however the GM garage was unable to fix the car in less than 4 weeks and they even tried to talk me into trading out of the car when it appeared they were unable to fix the car after 15 days. Having owned a car with 195 HP and this one advertising 260 hp, this car is slow to accelerate and it seems kind of hollow without much power. Had it been priced at $18,000 brand new and not $38,000 brand new it would have been more appropriate.
See all 125 reviews of the 2010 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 6900 rpm
See all Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2010 Buick LaCrosse
More About This Model

Auto manufacturers like to toss around the word "reinvention." Most of the time, it's little more than wishful hyperbole, but every now and then, a vehicle redesign is executed in which the slate is truly wiped clean. So it is with the 2010 Buick LaCrosse.

The previous-generation LaCrosse was unremarkable, with a low-rent interior and handling that was about as scintillating as Meemaw's stewed prunes. With the current model, Buick has whipped up something more enticing and well-rounded. The LaCrosse's sheet metal is muscular and alluring, and ride quality is comfortable and substantial enough to merit the adjective "Germanic." Its cabin boasts innovative styling, and materials quality is mostly impressive, though there are some incongruous metallic accents that seem lifted from its humbler cousin, the Chevy Malibu.

There's no shortage of capable premium sedans, and each has its strengths. Look past its love-it-or-hate-it styling, and you'll find that the Acura TL offers enough nifty electronic toys to fill a playroom, along with a relatively fun-loving personality. You can count on the Lexus ES 350 for impressive acceleration and bulletproof quality, but unfortunately it's hobbled by a lack of personality that makes this Buick seem vivacious.

Like the Buick, the Hyundai Genesis is an outstanding high-end sedan with a modest badge that's thousands cheaper than similarly equipped rivals. Among these worthy competitors, though, the LaCrosse's assured handling and appealing aesthetics make it one to consider.

Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan. Available styles include CXL 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), CX 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 6A), CXL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl 6A), and CX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse CXL is priced between $6,990 and$13,995 with odometer readings between 37032 and145083 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse CXS is priced between $8,770 and$8,999 with odometer readings between 121014 and121388 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse CX is priced between $7,982 and$7,982 with odometer readings between 87836 and87836 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,990 and mileage as low as 37032 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Buick LaCrosse.

