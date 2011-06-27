  1. Home
2006 Buick LaCrosse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, powerful 3.6-liter engine in CXS model, available six-passenger seating.
  • Unimpressive handling, some low-grade interior materials, unsupportive seats, tight rear legroom, noisy base V6, stability control limited to CXS.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2006 Buick LaCrosse may be powerful and quiet, but it needs sharper reflexes, more interior room and less forgettable styling to keep up in this segment.

Vehicle overview

Although it has little in common with the concept car by the same name shown at the 2000 North American International Auto Show, the 2006 LaCrosse has been given the task of reviving Buick's fortunes in the under-$30,000 price bracket among sedans. It's a direct replacement for the Regal and its budget-oriented Century twin, but a new engine, a higher-quality interior, a longer equipment list and a reworked suspension allow it to move uptown in image.

On the outside, the LaCrosse blends traditional Buick styling cues -- a softly curved hood and a vertical-slat grille -- with modern-day trends. The pull handles on the doors make the LaCrosse look like a contemporary of competing midsize sedans -- always a plus for a Buick car. Inside, designers have equipped the new sedan with a clean control layout, interlocking analog gauges and liberal amounts of wood grain trim. The LaCrosse also benefits from the same kind of "QuietTuning" that went into the Rainier, and to that end, it has plenty of sound-deadening material in all the key areas, acoustical laminate on the glass and tightened body panel gap tolerances.

The engine lineup includes a 200-horsepower, 3.8-liter (3800) V6 is the base engine. Exclusive to the CXS model is a 3.6-liter DOHC V6 that makes 240 hp and 225 pound-feet of torque. The Buick LaCrosse rides on the same front strut/rear tri-link suspension as its predecessor, but approximately 80 percent of the components were retuned to balance the supple ride quality that traditional Buick car buyers expect against the controlled handling that mainstream midsize sedan buyers expect.

In recent years, the Regal and Century ceased to be major players in the midsize sedan segment -- outside of rental car fleets, anyway. And compared to these cars, the LaCrosse is a few steps up in performance, quality and refinement. In spite of its all-new name, though, the 2006 Buick LaCrosse is built on an old platform. Alongside competitors like the Chrysler 300, the LaCrosse's handling characteristics are crude and its backseat cramped. Add in a short standard equipment list and it seems Buick is facing an uphill battle once again.

2006 Buick LaCrosse models

The Buick LaCrosse is available in sedan form only in one of three trims -- CX, CXL and CXS. The CX includes the basics like cloth upholstery, a power driver seat, a six-speaker CD stereo and OnStar. The CXL adds leather upholstery, automatic climate control, a 60/40-split rear-seat back, uplevel exterior trim and alloy wheels. The CXS builds upon the CXL with a more powerful V6, a sport-tuned suspension and larger alloy wheels. Among the available equipment are a handy remote-start feature, rear parking assist, an MP3-compatible stereo and satellite radio.

2006 Highlights

For the 2006 Buick LaCrosse, head-protecting side curtain airbags and antilock brakes are now standard on all models.

Performance & mpg

A 200-horsepower, 3.8-liter V6 powers the CX and CXL models. Exclusive to the CXS model is a 3.6-liter DOHC V6. Aided by continuously variable valve timing, it produces 240 hp and 225 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models.

Safety

Side head curtain airbags are standard, along with OnStar and four-wheel antilock disc brakes. An optional stability control system is available only on the CXS. A reverse-sensing system is optional. In NHTSA crash tests, the Buick LaCrosse earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for its protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. The car also has a three-star rating for its performance in the side-impact test, though the vehicle tested did not have this year's standard side curtain airbags.

Driving

On the highway, the 2006 Buick LaCrosse rides smoothly and soaks up the bumps without transferring the impact to occupants -- the mark of any good full-size sedan. But there's no hiding the aging chassis when you hit a winding stretch of road, where the body rolls plenty and the steering feels numb. Although noisy, the base V6 in CX and CXL models offers decent power and good fuel economy. Still, we feel the CXS is a better choice, as its refined, overhead-cam V6 provides a broad power band.

Interior

The Buick LaCrosse is offered in both five- and six-passenger seating configurations. The broad, flat seats are easy to slide into, but lack support for longer adults. A tilt steering wheel is standard on all models, and CXL and CXS models include a telescoping function as well. Rear-seat legroom is tight for adults. The dash design is simple with one long expanse of faux wood and an easily readable set of gauges right in front of the driver. The fake wood isn't bad, but competitors do it better. More troublesome are the cheap adjustable vents and the brittle plastic on the center console. All of the controls are within easy reach, but there are way too many small buttons of similar size. There is plenty of storage in the cabin, though, and the trunk measures a healthy 16 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Buick LaCrosse.

5(71%)
4(18%)
3(4%)
2(7%)
1(0%)
4.5
77 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great on long or short trips.
nkusigep,05/20/2013
It rolls a bit through turns and across lanes during lane changes but it's suspension is a little looser which is great for bad roads. It has tons of head and leg room for big and tall people and the seats are very comfortable. Amenities are on-par for the class. It's much more stylish compared to Buicks of the past and you can tell their trying to capture the attention of younger generations, not just the 55+ crowd (no offense). I do mostly highway driving and combined mileage is about 24 mpg - not great but not terrible for a V6. Acceleration is good.
My first Buick, so far, so good
Ed Erickson,07/22/2018
CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
I bought this car last month at 132,000 miles and paid $4000 for it. The inside is very roomy and comfortable, I am a big guy, used to play football. It's a 3800 V6 and seems to shift smoothly and no problems as of yet. The only negative I see is the glove compartment is very small, and so is the trunk. Both are significantly smaller than my Cavalier that I traded in for this car. Not bad MPG for a 3800 V6 either. I think I got a great value, so far I did.
Happy with LaCrosse
B. Beekman,10/31/2009
I just bought my 2006 LaCrosse about two weeks ago and am very satisfied with it. It's quiet, comfortable, smooth riding and obviously of good quality. The AM/FM/CD player has a nice tone with plenty of space for CD storage. The door locking key-fob is easy to use. Seats are attractive and cloth-covered and very comfortable on long drives.+
I Love This Car!
SBurlJeff,04/02/2009
I have had this car for 3 months now. I wanted something affordable with a little bit of luxury thrown in too. What I got was a whole lot of luxury in a very smart package. From the leather seating and trim to the audio controls on the steering wheel to the smooth, almost inaudible engine this car is so much more than I expected. I fall in love with this car every time I get behind the wheel. My insurance dropped considerably too. I can't believe that not everyone drives a Buick.
See all 77 reviews of the 2006 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2006 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

