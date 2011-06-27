  1. Home
2014 Buick LaCrosse Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Elegant interior styling
  • smooth and quiet ride
  • hybrid's respectable fuel economy
  • available all-wheel drive
  • many available safety features
  • top crash test scores.
  • Small trunk for this class
  • touchscreen interface can be frustrating to use
  • slow acceleration with hybrid
  • compromised rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Buick LaCrosse has some faults, but overall, we like this big sedan for its premium style and comprehensive features.

Vehicle overview

Although most consumers come home with midsize sedans, large sedans are worth considering, especially if you have a taller family in need of additional passenger space. One of our favorites in this segment is the 2014 Buick LaCrosse, whose highlights include neatly tailored styling, a well-trimmed cabin and a very smooth and quiet ride.

This year, the LaCrosse receives freshened styling to the front and rear (a new hood, grille, lighting clusters, trunk lid and bumpers) and an updated interior. That interior is still quite elegant looking, with sweeping lines and rich surfaces highlighted by the generous use of LED accent lighting. For 2014, though, it now has a cleaner-looking center stack, highlighted by Buick's newest "IntelliLink" touchscreen interface. There are also some new safety features this year, including forward collision warning, lane departure warning and rear cross-traffic alert systems.

Under the hood, little has changed for the 2014 LaCrosse. The base "eAssist" powertrain is a mild-hybrid setup (it can't propel itself solely on electric power) that allows the large Buick to earn an EPA combined fuel economy rating of 29 mpg. This version of the LaCrosse has some downsides -- it's kind of slow and noisy -- but it doesn't cost nearly as much as other fully dedicated hybrids like the Lexus ES 300h. Still, we think most shoppers will prefer the LaCrosse's powerful V6 engine, which better suits the character of the car and is available with all-wheel drive.

Prospective Buick LaCrosse buyers should also be aware that this full-size sedan has an undersized trunk, a potential deal-breaker for some families. In addition, the IntelliLink touchscreen electronics interface looks slick but is often slow to respond to touch inputs, which can be bothersome. Plus, there are some great choices for a roomy, premium-oriented sedan this year, including the smartly designed Acura TL, the powerful Chrysler 300, the stylish Kia Cadenza and the refined Lexus ES 350 or ES 300h hybrid. You really can't go wrong with any of them. The 2014 Buick LaCrosse doesn't have a significant edge over any of these sedans, but it's a solid choice.

2014 Buick LaCrosse models

The 2014 Buick LaCrosse is a large luxury sedan available in four trim levels: Base, Leather, Premium 1 and Premium 2.

Base models come nicely equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming mirror, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar), split-folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, OnStar, a 110-volt power outlet, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, an 8-inch touchscreen display and a seven-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack, iPod/USB interface and smartphone app integration.

Spring for the Leather model and you get foglamps, an auto-dimming driver-side mirror, rear park assist, keyless ignition/entry, a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated front seats, driver memory settings and an eight-way power front passenger seat.

The Premium 1 ups the ante with the 3.6-liter V6, 19-inch wheels (chrome on front-drive version), an upgraded suspension with adaptive shock absorbers (front-drive version only), heated and ventilated front seats, a heated leather/wood-trimmed steering wheel, a power rear window sunshade and an 11-speaker Bose surround-sound audio system.

The Premium 2 adds 20-inch wheels and a navigation system.

Optional on all but the base LaCrosse is the Ultra Luxury Interior package, which features upgraded leather upholstery, leather armrest/center console trim, a simulated suede headliner and real wood accents on the dash, doors and console.

Also optional on all but the base is the Driver Confidence package #1, which includes xenon headlights, foglights, head-up display, side blind zone alerts (with lane change alerts), rear cross-traffic alerts, and lane departure and forward collision warning systems. The Premium trims can upgrade to the Driver Confidence package #2, which includes all that and adds fully adaptive cruise control, automatic collision preparation and a vibrating "Safety Alert" driver seat.

Some of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. Other notable options include a sunroof and a rear-seat entertainment system with dual headrest-mounted screens.

2014 Highlights

For 2014, the Buick LaCrosse sees slightly refreshed styling inside and out as well as a number of high-tech updates. The latter include adaptive cruise control, lane change alerts, rear cross-traffic alerts and an updated touchscreen interface.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Buick LaCrosse is offered with a choice of two engines. Standard on base and front-wheel-drive Leather trim levels is a mild hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine with an 11-kilowatt electric motor and a lithium-ion battery pack. Combined peak output is 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque, and it's sent to the front wheels by way of a six-speed automatic transmission.

In Edmunds track testing, a LaCrosse with this configuration ran the 0-60-mph dash in 9.2 seconds, a leisurely performance for this segment. Still, this powertrain is about efficiency, not speed. Aided by clever aerodynamic improvements like automatically controlled shutters behind the grille, it delivers an impressive EPA estimate of 29 mpg combined (25 city/36 highway).

Optional for the two trim levels listed above and standard on everything else is a 3.6-liter V6 that cranks out 303 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque. The six-speed automatic and front-wheel drive are again standard, with all-wheel drive optional. At the track, a front-wheel-drive LaCrosse V6 sprinted to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds, which is about average for this segment. Fuel mileage estimates stand at 21 combined (18 city/28 highway) with front-wheel drive and 20 combined (17 city/26 highway) with all-wheel drive.

Safety

Standard safety features for the LaCrosse include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front and rear seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking, stolen vehicle assistance and turn-by-turn navigation. All Buick LaCrosses except the base version have rear park assist and a rearview camera standard.

Optional safety features include blind spot monitoring, lane change alerts (automatically warning you during indicated lane changes when another car is rapidly approaching you on either side from behind), rear cross-traffic alerts, a lane departure warning system, a forward collision warning system and automatic collision preparation. Many of these features tie into the optional vibrating driver seat, which vibrates to indicate the direction of a potential crash threat.

In Edmunds brake testing, a LaCrosse with the 3.6-liter engine and 19-inch wheels came to a stop from 60 mph in 116 feet -- excellent for this segment. A LaCrosse with eAssist and 17-inch wheels turned in a similarly strong performance, stopping from 60 mph in just 115 feet.

In government crash tests the 2014 Buick LaCrosse scored five (out of a possible five) stars overall, with five stars awarded for both frontal- and side-impact tests. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave it its top "Good" rating in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The 2014 Buick LaCrosse's mild-hybrid powertrain operates seamlessly, rarely reminding the driver of its existence. For instance, when the engine shuts off automatically when the car comes to a stop, you don't get as much of the telltale shudder when it fires back up as you do with most auto stop-start systems. Unfortunately, the 2.4-liter four-cylinder that provides a majority of the motivation here (the electric motor delivers limited assistance) sounds unrefined and feels sluggish, especially if you've got a full load of passengers.

Although it understandably returns lower fuel economy, the strong V6 is better suited to the LaCrosse's personality. Shifts from its automatic transmission are smooth but not particularly quick.

With either engine, the LaCrosse's driving dynamics are perfect for the car's mission of being a refined cruiser. It's easy to steer and has an impressively comfortable and quiet ride. Poor rearward visibility is a problem, though the car's rearview camera and various safety systems help in this regard.

Around turns, you'll encounter plenty of body lean and modest amounts of grip, but this is essentially what we expect from this class of car. Having driven a few current-generation Buick LaCrosses, we've discovered that its ultimate handling capability largely depends on which tires are fitted. A LaCrosse with factory Michelin tires performed significantly better in our handling tests than another test car with Goodyear tires. Most people won't notice this subtlety, but if you're someone who likes to take the back roads on long trips, it's worth paying attention to when you go to the dealership.

Interior

Slide behind the steering wheel of the 2014 Buick LaCrosse and you'll find yourself surrounded by graceful curves and upscale materials. Even after the sun sets, the cabin's flowing lines are emphasized by soft blue ambient lighting that adds a classy touch.

If there's a weakness in this artful design, it's that the controls aren't quite as straightforward as some traditional Buick buyers might like. This year's updated infotainment system is pretty user-friendly, but it can be a bit of a reach for shorter drivers and it's sometimes painfully slow to react to touchscreen inputs.

As you'd expect in a luxury sedan, the LaCrosse's cabin is long on comfort. Seats are supportive and there's plenty of leg- and shoulder room even in the backseat. The available heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats are especially pampering.

The LaCrosse's trunk is on the small side, however. With just 13.3 cubic feet of capacity, it holds less than some compact sedans. That number drops even further in models equipped with the mild-hybrid powertrain, where the battery pack reduces capacity to 10.8 cubic feet. The smallish opening can also make loading larger items problematic.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Buick LaCrosse.

5(67%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(8%)
1(8%)
4.3
12 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My first Buick, not my Dad's car
M.King,12/11/2015
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Well, after owning several foreign cars including BMW, Mercedes...upper scale american, Lincoln, Cadillac... I was trying hard not to like this car, it's a BUICK! I was so wrong, in love with this car! It handles well, plenty of pep and has just as many if not more gadgets than some of the foreign cars I've had. Gas mileage is a shocker...great on the interstate! I get a lot of compliments even. I absolutely love a Mercedes S class but for the difference in money the Buick holds its place in luxury feel. And maintenance is half the cost also. If you want all the toys and a comfortable car do not miss the Lacrosse when shopping for your next car. Get all options and you'll love your purchase. The only option mine lacks is back seat dvd , single, didn't need it. But enjoy the car immensely! Happy hunting..
Great Value, Best in category for the price
lionnation,11/01/2014
I cross-shopped this 2014 LaCrosse w/the Avalon hybrid, ES300 hybrid, MKZ hybrid, Fusion hybrid, and some 1 year used Audi A4's and BMW 3-series; this care definitely had a superior suspension and quieter cabin that all of the above. My car is my automotive office; I need to have reliable, quiet tele-conferences while driving, but also want to be able to crank some tunes in between w/a high quality audio system. It does both of these very well. The infotainment system works fine, but is a bit slow, but as I cross-shopped, I find that it is true for most brands. I was biased in trying to get a domestic car if the quality and value were there; I believe I got it! Mixed MPG = 32 after 1K miles!
Buick is a touch of class
Tomkat,12/29/2016
Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Needed a car more comfortable for my back. I traded my 2015 Focus Titanium for a 2014 Buick Lacrosse and the difference is very noticeable. With the comfort of the front seats and the quiet ride, the 2014 Buick Lacrosse doesn't disappoint. I wanted the hiper strut front suspension and adaptable ride so I looked for a FWD with 19 inch wheels. Everything about the car feel high quality. No rattles and a very solid feel. Love the looks ride of this car. Test drive one. I am impressed.
Buick is not just your fathers car any more.
Edward Binder,09/17/2018
Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Buick is very good in comfort and good in performance. Not a screeching wheel smoking start since I have AWD, but fast enough to merge safely on the interstate. AWD is great in the North East where I live and get much snow and ice.
See all 12 reviews of the 2014 Buick LaCrosse
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
303 hp @ 6800 rpm
MPG
25 city / 36 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed shiftable automatic
Hybrid
182 hp @ 6700 rpm
See all Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat4 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2014 Buick LaCrosse
More About This Model

Let's get something clear up front. The 2014 Buick LaCrosse is a solid choice among large sedans. It's quiet, the ride quality is smooth and it places very few demands on the driver. You can drive from full to empty without feeling any notable fatigue. For 2014, the LaCrosse receives a minor exterior and interior styling freshening along with a slew of electronic bells and whistles.

The base model starts at a reasonable $34,060, but we were given a generously appointed Buick LaCrosse in Premium trim with the optional Driver Confidence packages (those bells and whistles we mentioned), which kicked the price up to $44,800. A fully loaded LaCrosse will clear the $50,000 mark.

That wide gap in bottom-to-top pricing is significant and somewhat questionable. The younger demographic that Buick is trying to chase down might be more apt to spring for those options. Meanwhile, the core Buick customer may just want the more affordable LaCrosse without the buttons and gizmos. The question, though, is should they choose the 2014 Buick LaCrosse over other large sedans?

This test aims to find out.

2014 Updates
From the outside the changes are sparse for 2014. The grille is bigger and the trio of fake vents moves to the side of the hood. The headlights are more sculpted and sport some LED accent lights. Out back, the taillights are also sharper and there's an accent strip that runs across the top of them like a chrome unibrow.

2014 Buick LaCrosse

Inside, the changes may seem just as subtle, but they're actually quite significant. Gone are the wobbly GM parts-bin steering wheel switchgear, replaced by high-quality, usable buttons. The gauges are now stylish and sharp, with a reconfigurable center screen, and last year's roll-top-desk shutter over the center bin has been killed off in favor of a proper armrest. These are all welcome improvements to an already pleasant cabin with modern design and admirable materials.

Higher-tech safety features like adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, cross-traffic alert, lane departure warning and the Safety Alert Seat are all new options. With all of these alerts, though, anyone following anything less than perfect lane discipline and the DMV-prescribed following distance will be bombarded with beeps, flashes and buzzes on their typical commute. Fortunately, these systems can either be adjusted or disabled altogether.

Under the Hood
The LaCrosse's 303-horsepower and 264 pound-feet 3.6-liter V6 remain unchanged for 2014. Our tester was a front-wheel-drive model, but all-wheel drive is available, as is a 182-hp hybrid version.

The LaCrosse accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 6.8 seconds (6.5 seconds with a foot of rollout as on a drag strip) and the quarter-mile passes in 15.0 seconds at 93.6 mph. Both are average numbers for a V6-powered full-size sedan. Even so, accelerating to highway speed and passing are easy in the LaCrosse. Gearchanges from the six-speed automatic transmission are smooth but not particularly quick. Manual control is possible via a rocker switch on the gear selector. To its credit, the LaCrosse exhibits no detectable torque steer and downshifts feature rev-matching.

The brakes are also praiseworthy, as they brought the LaCrosse to a halt from 60 mph in a short 116 feet. There's plenty of nosedive and the pedal is on the soft side, but it still feels confident.

2014 Buick LaCrosse

The V6-powered LaCrosse earns an EPA-estimated 21 mpg in combined driving and 18 city/28 highway. Though our mileage sample was small, we found these figures attainable by averaging 26.4 mpg overall, including a 29.9-mpg tank on our highway-heavy drive loop.

The Drive
Out on the open road, there's no mistaking the 2014 Buick LaCrosse as anything but a large sedan. In the curves, body roll is prominent and the steering feel is detached, with little effort or feedback. Still, the big Buick's chassis remains composed and obedient, tackling hairpin turns without drama. It's unlikely that the typical LaCrosse owner would take the car to such limits, but it's good to know that it can avoid the unexpected should the need arise.

Drivers and passengers will enjoy the LaCrosse's quiet solitude inside. Road and wind noise are hushed to barely detectable levels, and the same holds true for undulations and imperfections in the road surface that are smoothed over with ease.

2014 Buick LaCrosse

Adding to the luxury experience are seats that cosset even the most demanding of passengers. Front seats feature eight-way power adjustments with four-way lumbar and ensure a comfortable position for a variety of body types. All seats are suitably cushioned and there's more than enough rear-seat space for the average adult.

Solid GM Brethren
The LaCrosse shares its underpinnings with the 2014 Chevy Impala, which we favorably reviewed last May. Accordingly, the LaCrosse's packaging and dynamics are similarly pleasing, the primary difference being its smaller trunk (13.3 cubes vs. 18.8). But while the Buick looks like, well, a Buick, the Impala offers a sharper and more aggressive interpretation of the large sedan.

The primary difference is that the Impala doesn't offer some of the high-end luxury or safety-related options, but quite honestly, we prefer to go without those overprotective nannies. Similarly equipped, the Chevy will save you a couple hundred dollars versus the LaCrosse.

2014 Buick LaCrosse

One of our main gripes with the Impala was Chevy's MyLink infotainment interface that was slow to respond or unresponsive altogether, and the touchscreen was also slightly out of comfortable reach. Buick's IntelliLink is no better. We were also disappointed that a traditional map-based navigation system (a $795 option) wasn't included in the $44,800 price. Instead, we were stuck with the less desirable OnStar turn-by-turn navigation.

The Scorecard
So why would you buy the 2014 Buick LaCrosse? Perhaps you actually prefer its less aggressive styling. Maybe you like the additional safety features. Possibly you're just a Buick loyalist.

It's hard to make a case for the LaCrosse when a comparably equipped 2013 Toyota Avalon, which is as nice inside, will cost you less at the dealer and at the gas pump. Even so, the LaCrosse is worth considering against other rivals like the Chrysler 300C and Hyundai Azera.

Though we don't love the Buick's smaller-than-average trunk and frustrating IntelliLink interface, its positive attributes far outweigh the negatives. The LaCrosse's comfort is its biggest strength. We found ourselves just as fresh driving 100 miles as we were driving 10. Ride quality is as smooth and confident as any car in the segment.

No, the LaCrosse isn't that elusive hole-in-one, but it is definitely playing for par or better.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Overview

The Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse is offered in the following submodels: LaCrosse Sedan, LaCrosse Hybrid. Available styles include Leather Group 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium II Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Premium I Group 4dr Sedan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl gas/electric hybrid 6A), Premium I Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Leather Group 4dr Sedan AWD (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse?

Price comparisons for Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse trim styles:

  • The Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Leather Group is priced between $14,999 and$20,999 with odometer readings between 29724 and63702 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Premium II Group is priced between $13,747 and$13,880 with odometer readings between 83290 and107091 miles.
  • The Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse Base is priced between $12,999 and$12,999 with odometer readings between 47134 and47134 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2014 Buick LaCrosses are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2014 Buick LaCrosse for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2014 LaCrosses listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $12,999 and mileage as low as 29724 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2014 Buick LaCrosse.

Can't find a used 2014 Buick LaCrosses you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Buick LaCrosse for sale - 2 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,493.

Find a used Buick for sale - 10 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $19,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick LaCrosse for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $14,782.

Find a used certified pre-owned Buick for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,415.

Should I lease or buy a 2014 Buick LaCrosse?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Buick lease specials
Check out Buick LaCrosse lease specials

