Vehicle overview

The 2007 Buick LaCrosse finds itself in one of the most competitive segments in the industry; that of the $25,000-$30,000 upscale family sedan. The last few years have also produced a bumper crop in this class, with strong entries such as the Chrysler 300, Hyundai Azera, Nissan Maxima, Toyota Avalon/Camry and Volkswagen Passat packing plenty of features and performance.

The LaCrosse has an oval design theme, as seen in its grille and greenhouse. Under the skin, the LaCrosse utilizes Buick's "Quiet Tuning," which means that liberal amounts of sound insulation and acoustical glass are fitted. Inside, generous amounts of wood-grain paneling and tasteful chrome accents dress up the cabin and make for a strong first impression. The interior's fit and finish is generally acceptable, but there are still a few examples of cheaper plastic trim to be found.

Replacing the previous Regal and Century a couple of years ago, the LaCrosse is meant to strike an agreeable balance between a supple ride and confident handling. In essence, Buick hopes to please both its traditional customers as well as consumers who might otherwise have not considered one of its cars. All but the top trim level (the CXS) employ the proven 3.8-liter 200-horsepower V6, while the CXS gets a more modern DOHC 3.6-liter V6 good for 240 hp.

Overall, the 2007 Buick LaCrosse is a pretty decent car. It's fairly quick with the top-line V6, and it delivers a smooth, quiet ride. But there's very little else that makes the car desirable alongside the top vehicles available in this price range. Handling is sloppy, seat comfort is below average and the equipment list is unimpressive. With that in mind, we encourage shoppers to take at look at the other available sedans in this class before settling on this midsize Buick.