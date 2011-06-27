Vehicle overview

While midsize family sedans garner the most attention and sales, there's still a place for larger sedans that provide additional room and trunk space. One of the more appealing cars of this group is the 2013 Buick LaCrosse, a premium sedan that offers crisp styling, an elegant interior and impressive driving dynamics.

Debuting three years ago, this generation of the LaCrosse comes with a choice of two engines: a four-cylinder or a V6. The four-cylinder is actually a mild-hybrid "eAssist" powertrain that allows the LaCrosse to achieve an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 29 mpg. Granted, that number is still well shy of what you'd get with a full hybrid (one that can propel itself solely on electric power) such as the Lexus ES 300h, but that car comes only in a single trim that is considerably more expensive than a base, but still well-equipped, LaCrosse. If it's power you want, a 303-horsepower V6 is available, as is all-wheel drive.

Apart from adding some more standard features and shuffling the contents of various packages, the 2013 version of the LaCrosse stays the course. And that's fine with us, as it means there's still an elegant cabin with sweeping lines and rich surfaces, all set off by the generous use of LED accent lighting. The serene, roomy cabin is filled with useful features and luxuries, ranging from a rearview camera to a dual-screen video entertainment system.

The LaCrosse is so well rounded that we only have a few complaints -- namely, it has a very small trunk for a large sedan (even more so if equipped with the eAssist powertrain) and poor rearward visibility. At the same time, there are also some very appealing choices out there, including the Acura TL, Hyundai Genesis and Lexus ES 350. You could also check out the Chrysler 300 and Ford Taurus if you're not so concerned with having a car with an upscale badge. Ultimately, you really can't go wrong with any of them, but we can tell you the well-rounded 2013 Buick LaCrosse is a fine choice.