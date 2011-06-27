  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(47)
Appraise this car

2007 Buick LaCrosse Review

Pros & Cons

  • Smooth and quiet ride, powerful 3.6-liter engine in CXS model, available six-passenger seating.
  • Unimpressive handling, noisy base V6, some low-grade interior materials, unsupportive seats, tight rear legroom, stability control limited to CXS model.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Buick LaCrosse for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price Estimate
$1,855 - $3,488
Used LaCrosse for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2007 Buick LaCrosse may be quiet and powerful (in CXS guise), but it needs sharper reflexes, more interior room and a better features list to keep up with other premium family sedans.

Vehicle overview

The 2007 Buick LaCrosse finds itself in one of the most competitive segments in the industry; that of the $25,000-$30,000 upscale family sedan. The last few years have also produced a bumper crop in this class, with strong entries such as the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera, Nissan Maxima, Toyota Avalon/Camry and Volkswagen Passat packing plenty of features and performance.

The LaCrosse has an oval design theme, as seen in its grille and greenhouse. Under the skin, the LaCrosse utilizes Buick's "Quiet Tuning," which means that liberal amounts of sound insulation and acoustical glass are fitted. Inside, generous amounts of wood-grain paneling and tasteful chrome accents dress up the cabin and make for a strong first impression. The interior's fit and finish is generally acceptable, but there are still a few examples of cheaper plastic trim to be found.

Replacing the previous Regal and Century a couple of years ago, the LaCrosse is meant to strike an agreeable balance between a supple ride and confident handling. In essence, Buick hopes to please both its traditional customers as well as consumers who might otherwise have not considered one of its cars. All but the top trim level (the CXS) employ the proven 3.8-liter 200-horsepower V6, while the CXS gets a more modern DOHC 3.6-liter V6 good for 240 hp.

Overall, the 2007 Buick LaCrosse is a pretty decent car. It's fairly quick with the top-line V6, and it delivers a smooth, quiet ride. But there's very little else that makes the car desirable alongside the top vehicles available in this price range. Handling is sloppy, seat comfort is below average and the equipment list is unimpressive. With that in mind, we encourage shoppers to take at look at the other available sedans in this class before settling on this midsize Buick.

2007 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2007 Buick LaCrosse is a midsize family sedan. Three trim levels are offered: CX, CXL and CXS. The CX comes with 16-inch steel wheels, a power driver seat, air-conditioning, a six-speaker CD stereo, cruise control and full power accessories. The LaCrosse CXL adds alloy wheels, leather upholstery, automatic climate control and a split/folding rear seat. The top-of-the-line CXS provides a more powerful V6, a sport-tuned suspension, 17-inch alloy wheels, XM satellite radio and a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel. Many of the features on the CXS can be had on lower trims. Other significant options include a remote engine-start feature, rear parking assist and upgraded audio systems that include MP3 compatibility and a six-disc CD changer. High-end features like a navigation system and Bluetooth are not available.

2007 Highlights

For 2007, Buick gives the LaCrosse a few more standard features. An upgraded OnStar system (with turn-by-turn directions) becomes standard on all trims, while XM satellite radio now comes on the CXS. A couple of new wheel designs and new upholstery fabric round out the changes. GM has also extended the powertrain warranty on all of its models to five years/100,000 miles.

Performance & mpg

The CX and CXL models are powered by a 3.8-liter V6 that makes 200 hp. Exclusive to the CXS model is a 3.6-liter DOHC V6 that features variable valve timing; it produces 240 hp. A four-speed automatic transmission is standard on all models. The CXS is respectably quick, as it runs the 0-to-60-mph drill in 7.6 seconds and completes the quarter-mile in 15.8 seconds. Fuel mileage ratings are impressive: The 3.8 is rated at 20 mpg city and 30 mpg highway, while the higher-performance 3.6 is rated at 19 city, 27 highway.

Safety

Full-length, head-protecting side curtain side airbags are standard, as are OnStar, traction control, a tire-pressure monitor and antilock disc brakes. Stability control is optional on the CXS only. Torso-protecting front-seat side airbags are not available. In NHTSA crash tests, the 2007 Buick LaCrosse earned a five-star rating (out of a possible five) for its protection of the driver and front passenger in frontal impacts. In NHTSA side impact tests, all LaCrosses scored four stars for the rear seat. LaCrosses made after Feb. 5, 2007 scored three stars in front, but those made before that time earned only one star. However, a service bulletin was issued for the earlier models that will bring their crash performance up to the level of the later production cars. In IIHS testing, the LaCrosse scored a "Good" (the highest possible score) in frontal-offset tests. That agency's side-impact testing, however, resulted in a "Marginal" rating (the second lowest of four).

Driving

On the highway, the Buick LaCrosse rides smoothly and soaks up the bumps without drama -- the mark of any decent midsize family sedan. But there's little excitement when you come upon a winding stretch of road. Even on the supposedly sporting CXS model, the body rolls excessively and the steering feels numb. Although somewhat noisy, the base V6 in CX and CXL models offers decent power and good fuel economy. Still, we feel the CXS is a better choice overall, as its overhead-cam V6 provides a broader, more refined power delivery.

Interior

The LaCrosse is offered in both five- and six-passenger seating configurations. The broad, flat seats are easy to slide into, but lack support for longer adults. Rear-seat legroom is tight for adults. The dash design is simple and elegant, with one long expanse of faux wood and a clear set of gauges right in front of the driver. Tasteful chrome accents along the dash and around the gear selector add a dash of style. Although most cabin materials are of solid quality, the lower door trim and console plastics look and feel cheap. Climate and audio controls are for the most part user-friendly, once one remembers the functions of the stereo's array of similar buttons. There is plenty of storage in the cabin and the trunk measures a spacious 16 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2007 Buick LaCrosse.

5(55%)
4(26%)
3(13%)
2(4%)
1(2%)
4.3
47 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 47 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

headlights turn off then on at will
ann6701,08/29/2011
I have a 2007 Buick Lacrosse, bought a few months old, with 6,000 miles on it. No problems except replaced the cabin air filter, & battery. It now has 23,000 miles on it. Then a month ago, the headlights started going off, then back on about 10 minutes later. How many have had that problem? I was told it was the BCM, a few hundred dollars. Any other ideas that have worked? This is scary!!!!
Better than I expected
jabutix,12/05/2006
The LaCrosse CXL is a real winner. It is quiet and fun to drive on the freeway and good and responsive at city driving. It has a very smooth suspension and quiet ride. I recently travelled with friends and at the end of the trip everyone commented on how rested they felt.
Best car for the money
Dick Lee,07/24/2006
This car is at the top of the heap as for as I'm concerned. Quiet the word here. Plenty of power from the proven 3.8 V6 engine. 28 mpg. Styling, comfort, roadhandling, all excellent. A ton of car for the money. $24k sticker and lots of GM incentives make this a spectacular investment. Finally GM has got it right with this one! A lot of thought to details went into this vehicle. Leasing is a very afordable option to owning this great car. We just love this vehicle of all the previous cars we have owned.
Quality car
jim wojciechowski,06/25/2006
Much improved over Century, attractive interior, quiet ride and lots of convenient gadgets, fun to drive has all comforts and feel of larger car. Very solid, excellent finished product.
See all 47 reviews of the 2007 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
240 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Marginal
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2007 Buick LaCrosse

Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan. Available styles include CX 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), CXL 4dr Sedan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and CXS 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2007 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2007 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $13,254.

Find a used Buick for sale - 6 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $8,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $20,370.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,710.

Should I lease or buy a 2007 Buick LaCrosse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LaCrosse lease specials

Related Used 2007 Buick LaCrosse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles