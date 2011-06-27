  1. Home
2011 Buick LaCrosse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior styling
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • admirable driving dynamics
  • good performance from V6 models
  • available all-wheel drive.
  • Underpowered four-cylinder engine
  • lack of rearward visibility
  • limited luggage space.
List Price Range
$6,999 - $14,999
Edmunds' Expert Review

With the 2011 LaCrosse, Buick has a fully competitive luxury sedan that doesn't nip at the heels of the big dogs, but instead runs with the pack.

Vehicle overview

Redesigned last year, the Buick LaCrosse has ushered in a new era for Buick, one that emphasizes modernity and efficiency. This midsize sedan's handsome styling perfectly balances traditional Buick cues like the vertical bars of the grille and the swooping character line of the body with thoroughly contemporary detailing. And the car's elegant appearance is accompanied by surprisingly adept driving dynamics. It's enough to make you forget all about the nautical-size luxo-barges in that big book of Buick history on your coffee table.

The 2011 Buick LaCrosse has pared down its engine choices this year, as the 255-horsepower 3.0-liter V6 has been discontinued while the 182-hp 2.4-liter inline-4 and the 280-hp 3.6-liter V6 go forward. Models with the four-cylinder get a new, electric-assist power steering system to prepare for a future hybrid powertrain.

Few cars from GM look as right for the future as this one, yet there are consequences, as the four-cylinder engine is overtaxed by the package's 3,800 pounds, while the thick roof pillars restrict rearward visibility (the optional rear parking assist is a must for this car).

Overall, we're impressed by the 2011 Buick LaCrosse. Of course there are other good choices in this segment, such as the 2011 Acura TL, 2011 Ford Taurus, 2011 Hyundai Genesis and 2011 Lexus ES 350, and it could come down to what style or driving characteristics suits you best. But with its combination of classy looks, quality construction and solid driving dynamics, the LaCrosse is writing a new, more memorable chapter in that coffee-table book of Buick history.

2011 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2011 Buick LaCrosse is offered in three trim levels: CX, CXL and CXS.

The base CX includes 17-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, full power accessories, OnStar and a seven-speaker audio system with a CD/MP3 player, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. Options for the CX include 17-inch alloy wheels and a Comfort and Convenience package that includes dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, power lumbar adjustment for the driver seat, a power front passenger seat and remote engine start. A premium 11-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with an iPod/USB interface is also available.

Stepping up to the CXL nets all of the standard and optional CX equipment plus 18-inch alloy wheels, foglamps, heated mirrors, heated front seats and leather upholstery. Available on the CXL is another Comfort and Convenience package that includes rear parking sensors, driver memory settings and auto-dimming sideview mirrors. A Driver Confidence package includes adaptive xenon headlights, a blind-spot warning system and a head-up display. There's also the optional Luxury package that includes a heated leather/wood-grain steering wheel, ventilated front seats, a power rear sunshade and keyless ignition/entry.

Individual option highlights include a sunroof, chrome wheels, a navigation system (with rearview camera and digital music storage), a rear seat entertainment system (with dual display screens) and the Harman Kardon audio system.

The CXS trim level includes 19-inch alloy wheels and everything above except the navigation system, power sunroof, Driver Confidence package and rear entertainment system, which all remain optional. A Touring package is optional for the CXS and includes different 19-inch wheels and adaptive shock absorbers.

2011 Highlights

For 2011, the Buick LaCrosse discontinues the 3.0-liter V6 and gains six free months of OnStar's Directions and Connections plan. Also, the four-cylinder model gets a new electric-assist power steering system.

Performance & mpg

For CX and CXL trims, a 2.4-liter inline-4 with 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque is the standard engine. Optional is a 3.6-liter V6 that churns out 280 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque. The CXL is available in either front- or all-wheel drive -- a plus for those in snowy climates. The CXS is only available with front-wheel drive and comes with the V6, as does the AWD version of the CXL. All LaCrosse models feature a six-speed automatic transmission.

In our instrumented testing, a LaCrosse with the 3.6-liter engine accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 7.5 seconds -- respectably quick, although still about a second slower than a few rivals such as the Acura TL and Hyundai Genesis. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 19 mpg city/30 mpg highway and 23 mpg combined for the four-cylinder LaCrosse and 17/27/20 for the V6. The AWD version rates 16/26/20.

Safety

The 2011 Buick LaCrosse features standard front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, OnStar communications, stability and traction control, and antilock disc brakes with brake assist. Rear-seat side airbags are also available as an option. In Edmunds brake testing, a LaCrosse CXS came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet -- a bit longer than average.

The LaCrosse has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash testing procedures. According to 2010 ratings (which aren't directly comparable to the new ones) the LaCrosse scored five (out of five) stars in all frontal- and side-impact tests. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Buick scored "Good" ratings (the highest possible) in that agency's frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

From the driver seat, the 2011 Buick LaCrosse exhibits an enjoyable blend of luxury and engagement. The cabin remains blissfully quiet without becoming a sensory deprivation chamber, as there's just enough wind and road noise to remind you that you're not sitting on your couch. Considering all the nautical Buicks of the past, the LaCrosse's handling ability is a surprise. The car responds confidently to inputs and is certainly more engaging to drive than the Lexus ES 350. Rear visibility, however, is compromised by the car's high rear deck and thick roof pillars.

As for power, the 3.6-liter V6 is the obvious choice. We'd steer clear of the four-cylinder engine, as it's overtaxed by this car's substantial weight and has to work so hard that real-world gas mileage will likely suffer.

Interior

The 2011 Buick LaCrosse boasts an elegant and contemporary interior. The front seats are enveloped by a graceful dashboard arc that stretches from door to door, and the tastefully integrated simulated wood accents contribute to the decidedly upscale feel. At night, passengers are bathed in a soothing blue glow from the ambient lighting. The center stack controls are certainly more complicated than the simple controls found in past Buicks, but operation of the audio, climate control and navigation systems should be easy enough to decipher for those used to more modern cars and electronics.

Despite its generous cabin space, cargo capacity measures just 13 cubic feet, significantly smaller than the trunks of competing sedans. The trunk is fairly deep, but the lack of height and width may be problematic for bulky items.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Buick LaCrosse.

5(48%)
4(19%)
3(19%)
2(9%)
1(5%)
3.9
57 reviews
57 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

300,000
longmiledriver,04/10/2013
CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A)
My 2011 model is not listed in Edmunds, an obvious oversite - Mine is a automatic FWD 3.6v engine/transmission - not the AWL. I drive about 43-50k per year - I have not had any issues at all. I purchased with 23.5 k Miles - had a weather strip replaced at purchase time. At 65 mph, I get about 29mpg, at 72 mph, about 26mpg. So far, I have not had to replace a thing. I did have engine light turn on- I am in harsh weather, and the sensor for misfire of a cylinder is really sensitive - this happened only once - I reset it and havent seen it in 15k miles sense. UPDATE It's now 4 years later, and Edmunds still doesn't list the front wheel only 3.6L CXL version... I have the front wheel only version of the 3.6 CXL Lacrosse. I have now 258,250 miles... The engine and transmission perform like it was when I purchased it with 23k miles. I got 100k on the original Pilot, 72k on a pair of Cooper, and now my favorite is the Vogue signature gold, a great tire at a great price - now on 80k. Still comfortable. All 4 speed sensors on hub's went at different times, backup sensor went bad due to low voltage indicator - Lowell Buick told me to go to some hack to figure it out! At 252k miles, my starter went bad. All else works perfect! Cooling and heated seats, mirrors, steering wheel, AC, electric windows locks, radio, etc... nothing is wrong. It drives true, the seats are still comfortable, all electric work. Body is still in great condition. Tiny rust on top of windshield starting. Couldn't be happier I plan on another 100k. MPG still is nearly 30 at 65mph - about 26'sh at 71mph. I use synthetic oil, do this myself, every 8-9 thousand miles or so. It uses 1 quart since I've purchased it used. Usually add a half quart around the 5-6 k mark. This is an update, at 280,800 - all things still working - mpg still the same - slight tick, but doesn't seem serious. Just the back up warning signal isn't working. all good... hoping for another 70k - 350k the goal. I'll let you know. rust over windshield slightly worse. I should take care of that....otherwise, added tires, I use Vogue Signature Gold - very reasonable, got 92k on last set. About 10 k into these - they ride great - definitely best usa tire value performance tire. I think I paid $492 for the set! Discountdirecttire.com try it - free shipping always. Wait for a holiday and get the deals! New update - Just passed the 300,000 mark. About 10k miles ago my transmission had a leak, turned out it was the front plastic housing - not a serious condition but glad I found the leak. Fairly simple fix, then they replaced the transmission fluid. The transmission has always been absolutely perfect! Still no serious issues with engine. My front seat is warn out - I suppose 300k will do that... but the air conditioned and heated seats still work great. So very happy with this car.
2011 Buick LaCrosse Electrical Problem
gvan2,06/06/2011
I used to love this NEW car but it stopped while driving. The entire electrical system shut down. I was able to pull over but don't feel comfortable driving car now. Can't imagine turning in front of a vehicle and IT DECIDES to stop!
Shhhh! This is not Grandpa's Buick!
lurker7,09/21/2011
14k miles....The ride, handling & acceleration are great! I've previously owned German, Japanese, Ford & Chrysler...returning to try GM. Cadillac, Lincoln and Lexus do not compare in ride, handling & price in this category. I test drove them. Driver comfort is great! The AWD is sweet in Winter, but drops the MPG all year. Large blind spots side & rear, so you need the rear camera. Camera only comes with antiquated GM Navigation system with old maps. No DC plugs in dash for phones or GPS. Fuel filler is on passenger side. Fuel tank is too small.
Great car. Great value
normanrubin,05/16/2011
I just purchased the 2011 Buick Lacrosse. The two other cars that I test drove were the Lexus ES 350 and the Lincoln MKS with ecoboast. The Lacrosse was by far the best value. The Lexus was bland and much more expensive than the Lacrosse. Aside from price and styling, I believe the cars were comparable. The MKS was 10K more than the Lacrosse and in my opinion, was unattractive.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6300 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
16 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
280 hp @ 6300 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2011 Buick LaCrosse

Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2011 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan. Available styles include CXL 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), CX 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 6A), and CXL 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

