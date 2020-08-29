Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida

Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our One Owner, Accident-Free 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium Group I is presented in stunning Quicksilver Metallic. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that produces 310hp which is coupled to an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive sedan offers responsive handling, up to 31mpg on the highway, and attractive styling highlighted by adaptive HID headlamps and multi-spoke alloy wheels.Our LaCrosse Premium Group I's cabin features a wealth of amenities including heated and ventilated, power-adjustable front seats with massage and driver-side memory, dual-zone automatic climate control, keyless entry/ignition, remote engine start, a power-deployable rear window sunshade, and a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel. You will also enjoy staying connected thanks to the full-color infotainment system that includes Bluetooth, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, an available 4G-LTE/Wi-Fi hotspot, AM/FM/available satellite radio, USB/Aux inputs, and a superb audio system.Buick provides adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning with pedestrian detection, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, lane-keeping assist, a back-up camera, automatic park assist, rear parking sensors, a heads-up display, Teen Driver Mode, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags to help keep you and your passengers safe from harm. Exceptionally safe, strong, and eager to please you, our LaCrosse is ready to enhance your drive! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Frame Damage Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : Yes Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G4ZR5SS1JU141965

Stock: 115744

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-11-2020