Used 2018 Buick LaCrosse for Sale Near Me

  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    2,445 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,375

    $4,369 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    35,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $15,999

    $3,601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    33,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $19,934

    $1,998 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Gray
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    34,189 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,588

    $1,596 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Black
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    17,440 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $22,998

    $820 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    16,785 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $19,900

    $1,476 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    25,695 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,450

    $1,946 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in White
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    15,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $21,900

    $1,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    29,834 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $24,998

    $1,446 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    26,041 miles
    Frame damage, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $22,998

    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Silver
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    23,524 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $21,495

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Black
    certified

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    4,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $27,900

    $268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in White
    certified

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    16,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
    Good Deal

    $21,787

    $562 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Dark Red
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    29,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $22,599

    $989 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Dark Red
    certified

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    36,754 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $20,490

    $1,500 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Light Brown
    used

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    5,794 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,500

    $977 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium in Light Brown
    certified

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Premium

    29,405 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,892

    $1,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2018 Buick LaCrosse Essence

    23,636 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,995

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Buick LaCrosse

Read recent reviews for the Buick LaCrosse
Overall Consumer Rating
4.97 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 7 reviews
  5
    (86%)
  4
    (14%)
may luck be on your side
steve,08/20/2018
Essence 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
there is no spare tire if you want one be ready to shell out over 500.00 dollars more. front of car sits very very low you must be aware of entering ramps,driveways,parking lots and cement barriers in parking lots,also when snow is built up in middle of street like in the city car will not make it without bottoming out.
Report abuse
