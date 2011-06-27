Vehicle overview

Although it has little in common with the concept car by the same name shown at the 2000 North American International Auto Show, the 2006 LaCrosse has been given the task of reviving Buick's fortunes in the under-$30,000 price bracket among sedans. It's a direct replacement for the Regal and its budget-oriented Century twin, but a new engine, a higher-quality interior, a longer equipment list and a reworked suspension allow it to move uptown in image.

On the outside, the LaCrosse blends traditional Buick styling cues -- a softly curved hood and a vertical-slat grille -- with modern-day trends. The pull handles on the doors make the LaCrosse look like a contemporary of competing midsize sedans -- always a plus for a Buick car. Inside, designers have equipped the new sedan with a clean control layout, interlocking analog gauges and liberal amounts of wood grain trim. The LaCrosse also benefits from the same kind of "QuietTuning" that went into the Rainier, and to that end, it has plenty of sound-deadening material in all the key areas, acoustical laminate on the glass and tightened body panel gap tolerances.

The engine lineup includes a 200-horsepower, 3.8-liter (3800) V6 is the base engine. Exclusive to the CXS model is a 3.6-liter DOHC V6 that makes 240 hp and 225 pound-feet of torque. The Buick LaCrosse rides on the same front strut/rear tri-link suspension as its predecessor, but approximately 80 percent of the components were retuned to balance the supple ride quality that traditional Buick car buyers expect against the controlled handling that mainstream midsize sedan buyers expect.

In recent years, the Regal and Century ceased to be major players in the midsize sedan segment -- outside of rental car fleets, anyway. And compared to these cars, the LaCrosse is a few steps up in performance, quality and refinement. In spite of its all-new name, though, the 2006 Buick LaCrosse is built on an old platform. Alongside competitors like the Chrysler 300, the LaCrosse's handling characteristics are crude and its backseat cramped. Add in a short standard equipment list and it seems Buick is facing an uphill battle once again.