Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

- 2,445 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,375$4,369 Below Market
Valley Sales Of Hutchinson - Hutchinson / Minnesota
For a top driving experience, check out this 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with a backup sensor, push button start, remote starter, backup camera, parking assistance, Bluetooth, braking assist, dual climate control, stability control, and traction control. This sedan scored a crash test safety rating of 5 out of 5 stars. It has great mileage with 25 MPG in the city and 35 MPG on the highway. Flaunting a classic red exterior and a lt neutral interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ8JU123353
Stock: 10712
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-15-2017
- 35,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGreat Deal
$15,999$3,601 Below Market
Alliance Car Sales - Minneapolis / Minnesota
All prices are no haggle - we offer our best price upfront. We are an independent dealership specializing in low-mileage late model vehicles that are clean titled. With multiple locations PLEASE CALL 952-835-0050 FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE VISITING. We usually have a good selection of vehicles available to see immediately but call first to confirm availability and location.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ7JU139673
Stock: 4990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$19,934$1,998 Below Market
Campbell Chevrolet of Bowling Green - Bowling Green / Kentucky
This 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence is offered to you for sale by Campbell Chevrolet Of Bowling Green. At Campbell Chevrolet- We make it easy! Shop over 300 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock. Easy financing available for everyone. See our inventory at CampbellChevrolet.com or visit us in Bowling Green, Ky. AutoCheck shows no accidents reported. This Buick includes: ENGINE, 2.5L 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST FUEL SAVING TECHNOLOGY, L4 SIDI DOHC (STD) 4 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel QUICKSILVER METALLIC SUN AND SHADE PACKAGE Panoramic Roof Generic Sun/Moonroof Sun/Moonroof ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP EBONY, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM Leather Seats WHEELS, 18 Aluminum Wheels AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO Smart Device Integration AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* The less money you spend at the pump, the more money you'll have to spend on you. So why not consider this wonderfully styled, fuel-efficient Buick LaCrosse. It's not a misprint. And the odometer isn't broken. This is a very low mileage Buick LaCrosse. A rare find these days. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Buick LaCrosse Essence.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ9JU127864
Stock: 4160B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 34,189 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,588$1,596 Below Market
Western Motors Los Banos - Los Banos / California
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Boasts 35 Highway MPG and 25 City MPG! This Buick LaCrosse delivers a Gas I4 2.5L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18 (45.7 CM) ALUMINUM ALLOY (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 6T40, GEN3 (STD), TIRES, P235/50R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD).*This Buick LaCrosse Features the Following Options *SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD), SATIN STEEL METALLIC, PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment, LICENSE PLATE BRACKET, FRONT, ENGINE, 2.5L 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST FUEL SAVING TECHNOLOGY, L4 SIDI DOHC (STD), EBONY, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents, AXLE, 2.64 FINAL DRIVE RATIO, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD), Wireless Charging, located in center console, Wipers, front intermittent with washers.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Buick LaCrosse come see us at Western Motors, 1530 W. 16th St, Merced, CA 95340. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SZ2JU122368
Stock: 14298
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 17,440 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$22,998$820 Below Market
CarMax Hillside (Eisenhower Expy) - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Hillside / Illinois
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IL, and excludes tax, title, tags and $299 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS3JU105118
Stock: 19396455
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 16,785 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$19,900$1,476 Below Market
Green Buick GMC - Davenport / Iowa
ONLY 16000 MILES!!! QUICKSILVER METALLIC W/ EBONY HEATED LEATHER. ESSENCE PACKAGE. MEMORY PACKAGE, REAR PARK ASSIST, POWER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN W/ REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO CAPABILITY, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS, ALLOY WHEEL AND MUCH MORE. AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED. REMAINING PREMIUM FACTORY WARRANTY. FULL SIZE LUXURY W/ INCREDIBLE ECONOMY!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZXJU135603
Stock: D5697
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 25,695 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$23,450$1,946 Below Market
Matthews Buick GMC - Marion / Indiana
** GM CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED ** GM Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of a 12 Mo/12,000 Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty, but also an Exclusive Certified L.O.F. & Tire Rotation Maintenance Plan, a 172 Point Vehicle Inspection, 24/7 roadside assistance, Courtesy Transportation, 3 Day/150 Mile Customer Satisfaction Guarantee, 3 Month FREE Trial of Sirius/X-M Radio, and a FREE CarFax Vehicle History Report. Want more photos or a personalized video? You can contact us by phone or e-mail.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS9JU121467
Stock: 7387A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 15,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$21,900$1,242 Below Market
Green Buick GMC - Davenport / Iowa
ONLY 15000 MILES!! SUMMIT WHITE W/ EBONY HEATED LEATHER. ESSENCE V6 PACKAGE. MEMORY PACKAGE, REAR PARK ASSIST, DUAL POWER SEATS, TOUCHSCREEN W/ REAR VISION CAMERA, APPLE CARPLAY/ ANDROID AUTO CAPABILITY, REMOTE START, BLUETOOTH, USB PORTS, ALLOY WHEEL AND MUCH MORE. AUTOCHECK CERTIFIED. REMAINING PREMIUM FACTORY WARRANTY.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS0JU130395
Stock: D5696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 29,834 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$24,998$1,446 Below Market
CarMax Pleasanton - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Pleasanton / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SZ3JU137090
Stock: 19319765
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 26,041 milesFrame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$22,998
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium Group I is presented in stunning Quicksilver Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that produces 310hp which is coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers responsive handling, up to 31mpg on the highway, and attractive styling highlighted by adaptive HID headlamps and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our LaCrosse Premium Group I's cabin features a wealth of amenities including heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with massage and driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, remote engine start, a power-deployable rear window sunshade, and a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel. You will also enjoy staying connected thanks to the full-color infotainment system that includes Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb audio system.Buick provides adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, a back-up camera, automatic park assist, rear parking sensors, a heads-up display, Teen Driver Mode, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe from harm. Exceptionally safe, strong, and eager to please you, our LaCrosse is ready to enhance your drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SS1JU141965
Stock: 115744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 23,524 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGood Deal
$21,495$1,401 Below Market
Larry Puckett Chevrolet - Prattville / Alabama
Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 24k miles! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. One of the best things about this Sedan is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump!! Just lowered by $501... Optional equipment includes: Sun & Shade Package, (0 P) Quicksilver Metallic, Front License Plate Bracket... Buy with confidence at Larry Puckett Chevrolet, where EVERY vehicle has been through a multi-point inspection! Very Low Mileage: LESS THAN 24k miles! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee.. One of the best things about this Sedan is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump!! Just lowered by $501... Optional equipment includes: Sun & Shade Package, (0 P) Quicksilver Metallic, Front License Plate Bracket... . REMEMBER, AT LARRY PUCKETT CHEVROLET WE LET OUR CUSTOMERS DO THE TALKING.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ4JU128663
Stock: 77780A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 4,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$27,900$268 Below Market
Joyce Buick GMC - Avon / Ohio
Take a look at this stunning Buick Lacrosse Essence with the Dynamic Drive package that gives you the 20 wheels and the variable dampening magnetic ride control suspension. Factory navigation, full panoramic sunroof, rear power sunshade, Bose Centerpoint Surround Audio, articulating HID headlamps, power V6 310 HP runs on regular 87 gas. You will enjoy the drive of this car, the quality of the interior appointments and appreciate the spacious cockpit and roomy trunk. Super low miles and a quick way to save an enormous amount from what the original MSRP ! Vehicles like this are becoming extremely difficult to come by, don't hesitate if you have been looking, this one is a knockout!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS6JU140316
Stock: B20405A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 16,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental UseGood Deal
$21,787$562 Below Market
Holzhauer Buick Chevrolet GMC - Cherokee / Iowa
Leather heated front seats, Remote start, Backup camera, Articulating HID head lights, Hybrid system
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SZ8JU140301
Stock: 10414
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 12-05-2018
- 29,396 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$22,599$989 Below Market
Roseville Buick GMC - Roseville / Minnesota
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 30 Highway MPG and 21 City MPG! This Buick LaCrosse delivers a Gas V6 3.6L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS, 18' (45.7 CM) ULTRA-BRIGHT MACHINED-FACED ALUMINUM, WHEEL, COMPACT SPARE 17' (43.2 CM) STEEL, TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC. This Buick LaCrosse Comes Equipped with These Options SUN AND SHADE PACKAGE includes (C3U) tilt-sliding power panoramic moonroof and (DB3) power rear sunshade, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE includes (IO6) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, (UQS) Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound and (U2L) HD Radio., LPO, BUICK INTERIOR PROTECTION PACKAGE includes the following dealer installed LPO accessories: (VAV) All-weather floor mats and (VLI) All-weather cargo mat, DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #1 includes (UFG) Rear Cross-Traffic Alert and (UKC) Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert , TIRES, P235/50R18 ALL-SEASON, BLACKWALL (STD), TIRE, COMPACT SPARE, T125/70R17, BLACKWALL, SUNSHADE, POWER, REAR, SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT with Lane Change Alert, SHUTTERS, FRONT LOWER GRILLE, ACTIVE, SEATS, FRONT BUCKET with seatback map pockets (STD). Visit Us Today For a must-own Buick LaCrosse come see us at Walser Buick GMC Roseville, 2775 Long Lake Rd, Roseville, MN 55113. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS9JU114972
Stock: 14BG111P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- certified
2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium36,754 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseFair Deal
$20,490$1,500 Below Market
Zimbrick Buick GMC West - Madison / Wisconsin
Buick Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, Excellent Condition. REDUCED FROM $21,990!, PRICED TO MOVE $4,000 below NADA Retail!, FUEL EFFICIENT 35 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Red Quartz Tintcoat exterior and Light Neutral interior, Premium trim. Moonroof, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Remote Engine Start, Onboard Communications System, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ENGINE, 2.5L 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST , AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYST, Rear Air, Aluminum Wheels, SUN AND SHADE PACKAGE, Edmunds.com's review says 'Regardless of the engine you get, the 2018 Buick LaCrosse delivers an impeccably quiet and comfortable driving experience.', Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade, One Owner. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, Heated Seats. Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control, Heated Mirrors, Bucket Seats, Mirror Memory. OPTION PACKAGES SUN AND SHADE PACKAGE includes (C3U) tilt-sliding power panoramic moonroof and (DB3) power rear sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM STEREO includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone (STD), TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 6T40, GEN3 (STD), ENGINE, 2.5L 4-CYLINDER WITH EASSIST FUEL SAVING TECHNOLOGY, L4 SIDI DOHC (STD). Non-Smoker vehicle, Locally Owned Trade, One Owner AFFORDABLE TO OWN Reduced from $21,990. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZR5SZ1JU116321
Stock: 86744
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 5,794 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,500$977 Below Market
Wes Haney Chevrolet - Live Oak / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SSXJU145857
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium29,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$27,892$1,045 Below Market
Five Star Chevrolet Buick - Aberdeen / Washington
EPA 29 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Buick Certified, ONLY 29,405 Miles! NAV, Heated/Cooled Leather Seats, Sunroof, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE AND MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, All Wheel Drive, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor Steering Wheel Controls, Heated Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, Mirror Memory.OPTION PACKAGESDRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE #2 includes (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control, (UGN) Forward Automatic Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking and (UFQ) Automatic Parking Assist, SUN AND SHADE PACKAGE includes (C3U) tilt-sliding power panoramic moonroof and (DB3) power rear sunshade, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS PACKAGE includes (IO6) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation, (UQS) Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound and (U2L) HD Radio. AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM stereo, includes 2 USB ports, Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 DI, VVT WITH CYLINDER DEACTIVATION (310 hp [230.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 268 lb-ft of torque [363 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD). AutoCheck One Owner Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 12-Month/12,000-Mile Bumper-to-Bumper Limited Warranty, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile GuaranteeTax & License Fees not included. Prices after all available factory rebates. Some factory rebates may be subject to qualification. Documentation fee of $150 may be added to the price of all vehicles. Offers expire at the end of the current month.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZS5SS8JU115707
Stock: C10245CGM
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 23,636 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,995
Luther Brookdale Buick GMC - Brooklyn Center / Minnesota
Buick Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner. $2,500 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Onboard Hands-Free Communications System, WiFi Hotspot, ENGINE, 3.6L V6 DI, VVT WITH CYLINDER. AUDIO SYSTEM, BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYST. Aluminum Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC. DISCOVER THE LUTHER ADVANTAGE The Luther Advantage is a complete and comprehensive package of benefits designed to make buying-and driving-a vehicle from the Luther dealerships a pleasant and convenient experience. From the peace of mind that comes with a 5 Day-500 Mile Return or Exchange Policy, 30 Day 1,500 miles Full Warranty and 60 Day 2,500 miles Limited Powertrain Warranty and Free CARFAX Reports & Clean Title Guarantee on pre-owned vehicles, as well as providing Luther customers with full range of valuable savings at participating Holiday Stationstores including 10 cents off a gallon, $6 for The Works car wash among other advantages and guarantees. As much as we like satisfying customers, we like keeping them even more. WHY BUY FROM US? BUY from the #1 GM Certified dealer in MINNESOTA and get the experience you WANT and DESERVE! Market Prices are updated daily using the KBB Price Advisor.This saves time, no need to hassle/negotiate, and the best part. no pressure. PURCHASE from a knowledgeable consultant at a fair price in a timely manner AND get the Luther Advantage: WARRANTY, GAS DISCOUNTS, and more. Don't see IT - we might have IT. ***STOP IN, CALL OR TEXT*** Experience the LUTHER BROOKDALE difference TODAY! PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 172-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, Vehicle Exchange Program: 3 Day / 150 Mile Guarantee, $0 Deductible, Includes two maintenance visits as part of the Certified Pre-Owned Scheduled Maintenance Program, 3-month trial of the OnStar Safety & Security Plan and Connected Services, 6-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty Check whether a vehicle is subjec
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1G4ZP5SS2JU107698
Stock: B70206A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-27-2020
