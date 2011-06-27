  1. Home
  2. Buick
  3. Buick LaCrosse
  4. Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(30)
Appraise this car

2013 Buick LaCrosse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior styling
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • admirable driving dynamics
  • hybrid's respectable fuel economy
  • available all-wheel drive
  • top crash test scores.
  • Limited luggage space, especially with eAssist trim
  • compromised rearward visibility
  • slow acceleration with eAssist
  • cluttered control layout.
Other years
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
Buick LaCrosse for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
List Price
$14,836
Used LaCrosse for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Buick LaCrosse is a stylish luxury sedan that's also big on practicality.

Vehicle overview

While midsize family sedans garner the most attention and sales, there's still a place for larger sedans that provide additional room and trunk space. One of the more appealing cars of this group is the 2013 Buick LaCrosse, a premium sedan that offers crisp styling, an elegant interior and impressive driving dynamics.

Debuting three years ago, this generation of the LaCrosse comes with a choice of two engines: a four-cylinder or a V6. The four-cylinder is actually a mild-hybrid "eAssist" powertrain that allows the LaCrosse to achieve an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 29 mpg. Granted, that number is still well shy of what you'd get with a full hybrid (one that can propel itself solely on electric power) such as the Lexus ES 300h, but that car comes only in a single trim that is considerably more expensive than a base, but still well-equipped, LaCrosse. If it's power you want, a 303-horsepower V6 is available, as is all-wheel drive.

Apart from adding some more standard features and shuffling the contents of various packages, the 2013 version of the LaCrosse stays the course. And that's fine with us, as it means there's still an elegant cabin with sweeping lines and rich surfaces, all set off by the generous use of LED accent lighting. The serene, roomy cabin is filled with useful features and luxuries, ranging from a rearview camera to a dual-screen video entertainment system.

The LaCrosse is so well rounded that we only have a few complaints -- namely, it has a very small trunk for a large sedan (even more so if equipped with the eAssist powertrain) and poor rearward visibility. At the same time, there are also some very appealing choices out there, including the Acura TL, Hyundai Genesis and Lexus ES 350. You could also check out the Chrysler 300 and Ford Taurus if you're not so concerned with having a car with an upscale badge. Ultimately, you really can't go wrong with any of them, but we can tell you the well-rounded 2013 Buick LaCrosse is a fine choice.

2013 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2013 Buick LaCrosse is a large luxury sedan available in five trim levels: Base, Leather, Premium 1, Premium 2 and Touring.

Base models come nicely equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, an eight-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, OnStar, Bluetooth, an 8-inch display and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB interface and smartphone app integration.

Spring for the Leather model and you get foglamps, heated mirrors, rear park assist, a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings and an eight-way power front passenger seat.

The Premium 1 ups the ante with the 3.6-liter V6, 18-inch wheels, keyless ignition/entry, perforated leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather/wood-trimmed steering wheel and a power rear window sunshade. The Premium 2 adds chrome wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, a 120-volt household-style power outlet and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system.

At the top of the line is the Touring model, which features 19-inch alloy wheels, an adaptive suspension, xenon headlights, a blind spot warning system, a head-up display, digital music storage and a navigation system.

Some of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. Other notable options include a sunroof, rear side airbags and a rear seat video entertainment system with dual headrest-mounted screens.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Buick LaCrosse is unchanged other than a shuffling of feature availability.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Buick LaCrosse is offered with a choice of two engines. For maximum fuel economy there is the eAssist mild hybrid powertrain, which is standard on base and Leather trim levels. This system pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with an 11-kilowatt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. Total output is 182 hp and 172 pound-feet of torque, sent to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds track testing, a LaCrosse with eAssist ran the 0-60-mph dash in 9.2 seconds: a rather leisurely performance for this segment. Still, this powertrain is about efficiency, not speed. Aided by clever aerodynamic improvements like automatically controlled shutters behind the grille, it delivers impressive EPA estimates of 25 mpg city/36 mpg highway and 29 mpg combined.

Buyers looking for additional thrust can opt for the 3.6-liter V6 that cranks out 303 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed automatic is the only transmission offered here, but buyers do have a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. Fuel mileage estimates stand at 17 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined with front-wheel drive and 17/25/20 with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features for the LaCrosse include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. Rear-seat side-impact airbags and a blind-spot alert system are available as options.

In Edmunds brake testing, a LaCrosse with the 3.6-liter engine and 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 127 feet -- a bit longer than average. A LaCrosse with eAssist and 17-inch wheels turned in a much stronger performance, stopping from 60 mph in 115 feet -- excellent for this segment.

In government crash tests, the LaCrosse scored five (out of a possible five) stars overall, with five stars awarded for both frontal- and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it its top "Good" rating in both frontal-offset and side-impact tests.

Driving

Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the 2013 Buick LaCrosse is the driving experience. The LaCrosse is blessed with precise steering and secure handling, yet it also has the plush ride quality one expects of a luxury sedan. Also notable are the quiet interior that adds to the upscale feel. Poor rearward visibility is a problem, however, making the available blind-spot warning system and rearview camera worthwhile investments.

The eAssist model's mild-hybrid system operates seamlessly, rarely reminding the driver of its existence. For instance, when the engine shuts off automatically when the car comes to a stop, you don't get as much of the telltale shudder when it turns back on as is common to most auto stop-start systems. Unfortunately, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder that provides a majority of the motivation here (the electric motor provides limited assistance) sounds unrefined and feels sluggish. The strong V6 is better suited for the LaCrosse's personality, though its fuel economy is not nearly as good.

Interior

Slide behind the steering wheel of the 2013 Buick LaCrosse and you'll find yourself surrounded by graceful curves and upscale materials. Even after the sun sets, the cabin's flowing lines are emphasized by soft blue ambient lighting that adds a classy touch.

If there's a weakness in this artful design, it's that the controls aren't quite as straightforward and intuitive as some traditional Buick buyers might like. Just the same, we think the various buttons and knobs used to control the audio, climate control and navigation systems will become a non-issue once owners amass some seat time.

As you'd expect in a luxury sedan, the LaCrosse's cabin is long on comfort. Seats are supportive and there's plenty of leg- and shoulder room even in the backseat. The available heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats are especially pampering.

The LaCrosse's trunk is on the small side, however. With just 13.3 cubic feet of capacity, it holds less than some compact sedans. It's even less in models equipped with the eAssist powertrain, where the hybrid battery pack reduces capacity to 10.8 cubic feet. The smallish opening can also make loading larger items problematic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Buick LaCrosse.

5(63%)
4(30%)
3(3%)
2(4%)
1(0%)
4.5
30 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 30 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

buick lacrosse offers great value
dlf8,03/26/2013
Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A)
I bought a 2013 Lacrosse in August and have been very pleased. It came with the E-Assist, 4 cylinder and usually get 20 to 21 miles per gallon in town and 38 to 40 miles per gallon on the road. It has plenty of power and the hybrid gives you a boost in horsepower when needed. I am 6 ft 3 and have plenty of room in the front and also as a passenger in the back seat. The automobile is very quite and solidly built. I bought the model with leather interior, heads up display, heated seats, and the warning system on the mirrors that let you know if a car is in your "blind spot". This is a quality automobile and Buick has done an excellent job. Would definitely buy this automobile again.
Better than my 530i
josephy,03/25/2013
We bought our 2013 Buick LaCrosse Touring about three weeks ago and have put about a thousand miles on it. Engine is crazy smooth. Transmission is slick. Interior is just perfect. The car is super quiet. The ride is supple, although I'm really enjoying sport mode, which instantly stiffens the ride. Electronics are going to take a while to master, for sure, but the Harmon Kardon sound system is incredible. Don't forget to set Surround Sound. Back seat is second to none. Trunk space is decent and the fold down seats have already come in handy. Our color is Summit White. Gotta get it special order, but worth the wait. Heated steering wheel is cool and the HUD is a nice feature.
First V6 I've owned- Leather Group FWD V6 with Sunroof and Chrome Plated wheels
mna1128,06/16/2013
Trading in my '12 Avalanche for the LaCrosse was a tough choice I made 2 weeks ago. So far I have no regrets. Living around Chicago, gas prices are hovering around $4.50/gal for reg grade. I needed to trade the V8 gas guzzler for something more reasonable and this was my choice. I've considered the 300, but went with Buick due to Chrysler's past power train issues and overall value with Buick. The car handles well, ride quality is okay and acceleration is acceptable. That's saying a lot considering I've only owned V8's leading up to this. I drive with confidence on the highway and can easily accelerate to pass slower vehicles.
Excellent Domestic Sedan
Robert,09/24/2016
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I purchased vehicle used (14K) and have driven it 28K during the past three years. At 40K, there have been no maintenance issues whatsoever, and the vehicle drives as smooth as silk, with excellent acceleration, handling, and a very comfortable and quiet ride. Materials are top notch, and many of my neighbors who drive foreign cars have expressed their admiration for the interior and exterior design of my LaCrosse. Safety ratings are in the top 2% of vehicles, which is a primary reason for my purchase. The HUD (Heads Up Display) is exceptionally well designed and keeps my eyes focused on the road and not in the cockpit. Active articulated headlights provide superior visibility along the visual line of site, and the radar for parking and lane change is great for enhancing safety. Cabin is spacious, especially with legroom. Open-through from trunk and fold down rear seats provides great cargo space. Highly recommend the LaCrosse, although the price point of newer models is out of my price range. As a 1-year old used vehicle with low mileage, I walked away with an extraordinary value.
See all 30 reviews of the 2013 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
See all Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2013 Buick LaCrosse

Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan, LaCrosse Hybrid. Available styles include Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Touring Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group is priced between $14,836 and$14,836 with odometer readings between 53693 and53693 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2013 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $14,836 and mileage as low as 53693 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2013 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $14,736.

Find a used Buick for sale - 1 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,631.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 11 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $7,659.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,923.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Buick LaCrosse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LaCrosse lease specials

Related Used 2013 Buick LaCrosse info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles